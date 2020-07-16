New Zealand rowing eight loses veteran to retirement ahead of Olympics

James Lassche, far left, in the NZ men's eight at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria.

The New Zealand men’s rowing eight aiming to compete at next year’s rescheduled Olympic Games will have to do so without one of their most experienced performers.

James Lassche announced his retirement from professional rowing ahead of the naming of the national summer squad this month as Rowing New Zealand rejig their elite programme towards the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The 30-year-old was part of the eight that was scheduled to chase a top-two finish at the final Olympic Qualifying Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland, earlier this year before the rest of the international rowing season was cancelled.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images James Lassche, far right, in the NZ lightweight men's four at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

After first representing NZ in 2006 as a member of the Youth Cup team (now the under-21 trans-Tasman team), Lassche made his senior debut in 2009 and competed internationally as both a heavyweight and lightweight.

He won silver in the lightweight men's pair at the 2010 World Rowing Championships at Lake Karapiro with crewmate Graham Oberlin-Brown, silver in the lightweight men’s four at the 2013 world champs and was fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the same event.

ROWING NZ/Supplied James Lassche competed internationally as both a heavyweight and lightweight rower.

The Rowing NZ summer squad will now work towards the domestic season starting late this year and then the revised 2021 international programme. The three World Cup regattas will be held in Zagreb (April 30-May 2), Lucerne (May 21-23) and Sabaudia, Italy (June 4-6), with the final Olympic Qualification Regatta at Lucerne on May 16-18.

Rowing NZ has qualified nine boats for Tokyo – with the rescheduled Olympics set to be held from July 21 to August 8 – with the men’s eight and men’s quad aiming to contest the qualifying event.