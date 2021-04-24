Rugby's failed attempt to save former All Black Zac Guildford

Zac Guildford faced the media before his All Blacks debut against Wales in Cardiff in 2009, but not everyone has the tools to cope with the spotlight.

Zac Guildford was brilliant.

When he burst onto the national scene in 2009, as a try-hungry wing in the world-beating New Zealand under-20 team that also featured Aaron Cruden, he was everything coaches want in their outside backs.

He was fast, skilful and had a great work rate. The baby-faced youngster from Hawke’s Bay could play, and he made the All Blacks in the same year. He had the sort of talent that gives you a lot of lifelines in professional rugby, a lot of second chances.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Zac Guildford makes a break for the All Blacks against Wales in Hamilton in 2010, the year after his debut.

More than a decade later, Guildford got a different sort of lifeline from the judicial system.

“Having regard to the gravity of the offending, the sentence of two years’ intensive supervision was in my view lenient, and one which was primarily directed at the appellant’s rehabilitation rather than punishment,” Justice Paul Davison, QC, wrote in a decision released after Guildford’s appeal for name suppression failed following a guilty plea to a charge of male assaults female.

“The [sentencing] judge explained that it was intended as a ‘lifeline’ rather than a straitjacket.”

The details of the assault in late 2019 are confronting. Guildford hit a woman so hard in a senseless and “savage” attack that she still has trouble breathing through her nose. Those within rugby who have tried to help Guildford – and there have been many with good intentions – would have been appalled as they read the details.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff/Stuff Mike King says he raised the issue of alcohol and mental health with NZ Rugby when Steve Tew was in charge but received a lukewarm response.

But mental health advocate and 2019 New Zealander of the Year Mike King – while not wanting to comment specifically on Guildford – also says rugby needs to take a hard look in the mirror, and is adamant it could do better with young men who arrive into the game unprepared for life's challenges.

“A few years ago I raised a couple of issues around alcohol and psychological problems with [former NZ Rugby CEO] Steve Tew,” King told Stuff.

“But it seemed to me they put the game before the people that were playing the game. If you were adding value to the game increasing the brand they were all over you, but if the wheels started getting wobbly or started falling off, they ended up cutting you.

“I think there is room for improvement, not only in how we react when someone goes off the rails, but I think there needs to be a lot more proactive work with these young sportsmen when they are in schools.

“We should be spending as much time on the mental skills involved in high-performance sport as the physical skills.”

Guildford’s addictions to alcohol and drugs and his lack of self-control when under their influence have long been known.

In September 2011, just before the Rugby World Cup, Guildford’s drinking while on tour with the All Blacks brought the first of many apologies.

In late 2011, there was the infamous Rarotonga incident, when he allegedly staggered naked into a bar and assaulted two patrons.

In early 2013, Guildford was involved in another alcohol-related incident in Christchurch, and subsequently spent 28 days in a rehab clinic.

The Crusaders welcomed him back with the promise of tough love, but just one year later they cut him from his contract early to allow him to take a deal with French club Clermont.

However, Guildford couldn’t shake his demons by moving countries, and it appears that his downward spiral accelerated.

After a year in France, his contract was terminated by Clermont after cocaine was found in his system. He later admitted to Woman’s Day that he had a “$1000 a week cocaine habit”, and that recreational and prescription drugs were a constant throughout his whole rugby career.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Former All Black Zac Guildford leaving a Hamilton court in January.

Still, the Waratahs were the next to take a chance on Guildford, with the Australian Super Rugby club offering him a 10-month contract in late 2015 for the 2016 season.

Guildford did not see out the contract in Sydney and completed his career with short spells for Wairarapa Bush, Waikato and second-tier French club Nevers. When he failed to make the Waikato squad in 2019 after returning from France, it was clear that Guildford had exhausted all his lifelines in New Zealand rugby a decade after being in a Rugby World Cup squad.

Some coaches had gone out on a limb for him, while his return to Waikato at the first time of asking in 2017 was facilitated by New Zealand Rugby Players Association boss Rob Nichol.

Former Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson, who has recently been appointed to lead the Bay of Plenty, even poignantly noted that the loss of his own sister Kiri to alcoholism was one reason he signed Guildford.

"He has made a bold, courageous statement that he wants to stay away from the drink," Gibson said in late 2015.

"I have been personally touched by addiction, I lost my sister to alcoholism and she was only 44. I really understand what he is going through, just how devastating addiction is in terms of the ups and downs and the families and people close to them go through.”

But Guildford, who has also shown a desire to help others, was a complex case. He has often talked about the traumatic loss of his father from a heart attack in Japan as he was watching Guildford play for the New Zealand under-20s. That was obviously a life-changing moment that Guildford had trouble processing, particularly as he was soon playing for the All Blacks and being conditioned not to show any weakness.

King also says the pressure on young men coming into the game, especially those from modest means, far exceeds their ability to handle the pressure.

“The weight of expectation on a young Polynesian, or Māori player, or even a young Pākehā footballer who doesn't come from a well-to-do background, the expectation is that they are going to be looking after their family for the rest of their life,” he says. “But the reality is that 5 per cent of players, probably less, make any real money from the game.

“The biggest problem that young people have is not alcohol or drugs, it’s self-talk, the little inner critic that says, ‘I’m not good enough’. Now you put yourself in that top 2 per cent in the country, the elite athletes, and that's a whole other level of self-doubt.

“So when you're in that position ... that self-talk gets really loud and for a young person in that situation alcohol and drugs become a real outlet. They're self-medicating.”

Guildford certainly attempted to wash away his doubts and grief pain with alcohol and drugs. It was a self-destructive pathway that many have followed.

But the details of his assault charge have altered the narrative once again. In late 2019, the damage Guildford inflicted was on another person, an innocent woman. The former All Black that rugby failed to save is likely on his last lifeline.