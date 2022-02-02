Winter Olympics: Five must-see events at Beijing 2022, from skeleton to curling

Boycotts, Covid and bubbles – the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be unlike anything we’ve seen.

With a record 109 events across 15 disciplines at Beijing 2022, navigating the Winter Olympics may seem a little overwhelming to the uninitiated.

Not to worry, we've got you sorted.

On top of the Kiwis in action, headed by leading medal hopes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and Alice Robinson, here are five events not to miss over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

Alain Grosclaude/Getty Images Italian Sofia Goggia will be looking for back-to-back gold medals in the women's downhill.

Downhill (alpine skiing)

Alain Grosclaude/Getty Images Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr on the way to winning the men’s downhill at the 2021 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships.

The blue riband event of the winter showpiece. Speed is the name of the game here as athletes leave any sense of fear at the bottom of the mountain to find the fastest person on skis.

With downhill courses having the highest vertical drop of any discipline in alpine skiing, speeds of around 130kmh are common, but can often be faster depending on the track. Jumps add to the excitement but are also where things go wrong if a skier loses balance and falls out of the tuck position.

The men's downhill kicks off the alpine skiing programme on Sunday, with Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr starting as the reigning world champion, while Italy's Sofia Goggia will be out to defend her Olympic women's downhill title on February 15.

Short track speed skating

Stephen Munday/Getty Images Australian Steven Bradbury celebrates his shock speed skating gold medal in 2002.

Unlike the longer version, which is held in a head-to-head format, short track features multiple skaters (usually between four and six) going hell for leather around a 111 metre course. The result? Carnage.

Okay, while that might be slightly overstating it, the risk of crashing is always high, leading to incredibly tense races and spectacular finishes – none more so than when Aussie Steven Bradbury won gold in 2002 after the rest of the field was involved in a last corner pile-up.

A total of nine short track events will be held in Beijing between February 5-16, with distances ranging from 500m to a 5000m relay.

Skeleton

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold won consecutive skeleton gold medals in 2014 and 2018.

Of the three sliding sports at the Winter Olympics, bobsleigh, luge and skeleton, the latter is actually the slowest – if 130kmh can be classed as slow. But there’s something about zooming down an icy mountain head first that makes skeleton seem much more terrifying.

The timed event involves competitors making a running start before jumping face down onto the sled to navigate their way down the course. Apparently, the skeleton sled offers more precise control than that of the luge, which is good to know considering the brain's vulnerable position.

Great Britain has a proud history in the sport, having won a medal every time skeleton has featured at the Games. However, Germans Christopher Grotheer and Tina Hermann shape as the ones to beat in Beijing after winning last year's world championships.

The men's and women's skeleton events take place between February 10-12.

Ski jumping

Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch is looking to win a third-straight gold in the men's large hill.

Granted, there's not a great deal of variety in this discipline – every jump virtually looks the same. But the scale, bravery and gracefulness on display means ski jumping never gets old. It's perhaps the closest thing to human flight.

Essentially, athletes aim to achieve the longest jump by shooting down a specially designed ramp before soaring into the air and trying to stay as aerodynamic as possible. But length is not the only thing judges look for. Jump style, including the all important landing, inrun length (the gate they launch from) and wind conditions are all factored into the final score.

In Beijing, Polish great Kamil Stoch will be looking to complete a hat-trick of golds in the men's large hill, while a new female champion will be crowned after 2018 gold medallist, Norway's Maren Lundby, withdrew.

The ski jumping programme, which also includes team events, runs from February 5-14.

Curling

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sweden are the defending women’s curling champions in Beijing.

Yes, curling.

Every four years this strange old game pops on our screens, brooms in all, leaving many wondering how on earth it became part of one of the biggest shows in sport.

But there’s a very good reason curling is known as “chess on ice”. What it lacks in athleticism is more than made up for in skill and strategy and can actually be quite riveting to watch.

As complex as it is to master, the rules are basic enough to quickly pick up. In its simplest form, the aim is to slide the curling stone closer to the centre of a set of rings (the house) than the opposition, while teammates sweep the ice to influence the path of the stone.

Do yourself a favour and at least tune in for the medal events on February 8 and 18-20, and prepare to be pleasantly surprised.

HOW TO WATCH THE WINTER OLYMPICS

Sky has six Olympic channels with live content from 2pm through to 4am. Viewers can also stream Olympic coverage on Sky Go and Sky Sport Now.

Prime’s free-to-air coverage will include Kiwi athletes competing at the Games as well as other events and highlights.

Stuff will provide will live updates, analysis and profiles.