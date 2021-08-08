From near death to the Paralympics: How one athlete fought to survive

Paralympian Corbin Hart fought to survive after his leg was ripped off.

For a brief moment, Corbin Hart thought he was going to die.

Hart, a civil construction supervisor, was cleaning a roading machine during pack-up when his foot slipped down a hole, and his leg went into the machinery.

Supplied Paralympian Corbin Hart lost his leg in an accident at work in December 2019.

“I didn’t know what was happening at first, I was pretty confused,” recalled Hart.

“But when I realised I was stuck, I pretty much accepted I’d be losing my leg and waited for it to snap off.

“I was screaming my head off, I was in [so much] pain. I did think for a moment about accepting these would be my last moments, but then I decided ‘nah, I can’t do that, I’m gonna start doing everything I can to be alive’.”

That was a few weeks before Christmas 2019. Hart has made a remarkable recovery since then, and the 26-year-old is now set to represent New Zealand at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Kiwi kayaker qualified for the games in May, finishing seventh in his Hungary qualifier to secure his place with a time of just 43.78 seconds.

Hart said before the accident, his life revolved around work.

“I was so motivated chasing money. I’d do six-day weeks, always working away from home. Night shifts, day shifts, it was pretty boring.”

Hart said his partner and family were motivation for pushing through the pain to survive. He was alone at the time, as everybody else had headed home for the day. He called 111, then tried to get the attention of a nearby co-worker.

Supplied Corbin Hart says his partner and family were motivation for pushing through the pain to survive.

“It probably only took about five minutes, but it felt like forever,” said Hart, describing how he waited for his colleague to pick up the phone.

Hart said he didn’t remember a lot of the surrounding commotion, but recalled being given the ‘green whistle’ (emergency pain relief), and asking a first responder if he was going to die.

Hospital staff were worried about the risk of infection because of the mud that got into his wound, and his leg was amputated well above his injury.

“It was painful,” recalled Hart, “although it was so hot in the hospital that I lied and said I had no pain. Who wants to be in hospital over Christmas?

“But the nerve pain was so strong, I ended up having to go back to the doctors to get medication.”

Hart returned to his old job once he’d recovered, but quit after deciding he wanted a new challenge.

A friend suggested kayaking. Hart had previously surfed with mates at his native Red Beach, and his love for the water returned as he adjusted to a new life taking on waves.

“From the moment I started, I knew I wanted to go to the [Paralympic] games,” Hart said.

“I put all my focus and energy into it.”

It took some adjustment to get used to only having one leg in the kayak, which Hart said he found painful and awkward, but with the support of his physiotherapist and a few key people he pushed through to the qualifiers in Hungary in May.

Nikola Krstic/Canoe Racing NZ Corbin Hart says it took some adjustment to get used to only having one leg in the kayak.

He went on to qualify in the KL3 200m, finishing seventh to secure a spot at the Paralympics. Despite his delight at qualifying, he described a ‘weird feeling’ when he realised he’d achieved his goal.

“I had one other person with me. I was so happy and everyone was so happy, it was cool but to celebrate it with people – I couldn’t. I couldn’t come home and see anyone straight away. It was a delayed mindset,” Hart said.

Thankfully, his family were able to watch his race from their homes, waking up in the middle of the night to support Corbin’s Paralympic dreams.

Now headed for Tokyo, Hart is careful not to place too many expectations on the competition.

“I just want to go there and enjoy myself,” he said.

Supplied Corbin Hart now has a state-of-the-art ‘smart’ knee that duplicates natural movement.

Hart said he was grateful to ACC and modern prosthesis technology for helping him get to Tokyo. He now has a state-of-the-art ‘smart’ knee which is among the first of its kind to duplicate natural movement, and has another leg specially designed for kayaking.

ACC also provided medical fees, social rehabilitation, occupational therapy and counselling.