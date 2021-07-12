All Blacks coach Ian Foster can't shake doubters as Scott Robertson stays in his shadow

Fiji emerged with a ton of credit as they took it to the All Blacks in Dunedin.

OPINION: Ian Foster needed his All Blacks to produce a statement performance on the back of his coaching rival Scott Robertson’s commitment to put heat on the No 1 job in New Zealand sport.

Instead, Foster’s team put in a largely limp effort for three quarters of their Dunedin test against a severely under-prepared Fijian side.

The late surge to bloat a winning scoreline to 57-23 couldn’t disguise some alarming deficiencies from the All Blacks that will only continue to cast doubts on the worthiness of the affable Foster for the head coaching role.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster is desperately seeking two more years in the job.

A day after Crusaders supremo Robertson confirmed he was staying in New Zealand with a real desire to nail the All Blacks job, this wasn’t the sort of performance Foster needed from his men in black.

Beaten at the breakdown, guilty of missing tackles and even suffering the embarrassment of conceding a penalty try, the All Blacks were regularly shown up by a plucky Fijian side fresh out of quarantine, before super-sub Dane Coles and his four tries eased their nerves.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Levani Botia on the charge against the All Blacks in Dunedin. Botia led a Fijian team that was under-prepared but impressive against the New Zealanders.

A quick review would suggest Fijian coach Vern Cotter, a New Zealander with worthy claims of his own to the All Blacks job on the back of his vast European experience, had outdone Foster for most of this match. Fiji now have a solid core of European-based players and Cotter has cleverly utilised that, providing a harder edge to complement their traditional razzle-dazzle.

What Foster has done to improve the All Blacks since he took on the difficult task of succeeding the immensely successful Sir Steve Hansen largely remains an unanswered question in the eyes of many New Zealand rugby fans.

The 2020 efforts were seriously underwhelming - three wins, a draw and two losses, including a historic first defeat to a similarly under-prepared Argentina - and left more questions than answers.

What solutions were provided in a century against a terrible Tongan team and some genuine frights against Fiji are also questionable.

The embarrassing number of empty seats in Auckland and Dunedin over the past fortnight have been a tell-tale sign themselves. The All Blacks are no longer a drawcard in their own right in their own back yard, something that won’t have been lost on their sponsorship suitors as the New Zealand union desperately seeks long-term financial security on their supposed cash cow.

These are merely warm-up tests, but they have applied more heat to Foster.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. All Blacks coach Ian Foster has plenty to consider as he looks to maximise the talents of his squad.

A 57-23 scoreline in a test would normally be rejoiced. But this one told an unwanted statistical tale in itself - the least points the All Blacks have scored against Fiji and the most they have conceded against them.

The often lacklustre Dunedin effort would have been exposed by a more ruthless and composed team and Foster needs to quickly get more out of his talented squad.

In terms of the next World Cup, Foster’s position remains on the line.

Before the Fijian test, Hansen declared it was “stupid” that his former assistant Foster hadn’t been appointed through to the 2023 global tournament in France and urged that appointment be made.

The conservative nature of New Zealand Rugby, with their old boys network and succession plans, suggests Foster is still odds-on to hold the job.

But doubts built rather than evaporated on a chilly night in the deep south.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson wabts to be the next All Blacks coach.

A glimmer of hope for Robertson fans who feel he better represents the new wave of talent on the back of his string of successes with the Crusaders, came with the NZR’s willingness to stick out an eight-month negotiation process to get his signature to stay in New Zealand.

That was a sign of intent and means Foster has to operate with an eye over his shoulder and plenty of pressure to get his team humming.

That starts in Hamilton with the rematch against Fiji, before, Covid-permitting, the stakes rise against Australia, Argentina and South Africa, and we may get a better feel for the performance and value of this All Blacks side.

There’s still time for Foster to prove his true worth, but he needs to get a hurry on.