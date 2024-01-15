Black Sticks women slip to 3-1 loss against India in Olympic qualifiers

The Black Sticks women celebrate Megan Hull's equaliser during their 3-1 loss to India in Ranchi.

The Black Sticks women slipped to a 3-1 loss to hosts India in their second pool game of the Olympic qualification tournament in Ranchi.

After beating world No 19 Italy in impressive fashion in their opener, New Zealand found the going much tougher against the seventh-ranked Indians as poor execution proved costly in front of a raucous home crowd at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium.

The Black Sticks got off to a calamitous start when Sangita Kumari put India 1-0 up with a well-executed field goal with only 40 seconds on the clock.

But the Kiwis responded well to that early setback, earning a penalty corner shortly after which they failed to convert.

The visitors continued to ask questions of the Indian defence with multiple circle entries and after 10 minutes they were level, Megan Hull keeping her composure to nail a penalty corner goal.

Supplied Black Sticks midfielder Katie Doar drives forward at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium.

The parity was short-lived, however, as India swiftly regained the lead via a penalty corner of their own, Udita Duhan finding the back of the net.

Two minutes later, it was three, as Beauty Dungdung showed some nifty stickwork to fire in and leave the Black Sticks in a big hole at the end of the first quarter.

And while they huffed and puffed for the rest of the match, New Zealand were unable to fashion any clear-cut opportunities as India’s defence held firm to keep their own qualification hopes alive after losing their opener to the Americans.

The defeat sets up what will likely be a must-win encounter for Phil Burrows’ side with world No 13 USA on Wednesday morning (NZT)

The top three teams from the eight-nation tournament will earn a spot at the Paris Games, which will be held in July and August this year.

The top two teams from each pool qualify for the semifinals.

The Black Sticks men kick off their own qualification campaign on Wednesday morning (1am NZT), against Chile in Oman.