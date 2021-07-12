Dame Valerie Adams completes Tokyo Olympics buildup with season's best throw

Dame Valerie Adams has fired a clear warning shot to her rivals ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Adams, who is chasing her fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo, threw a season’s best 19.75 metres to win the women's shot put at the Kamili Skolimowskiej Memorial Throws Festival in Poland early Monday (NZT). It was her final hitout before heading to Japan.

Adams’ Christchurch and New Zealand team-mate Tom Walsh also continued on his winning ways, grabbing a sixth consecutive victory in his leadup to the Games at the same meet.

Walsh threw 21.60m – well down on his season best of 22.22m set less than a week earlier – to claim the men’s title by 10cm over American Josh Awotunde.

Adams would have been satisfied with her effort in Poland as she demonstrated palpably that, even at 36, and having had two children during this Olympic cycle, she remains a red-hot medal contender in Tokyo. A shift to Christchurch at the start of the year to team up with crack throws coach Dale Stevenson had been a key ingredient in what most believe will be her final season at this level.

The veteran athlete’s third-round toss of 19.75m bettered the 19.65m she mustered for victory at the Sir Graeme Douglas International meet in Auckland at the end of February. That had been the furthest she had thrown the 4kg shot in nearly five years.

Adams’ series in Poland indicated she is building nicely into form as she looks to add to her two Olympic gold medals (2008 and ‘12) and silver (2016) in Tokyo. She opened with 19.31m, then threw 19.21 in the second round, and 19.49, 19.54 and 19.32 over her final three attempts.

Her winning toss of 19.75m was the equal fourth best throw in the world this year, with only China's Gong Lijao (20.39m), and the US' Jessica Ramsay (20.12m) and Raven Saunders (19.96) having gone further. These three shape as Adams’ chief rivals at the Tokyo Games.

Adams said after being named in the New Zealand team for Tokyo that she had only one ambition as she headed to her fifth Olympics.

“My goal is to go to Tokyo and freaking smash it, and come home with a gold medal,” she said at the time. “It’s going to be a very hard task, but I’m up for the challenge, and doing everything I can to be in the best possible position to make that happen.”

Walsh, meanwhile, signed off in not quite so demonstrative fashion with a solid rather than spectacular effort in Poland.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist popped five of his six throws beyond the 21-metre mark, but failed to match his form from Budapest when he managed that season's best 22.22m.

Everyone is chasing red-hot American Ryan Crouser in the men’s shot put after the defending Olympic champion shattered the world record at the US Olympic trials with a stunning throw of 23.37m.

Meanwhile 24-year-old hammer-thrower Lauren Bruce also wrapped up her Olympic preparations in Poland by finishing fourth in her event with a modest best throw of 69.82m. The Christchurch-based training partner of Walsh and Adams was well short of the national record 74.61m she managed in Arizona in May to start her Games buildup.