Mark Reason: Why Rafael Nadal drives me mad and why Michael Venus misses the point

OPINION: At midnight I went to bed along with several other thousand New Zealand tennis fans. The match was done. Rafa was done. Coach Brad Gilbert said the coffin lid was closing. Rafa was a dead man barely even walking any more.

Then the miracle of Melbourne happened. Nadal saved three break points at 0-40 at a crucial juncture of the third set. He stopped sweating like the Yarra river in spate. His forehand began fizzing through the court. And he took longer and longer and longer between points.

Now I have always been a member of the Rafa-lution and a committed anti-Federeralist. The Swiss genius was too smug. The gold piped initials on the white blazer did it for me.

I loved watching Nadal play with that bullish movement and Zorro flourish on the follow through of the forehand. And he largely kept the spin on the court.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Rafael Nadal kicks the ball into the air as he celebrates victory in his Australian Open men’s final against Daniil Medvedev.

But I just can’t bear it any more. The time Rafa takes between points is virtually the same as cheating and he is using his position in the game to influence umpires. They very rarely call a time violation on him. John Blom did it right at the end of the final, but by then it was a meaningless gesture.

There was a big moment at deuce in the final set. After the end of a point the rule says that the player has 25 seconds to then commence his service action. Nadal took 49.87 seconds.

Andy Brownbill/AP A ball kid wipes the sweat from the court as Nadal prepares to serve to Medvedev during the final.

Now even if you feed in the ridiculous allowance that the clock doesn’t start until the umpire calls the score – and Blom took an eternity at times – Nadal still took 13 seconds more than his allowance. Yet no action was taken. It wasn’t just a marginal breach, it was colossal.

And there were plenty of other breaches that were not called. This is because when an umpire does stand up to Nadal, the Spaniard throws his toys out of the cot. And the umpire knows that his or her days in charge of the big matches are numbered.

This is not the only way that Nadal abuses his position. The rules of tennis state; “the receiver shall play to the reasonable pace of the server and shall be ready to receive within a reasonable time of the server being ready”.

This rule apparently does not apply to Nadal. Time and time again, he is not ready to receive. He is towelling off and then arranging his towel ever so carefully to make sure that the edges don’t crease. Nadal then comes over, raises his hand in a meaningless apology to the server, and play can finally resume.

Denis Shapovalov, the rising Canadian, called Nadal and the authorities out about it after their five-set quarterfinal.

“It’s unfair how much Rafa is getting away with,” he said. “I mean, I’m completely ready to play and the clock is ticking toward zero and I’ve been ready to play for a minute and a half, and the umpire says he’s not going to give him a time violation cos I’m not ready to play. It’s a big joke.”

Hamish Blair/AP Medvedev gestures as he talks to chair umpire John Blom during the final against Nadal.

Although not a very funny one. Shapovalov, who had won the third and fourth sets to level the match, also pointed out that Nadal had abused the rules around medical time-outs and toilet breaks in order to stop his momentum.

“It’s so frustrating. You feel you’re not just playing against the player. You’re playing against the umpires. You’re playing against so much more,” he said.

This is why some of us have become have got behind Nick Kyrgios, a tennis anarchist who incidentally called out Nadal for exactly the same sort of “bulls...” a couple of years ago.

SKY SPORT Losing finalist Daniil Medvedev let the chair umpire know of his unhappiness on how the ballkids were relaying the ball.

Tennis has become an unattractive reflection of the inequities of capitalist society since the rise of Federer and Nadal. The top players get richer and richer, even when they are sitting idle. Federer is still the biggest earner in a year when he hasn’t been able to play. Meanwhile, the lesser players and the people who come to watch are kept in their lowlier places.

So when Michael Venus calls Kyrgios “an absolute knob” with the maturity of a 10-year-old, you have to laugh.

Venus is well aware that the three million dollars he has earned playing tennis are all down to his capitalist masters and he is defending the status quo. No one has ever turned up to a Grand Slam to watch Venus play. But he is still getting paid big money thanks to Nadal and Federer to play second-rate tennis.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios throws his racquet in his Australian Open men’s doubles quarterfinals match with Thanasi Kokkinakis against Tim Puetz of Germany and Michael Venus of New Zealand.

Then Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis team up, turn tennis into an entertaining circus and Venus doesn’t like it. Nor does he like it when the Special Ks cut a swathe through the doubles tournament and show up the so-called specialists as a bunch of second rate impostors.

But many sports fans, the younger generation raised on the trash talking of the NBA, love Kyrgios and Kokkinakis. They also love the fact that they get on with the game and actually seem to be having fun out there. They like the haircuts, the earrings, the brotherly love and, yes, the flat-out disrespect for authority.

Professional sport is not about the players as Craig Tiley and his sycophantic mob sometimes seem to think. It’s about the spectators. These are the people who are paying the money to be entertained. So when Venus complains about the Special Ks turning tennis into a circus, he is missing the point by the width of the tramlines. It is a circus, or it should be a circus.

Sorry Daniil Medvedev, the “idiots” in the crowd are a part of the game. The idiots pay your wages. Rather than telling them to be quiet, you might better protest the ridiculous rule that allows the players to riffle through a selection of balls as if they are sorting through a box of Christmas chocolates. For goodness’ sake, give them two and tell them to get on with it.

If I had to sit through well over five hours of Rafa adjusting his balls I would be shouting my head off in the stands. Every time Rafa held up the server or delayed the game, I would be on my feet screaming: “You bald-headed budgerigar, ectoplasm, addle-pated lump of anthracite, miserable molecule of mildew, zatopec, anthropithecus.”

Then I would be strong-armed out of the stadium and, like Captain Haddock, I could fall into the arms of a bottle of soothing refreshment, well away from the madness of the world.