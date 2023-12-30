Medal predictions for the New Zealand team at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Lisa Carrington has won more Olympic golds than any other New Zealand athlete.

ANALYSIS: From 20 medals to nine seems like an impossibly sharp drop in success for New Zealand’s Olympic team.

But that’s the prediction from entertainment and sport data company Gracenote for the country’s medal return from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, New Zealand athletes had their best return in Games history, with seven gold medals, six silver and seven bronze.

That collection was two more medals than the previous best – in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 – and saw this nation tie for 11th on the Tokyo Olympics medal table for most golds, and in a share of 13th for most medals.

But the predicted return of four golds, two silver and three bronze would leave New Zealand 29th on the table for medals won in Paris.

That return would be smaller than the 13 collected in London in 2012 (six golds, two silver and five bronze) and equal to the return from Beijing in 2008.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Emma Twigg will be out to defend the women's single scull gold she won in Tokyo.

Gracenote predicts New Zealand’s golds will come from the women’s and men’s sevens teams, veteran superstar canoeist Lisa Carrington, rowers and track cyclist Ellesse Andrews.

The Gracenote Virtual Medal Table is a statistical model based on individual and team results at previous Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cups to forecast the most likely gold, silver and bronze medal winners by country.

For New Zealand, the current model unfortunately lacks a little accuracy as it lists one of the country’s likely medal winners as the women’s rowing pair of Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams (née Gowler). Prendergast has retired from the sport, and while Williams has returned to rowing after a year’s break, she is likely to be in the four in Paris after NZ failed to qualify the women’s pair for the Games at this year’s world championships.

So why the lesser expectations?

New Zealand won nine medals on the water in Tokyo – five in rowing, three in canoeing and one in sailing – and how the country’s rowers and canoeists were able to train with less hindrance and compete internally during the Covid-19 pandemic, in comparison to the longer lockdowns and greater restrictions in the Northern Hemisphere, was a factor in their successes.

Seven months out from Paris, it appears New Zealand’s rowers may struggle to match their success in Tokyo. Their haul from this year’s world championships in Serbia was a silver and two bronze, and while single scullers Emma Twigg (the defending women’s champ) and Tom Mackintosh loom as obvious medal contenders, the depth is not as strong in the larger boats. There won’t be a NZ eight of either gender in Paris after they won gold and silver in the men’s and women’s events in Tokyo, and a number of those crew members won’t be competing next year.

Supplied/World Triathlon New Zealand's Hayden Wilde races to victory in the World Triathlon series elite men's race in Yokohama in May.

Lisa Carrington remains at the peak of her powers after winning three golds at the 2023 world canoe sprint champs – the women’s K1 200, K1 500 and as part of the K4 500 – and there’s little reason to believe she will experience a drop-off in form by Paris. With Aimee Fisher attempting to qualify for the women’s K2 500, the sport could be this country’s most prolific medal code at the Games.

Cycling looms as its biggest challenger.

Andrews won silver in the women’s keirin at the Tokyo Olympics and then starred at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, when she won three golds and a silver.

Two medals at this year’s world champs in Glasgow showed she will spearhead New Zealand’s individual and team hopes in Paris, and will be backed by the likes of Aaron Gate – a four-time gold medallist in Birmingham who collected three gongs in Glasgow – Corbin Strong, Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Campbell Stewart, while mountain biker Sam Gaze captured the short-track world champs gold this year to back up his Commonwealth Games triumph the previous year.

The defending Olympic champion Black Ferns women’s sevens rugby team had their world record 41-game unbeaten streak ended by Australia earlier this month in Dubai, and those two sides are presently favoured to fight out gold in Paris.

The men’s team which claimed silver in Tokyo will face greater depth of competition in Paris than their female counterparts.

New Zealand has won 23 Olympic sailing medals, but managed only the solitary silver in Tokyo when Peter Burling and Blair Tuke stood on the 49er class podium for the third successive occasion. That came after four NZ medals in Rio and two in London.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather, right, with her bronze medal in the women’s 400m freestyle at the world aquatics champs in Fukuoka, Japan, in July. Katie Ledecky (US) displays her silver and Ariarne Titmus (Australia) holds her gold.

Triathlete Hayden Wilde is now a constant presence among the world’s best at big events.

The 26-year-old claimed bronze in Tokyo, a world championship title in the same year and a controversial silver at the Commonwealth Games last year, and while he will face a stacked field in Paris, he looms as a definite contender for a medal of any colour.

Three-day eventer Tim Price was fourth at Burghley this year after finishing third the previous year and the 44-year-old was a world champs bronze medallist in 2022.

Among the track and field contingent, shot putter Tom Walsh will be aiming for his third successive Olympic medal to add to the two bronzes he won in Rio and Tokyo.

In the pool, Lewis Clareburt may have grabbed the majority of the attention with his two-gold, one bronze haul from Birmingham, but the men’s Individual Medley field will be far tougher in Paris.

Instead, rising star Erika Fairweather could be the one to watch closest. The 19-year-old from Dunedin won bronze in the women’s 400m freestyle finals at this year’s world champs and despite competition from the legendary duo of Katie Ledecky (US) and Ariarne Titmus (Australia), and teen sensation Summer McIntosh of Canada, Fairweather’s continual improvement makes her a Paris medal hope.

Lydia Ko, like Walsh, has won medals at consecutive Olympics – silver in 2016, bronze in 2021 – and while she was a long way from her best for most of this year, a win when teamed with Australia’s Jason Day to end the season showed she remains incredibly talented.

Fellow Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox had his best year on both major tours in 2023 and could be an outside shot among a smaller field than what he faces most weeks.

The country could also have at least one surprise medallist – trampolinist Dylan Schmidt bounced to bronze in Tokyo, where Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus made the podium in the tennis men’s doubles.

Often, it can be the case of New Zealand sending world-class athletes to the Games in lesser-followed sports, who shine in the big time, like shooter Natalie Rooney and kayaker Luuka Jones, silver medallists in Rio.