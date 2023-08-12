Black Sticks force decider after upsetting Australia in Olympic hockey qualifier

Sam Lane, left, scored for New Zealand while Jeremy Hayward netted for Australia in NZ’s surprise 4-2 win in Whangarei. (FILE PHOTO)

New Zealand have ambushed the Kookaburras to force their Olympic hockey qualification series to a deciding third game.

The Black Sticks scored three first-quarter goals then held on to win 4-2 in Whangarei on Saturday to level the three-game Oceania Cup series 1-1. It was NZ’s first win in a trans-Tasman men’s hockey clash since 2016.

Silver medallists from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Australia won the series opener 3-1 on Thursday but looked rattled early in Saturday's re-match as the hosts pressed.

New Zealand were unlucky not to add a fourth first-quarter goal when denied by the upright.

Jake Whetton and Jeremy Hayward pegged goals back in the second and third quarters to give Australia hope.

The Kookaburras replaced their goalkeeper with another field player with four minutes to play in the final term in a desperate bid to equalise.

But the Black Sticks denied Colin Batch's men in a huge upset that turns Sunday's series finale into a high-stakes clash for direct Olympic qualification.

The winner can start planning for Paris in less than a year, while the loser will be forced into a last-gasp qualification series to ensure they feature at the showpiece event.

Australia's women also couldn’t punch their ticket later on Saturday when New Zealand held them to a 1-1 draw after a 3-0 victory in their series-opener against the Black Sticks.