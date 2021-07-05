Nick Willis opens up on his dramatic Olympic qualification: 'I thought I had blown it'

The middle distance runner admits his arrogance almost cost him but he's got a chance to rectify it.

Nick Willis thought he had blown his chance to attend a fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo but like a tightly run 1500 metres championship race, the smallest of gaps opened up right in the nick of time.

Willis snuck into the field for the Games 1500m literally in the final week of the qualification process when the very last edition of the world rankings saw him nab the 45th, and final, spot in the field for Tokyo. He had been 47th the week previous.

Back at his home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, you could almost hear the audible exhale of the Kiwi middle-distance legend and two-time Olympics medallist as he realised the fates had smiled on him for one last hurrah at the event he treasures above them all.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Bronze medallist Nick Willis and race-winner Matt Centrowitz at the finish of the Rio Olympics 1500 metres.

“There was a little bit of disbelief mixed with relief,” he told Stuff of the moment he realised he was going to be able to attend his fifth and final Olympics. He had been pre-selected in April but had to fulfil the criteria to receive an invite from World Athletics.

“Three or four weeks ago we had almost resigned ourselves to the fact I had completely misjudged and miscalculated the world rankings. Back when I was preliminary selected in April I had rested on my laurels, thought ‘I just want to peak for August and that is all that matters’.

“I was 32nd in the world then, and did not think there were going to be 13 people jump me between now and then, so I skipped out on a couple of great opportunities which would have put me in a strong position.

“Lo and behold, three weeks to go in qualifying and I was on the outside looking in. My wife said: ‘you’ve got to get on a flight to Europe tomorrow’, so we scrambled around, found a couple of races and fortunately it was just enough.”

It is always the little things in situations like these and for Willis the key had been the eleventh-hour certification of a track in Nashville that allowed his rankings points achieved there to be bumped up to bronze level.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Nick Willis has shown an ability to work his way through the tough process of the Olympic 1500 metres.

“It was quite remarkable,” reflected the 38-year-old who won silver at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and a fairytale bronze in 2016 in Rio. “The paperwork got pushed through with maybe 12 hours to spare. Without that this would not have happened.”

Willis had almost squared away in his mind a fatalistic resignation, with the extra qualifying period and improvements in race shoe technology conspiring to see 37 athletes achieve the entry standard. But he was over the moon when it was confirmed he would round out his career in the manner he really wanted.

“The Olympics elevates a lot of what you do as a track and field athlete,” said Willis. “It is the reason why a huge number of us do the sport and make the sacrifices we do. So to receive the validation for your own sake is really fun.

“My first couple of Olympics I was doing it for New Zealand and pulling on the black singlet was really important – getting to the first Olympics (Athens 2004) and then winning my first medal in Beijing.

“In Rio, I definitely felt like I was doing it for myself a lot of time and this one I definitely feel like I am doing it for all the people in my close circle who have kept me in the game for these extra years.”

All of which leaves this as pretty much a free swing of an Olympics for an athlete at an age when not many get to compete at the very highest level of their sport.

Getty Images Kiwi athlete Nick Willis won a surprise bronze medal in the 1500m at the Rio Olympic Games.

“I don’t feel any pressure but it is nice to give people the reward for all their hard work to keep me motivated when I have not always been. There have been lots of times when I wanted to quit. It is to say you were right, I humble myself before you even though I said this was not going to happen, or was not going to be worth it.

“But it is.”

Willis puts his long-serving coach, Ron Warhurst, training partners at the Very Nice Track Club in Ann Arbor and colleagues at Tracksmith where he has held down a fulltime job for the past year and a half in that category of people who have kept him going.

But none more so than his wife, Sierra, who has been his driving force for this last part of his career.

“She has put up with so much crap from me,” he reflected, “especially after the Games first got postponed when we were in Hawea waiting out the pandemic lockdowns. All I could think about was wanting to go snowboarding and get back on my skateboard … she was rolling her eyes and giving me stern talks when I was not motivated to go training.

“She told me if I wanted to quit to do it but she did not want to hear me nagging any more. It was what I needed to hear.

“I have really enjoyed this year, especially my training group which has been a lot of fun. We have got some good young talent and not being hugely focused on my own stuff a lot of the time has been nice as well.”

Willis and fellow US-based Kiwi 1500m runner Sam Tanner will leave in a fortnight for their final preparations in Hawaii.