'It's pretty heartbreaking': David Nyika not surprised by amateur boxing corruption

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist David Nyika is saddened but not surprised that a bout manipulation system existed in boxing at the 2016 Rio Games.

An independent investigation, commissioned by amateur boxing's governing body AIBA, and headed by Canada's Richard McLaren, suggested 14 bouts had been manipulated, including the super heavyweight final.

Qualifying tournaments were also affected.

Nyika failed to seal a place in Rio after being beaten by Uzbekistan's Rustam Tulaganov in a qualifying tournament, despite the New Zealander landing 20 more punches than his opponent.

Tulaganov went on to win bronze in Rio.

Nyika said the findings are disappointing but not unexpected.

Steve McArthur/PHOTOSPORT David Nyika boxed his way to a bronze medal in Tokyo but may have been unfairly denied a place at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“For a lot of boxers a lot of our worst worries fears came true, or were true.

“I feel like I may have been on the end of one or two wrong decisions.”

AIBA was not involved in the Tokyo Olympics, with its status as a governing body suspended by the International Olympic Committee in 2019.

Nyika believed the boxing in Japan earlier this year was judged fairly and correctly, but said AIBA must act quickly or the recent corruption will leave an indelible stain on the sport.

“The IOC have done everything they needed to in order to clean up the Tokyo Olympics. I didn't see a single wrong decision at the Olympics.

“Now it's up to AIBA to clean up the sport but they've got a big job ahead of them.”

Alex Livesey/Getty Images British boxer Joe Joyce's controversial loss to France's Tony Yoka in the super heavyweight final has come under scrutiny.

Nyika said it's incredibly disappointing the organisation that was supposed to protect amateur boxers from corruption was unfairly influencing fights.

He said there have been concerns about AIBA for many years.

"It was in the back of [everyone's] mind. We knew there were some uncontrollables out there. I guess if you've got money in your pocket it's not uncontrollable.

“Totally disappointing. As athletes we literally put our bodies and lives on the line, so it's pretty heartbreaking.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Mick Conlan lets the judges know what he thinks of their scorecards after his loss to Vladimir Nikitin at the 2016 Olympics.

The revelations of corruption could put boxing's place in the 2024 Paris Games further in doubt.

It was already under threat, with the International Olympic Committee deeply concerned with the governance of the AIBA.

Nyika said the investigations findings will hurt boxing's chances of remaining an Olympic sport.

“I really hope AIBA get it together for this sport because it's one of the most historic sports at the Olympics.

“To have its inclusion on a knife edge going into Paris is really sad.”

Nyika will now fight in the professional ranks and has a yet to be confirmed bout lined up before the end of the year.

Meanwhile Irish boxer Michael Conlan said he felt vindicated by the independent report.

Conlan's quarterfinal defeat in Rio triggered an outcry at the time, with the bantamweight blasting boxing's world body AIBA as 'corrupt', 'rotten to the core' and saying officials had robbed him of his dream.

Conlan's opponent, Russia's Vladimir Nikitin, was so badly injured despite being declared the winner that he was unable to fight in the semi-final but still collected a bronze medal.