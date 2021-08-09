Olympian cyclist Olivia Podmore's family mourn her sudden death

Olivia Podmore from Canterbury celebrates after winning a race at the New Zealand National Track Cycling Championships at the Avantidrome on January 24, 2020 in Cambridge, New Zealand.

New Zealand’s cycling community has been left shocked by the death of Olivia Podmore, who represented New Zealand at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Her death, which has been confirmed by her family, followed a post on one of her social media accounts in which she outlined the pressures of her high level sport.

Mitchell Podmore, Olivia’s brother, posted on Facebook on Monday night: “Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore. You will be in our hearts forever.’’

The news of her death came as some members of the New Zealand cycling team were about to leave Tokyo after the conclusion of the Olympics.

Podmore hails from Christchurch but was living in Waikato, where the national squad trains. She was not in the NZ team that went to Tokyo.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Olivia Podmore competes in the women’s team sprint during the Cambridge UCI Track World Cup at the Avantidrome in 2019 in Cambridge, New Zealand.

Jon Andrews, the father of Ellesse Andrews, who won a silver medal at the Olympics on Friday and was a friend of Podmore’s, said he had heard the news but said it wasn't appropriate to comment at this time.

Podmore's most recent coach Hamish Ferguson was too distraught to comment saying it was "really devastating".

Phil Walter/Getty Images Olivia Podmore celebrates after the Women’s Team Sprint during the Cambridge UCI Track World Cup at the Avantidrome in 2019 in Cambridge, New Zealand.

Where to get help:

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825