Ukrainian president makes passionate plea to ban Russian athletes from Olympics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian state “has chosen the path of terror and that is why it has no place in the civilised world’’.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a passionate plea to a group of 35 international sports and government ministers on Friday, urging them to push the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

"The Russian state has chosen the path of terror and that is why it has no place in the civilised world," Zelenskyy said on the call that included U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield.

The call was set up to deal with a simmering debate over what to do with athletes from Russia and Belarus with the Paris Games 17 months away and key Olympic qualifying events set to start this spring.

Currently, the IOC is urging all sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions, yet has been searching for a way to allow them into the 2024 Olympics, possibly as independent athletes, something Zelenskyy opposes.

"How many Russian athletes have spoken out to condemn the terror unleashed by their state?" Zelenskyy told the ministers according to a transcript of his remarks, released by his office.

"In fact, there is almost no such condemnation. There are only a few isolated voices that are fading away."

Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and IOC President Thomas Bach meet in the Bolshoi Ice Dome in Sochi, Russia. The question of if, and how, Russia competes at the Olympics hangs over the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last winter, the IOC banned participation in international sports events held in Russia and Belarus and asked all sports federations to ban athletes from the two countries.

But lately, it has softened that stance, citing its "unifying mission" to promote sport above political conflicts. Over the past few months, the IOC built support for this attempt from many major countries.

"This question of the participation of athletes is very different from the questions of sanctions for their government," IOC President Thomas Bach said last December.

"The question of athletes' participation was never part and could not be part of the sanctions because the condition of the Olympic Movement was, always is and remains that athletes [should] not be tarnished for acts of their government as long as they do not contribute to it or support it."

NZ PARLIAMENT Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to New Zealand's Parliament on December 14, 2022, urging the country to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, and in its effort to rebuild when the conflict ends.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) officials have backed the IOC bans on Russia and Belarus and have also supported the IOC's efforts to find a possible way to allow athletes from those countries into the Paris Olympics but only if it is clear they are competing as individuals and not as representatives of Russia or Belarus.

The state department will consult with the USOPC to determine the country's policy on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Games, a state department spokesperson said.

Over the past few days, leaders of several European countries have pushed back on the IOC's efforts to let Russia's athletes participate in the Olympics, even threatening boycotts.