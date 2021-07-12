New Zealand's top medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics: Our countdown begins

Sarah Hirini and Hamish Bond will carry the New Zealand flag into the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

At the last Summer Olympics, in Rio in 2016, New Zealand came home with a record 18 medals – four gold, nine silver, and five bronze.

Will they be able to top that in Tokyo in 2021?

The official aim is for them to return with at least 16 medals.

But there are many more events than that where Kiwis are in with a good shot.

This week we’ll be unveiling our top 25 medal prospects, finishing with those who have the best chance (or so we think) at winning gold.

Christine Olsson/TT via AP Valerie Adams of New Zealand celebrates winning the shot put during the Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

25. Valerie Adams

Athletics – shot put

Don't be surprised if Valerie Adams is standing on the podium with a medal around her neck for a fourth time in five Olympics.

It would be a heck of an effort for the 36-year-old mother of two, who made a huge sacrifice last year by leaving her family behind and moving from Auckland to Christchurch to work under Australian Dale Stevenson.

Progress has been encouraging, with the double Olympic gold medallist uncorking her longest throw (19.65m) in almost five years during a meet in Auckland in February and winning last week’s Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

A decade after Adams unleashed a personal best of 21.24m, her 19.65m throw ranks fifth best this year.

China’s Lijiao Gong’s 20.39m effort leads all athletes, followed by Americans Jessica Ramsey (20.12m) and Raven Saunders (19.96m).

Adams hasn’t cleared the 20m mark since she won silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but she’s been around long enough to know when to peak.

When to watch: Qualifying on Friday, July 30; final on Sunday, August 1

Robert van Royen

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Jack Lopas and Chris Harris train in the men's double sculls boat at Lake Karapiro ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

24. Chris Harris & Jack Lopas

Rowing – double sculls

Experience and youth form a new combination for New Zealand, with 35-year-old Chris Harris teaming up with 23-year-old Jack Lopas.

Harris has three world championship medals in the boat – one gold and two bronze – while he and Robbie Manson were fifth in Rio.

Yale University student Lopas, who won the national single scull title in February, has won gold and silver at under-23 world championships and is viewed as one of the rising stars of the NZ men's programme.

With Rio champs Martin and Valent Sinkovic now competing in the pair, the double sculls field is wide open, with China, Ireland and Poland the top three at the 2019 world champs.

When to watch: Heats on Friday, July 23; repêchages on Saturday, July 24; semifinals on Monday, July 26; final on Wednesday, July 28

Ian Anderson

Chris Hyde/Getty Images David Nyika won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

23. David Nyika

Heavyweight boxing

The Hamilton heavyweight successfully negotiated amateur boxing’s notoriously tricky qualifying path to the Olympics, something Joseph Parker failed to do, and will make his debut in Tokyo.

Nyika won back-to-back gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018, but the Olympics will be the ultimate test of his career.

Having failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games, Tokyo will likely be his only shot at an Olympic medal ahead of a potentially permanent move to the professional ranks.

The 25-year-old is ranked fourth in the 91kg division and is dreaming of becoming New Zealand’s first Olympic boxing medallist since David Tua took home bronze in Barcelona in 1992 – and maybe even matching the gold won by Ted Morgan in Amsterdam in 1928.

He is New Zealand’s only boxing representative in Tokyo and will become the first Kiwi men’s boxer at an Olympics since 2004.

History beckons if Nyika goes the distance. Morgan’s gold was New Zealand's first at the Olympics and is the only boxing gold medal won by a Kiwi.

Kevin Barry won New Zealand’s only other Olympic boxing medal with his silver in Los Angeles in 1984.

When to watch: Round of 16 on Saturday, July 24; quarterfinals on Friday, July 30; semifinals on Tuesday, August 3; final on Friday, August 6.

Joseph Pearson

John Cowpland/Stuff Natalie Rooney won a silver medal in trap shooting in Rio in 2016.

22. Natalie Rooney

Trap shooting

It’s fair to say the South Cantabrian has had her fair share of ups and downs since snaring silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

There’s been plenty of good – winning gold at the World Cup in Rome a couple of months later, to being ranked first in the world the following year.

But it hasn’t all been swell. There was a self-confessed two-and-a-half year slump from the end of 2017, which resulted in her world ranking sliding significantly (she’s currently ranked 53rd).

However, things have been on the rise courtesy of a confidence-boosting technique change from a ‘high gun’ to a ‘low gun’ method.

Issues picking up the targets led her new position, where she keeps the gun trained just below the marker on the trap, and with her eyes above the gun.

Rooney won the 2019 Oceania Championships and will certainly be worth keeping a close eye on in Tokyo.

When to watch: Qualification on Wednesday, July 28; Qualification and medal round on Thursday, July 29

Robert van Royen

Phil Walter Kayaker Caitlin Regal is looking for her first medal at her second Olympics in Tokyo.

21. Caitlin Regal (née Ryan)

Canoe sprint – K1 500m

If you can keep pace with Lisa Carrington, and boast a world best time over the distance from 2018, then you’re right in the medal hunt.

Caitlin Regal (née Ryan) ticks both boxes, as she first teams up with Carrington in the K2 500m, then goes head to head in the single-seater boat.

Regal was 0.67sec behind Carrington in the K1 500m at the Blue Lake regatta in Rotorua in December, a strong form line as Carrington chases a third successive gold in her preferred K1 200m then looks to improve on her bronze in the 500m from Rio five years ago.

It’s the former national surf lifesaving champion’s second Olympics after she paddled to fifth in the K4 final in 2016.

When to watch: Heats on Wednesday, August 4; semifinals & final on Thursday, August 5

Mark Geenty