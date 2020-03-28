Postponing Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic Games the right call

The International Olympic Committee have postponed the Toyko Olympics to 2021 (file photo)

EDITORIAL: Behind every moment of Olympic glory lies a compelling story of toil, sacrifice and dedication.

Triumphs over adversity are the hallmark of sporting heroes.

The greater the obstacle, the sweeter the victory.

Sports fans, no doubt, will have experienced mixed emotions at the news the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed.

READ MORE:

* Lisa Carrington readjusts training as 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed

* Olympics: NZOC reassures athletes already qualified for Tokyo next year

* Coronavirus: New Zealand Olympic Committee urge IOC to make quick call on Tokyo Games postponement

In a world now starved of sporting entertainment, the prospect of revelling in the excitement of the Games is something many would have clung to.

Every Olympics produces its share of stars and the 2020 edition would have been no different.

But the inescapable truth is this year's Olympics could never have gone ahead as planned with so much of the world's population besieged by coronavirus.

PHOTOSPORT Mahe Drysdale in action at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Drysdale will have celebrated his 42nd birthday by the time the rescheduled Toyko Olympics are held (file photo).

Even before the International Olympic Committee declared its intent on Wednesday to postpone the event, the prospect of countries boycotting the Olympics loomed large.

Australia and Canada had already pledged to withdraw athletes if the Games went ahead due to fears over Covid-19.

Kiwi athletes also joined the chorus of voices calling for the Games to be pushed back a year.

New Zealand Athletes Commission member Sarah Cowley-Ross put it best when she said "the Olympic movement is founded on humanity and that, right now, must come first".

Although athletes have long prepared for a July 2020 Olympic Games, Cowley-Ross has every confidence Kiwi sportspeople will adapt to the challenges ahead.

What is surprising is how long it took Olympic organisers to make the call.

For months, local organisers and the Swiss-based IOC insisted the Games wouldn't be cancelled or rescheduled.

To be fair, such a course of action is rare. In the modern era, only world wars have caused the Olympics to be cancelled.

GETTY IMAGES Swiss great Roger Federer plays a backhand during the 2019 Wimbledon men's final. Uncertainty hangs over the timing of this year's tournament (file photo).

And no-one should underestimate the logistical challenges and costs associated with rescheduling the Games.

It's estimated Japan has spent about US$25 billion organising the Olympics.

Further billions will be spent moving the Games to the summer of 2021.

Wind the clock back four years and it was the spectre of the Zika virus that hung over the Rio Olympics.

Those games went ahead, minus some superstars, but the threat posed by Covid-19 is far more serious.

As of Friday, more than 520,000 people worldwide have been infected with Covid-19 across nearly 200 countries or territories, according to the World Health Organisation.

Around the world, communities are in lockdown as countries revert to being self-contained entities.

Against that backdrop, it's impossible to imagine how the world's Olympians could properly prepare for one of the biggest moments of their sporting lives.

Being confined to your home isn't necessarily conducive to maintaining peak fitness, although walks around the block are still allowed in this strange new world.

For some of our country's celebrated older athletes, the prospect of competing at a delayed Games might prompt them to reconsider their sporting careers.

Time will tell if self-funded athletes have the financial means to keep their Olympic aspirations burning for a further 12 months.

The summer Olympics is but one of a host of major sporting events to be laid low by Covid-19.

The fate of Wimbledon 2020, due to be staged in June and July, is expected to be decided next week.

If organisers have any sense, they will decide the wellbeing and safety of athletes, volunteers and spectators trumps all else.