Coronavirus: Not being able to cheer on our sports teams is the least of our worries

OPINION: Yes, there had been the odd flashes on the far horizon, together with an angry rumbling, getting closer. But the first real shattering thunderclap came just before lunchtime last Thursday with the extraordinary news that a player for the Utah Jazz had tested positive for the coronavirus and, in consequence, the entire American NBA – one of the three most glorious and rich professional sporting leagues in the world – had shut down.

Season over. Go home.

Around the world, and most certainly in the halls of Australian sporting halls of power, everyone stopped and stared aghast, as the realisation slowly dawned. If the NBA had shut down on the basis of one positive test, then how many sporting leagues could go on in coming days?

The answer came in the next 72 hours – just about none – as the National Hockey League, the English Premier League, the Melbourne Grand Prix, the Masters Golf tournament, the Super Rugby and dozens of others announced they were closing.

There are three notable hold-outs in Australia, with the NRL, the AFL and the A-League all maintaining the show must go on – no, seriously – even without crowds. The NRL got through the first round – bizarrely, with crowds – while the AFL insists that their season opener will take place between Richmond and Carlton on Thursday evening, as planned. And the A-League says business as usual, just without crowds.

MARK NOLAN/GETTY IMAGES A Raiders fan cheers on his team during their round 1 NRL win over the Gold Coast Titans at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

All three leagues are delusional. It is over for 2020. With the numbers of those infected doubling in this country every five or six days or so, the idea that they can get through a season is absurd. The vision of league players offering each other careful fist-bumps of celebration – to keep safe – before and after swarming all over each other in messy masses of sweaty bodies, is nothing less than tragi-comic.

What will happen to the professional sports industry when there is no output?

Exactly. No-one quite knows, but it is somewhere between "cataclysmic catastrophe with no survivors," and "shattering disaster".

For yes, while the world has faced enormous disruption to big-time sport before, most notably with three Olympic Games being cancelled during the two World Wars, back then sport was just sport, not an industry, not something where thousands of people in each sport make often fabulous livelihoods out of playing, commentating and reporting on them. The core problem is that when the central product they're selling simply stops, effectively overnight, it cannot be long before, one way or another, the money stops, too.

1 NEWS Warriors chief executive Cameron George adamant the losses from coronavirus would not cause the NRL club to fold.

That very realisation had clearly hit the chair of the ARL Commission Peter V'Landys on Sunday morning when he said: "An Australia without rugby league is not Australia, and the government has to assist us in this crisis because it is not of our own doing" – the figure mooted is A$200 million (NZ$204 million) – to keep them going. The Prime Minister has said the NRL is not a priority.

And the same dynamic applies across the board. Rugby Australia is in a particularly difficult position, right in the middle of hard-ball negotiations to sell the rights to televise rugby with, right now, no rugby to sell.

And, yes, it is all very well for the professional footballers to have contracts that promise them hundreds of thousands of dollars per annum. But, just as you cannot get blood from a stone, those contracts will not be worth much if the entities with whom they have signed have no money themselves.

Ultimately all of those professional sports and their sportspeople are going to have to try to work out how they can survive financially through the nuclear winter to come until the sun returns once more. Some will not.

As to the fans in all this, those millions of Australians who love their sport, and for whom the weekly matches provide a cherished and colourful part of the fabric of their lives it is, yes, extremely sad that for the rest of this year they will have no teams to cheer.

But the other sober reality is that against the backdrop of the challenges we will all be facing in coming months, the fact we cannot shout "Carn the Swans/Wallabies/Mariners/Roosters!" is likely to be the very least of our worries.