Mark Reason: Rugby's messy conflicts of interest and the Black Ferns meltdown

OPINION: Phillipa Muir, the head of the review team, had spent 16 minutes sifting through the wreckage of the Black Ferns derailment when she lobbed a grenade into the room. Muir accused New Zealand Rugby of failing to help the Ferns both as a rugby team and as individual people because of “conflicts of interests”.

That grenade has been left undetonated so now it is time to go bang. Can someone at NZR tell me how it is possible in this day and age that Wesley Clarke can serve as assistant coach of the Black Ferns when his wife Farah Palmer is the deputy chair of the New Zealand Rugby board? Did someone not think that this might lead to what Muir described as a lack of transparency when reporting to the board? Who would want to report negatively on Clarke, if it were necessary, when the assistant coach's wife holds such a position of authority?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby deputy chair Dr Farah Palmer and her husband Wesley Clarke, who is assistant coach of the Black Ferns.

But it doesn’t stop there. Cate Sexton, the head of Women’s Rugby Development, has done two terms as Black Ferns manager and previously worked with Glenn Moore, the coach who resigned at the weekend. Yet I understand Sexton’s husband Matt has been involved in the campaign review into the Black Ferns. Again is that appropriate when his wife oversees much of the programme?

There were other relationships slightly further down the food chain that are also anachronistic in a high performance environment. It is astounding that these were left unchallenged.

READ MORE:

* 'NZR ballsed it up from the get-go' - Black Ferns star on World Cup coaching crisis

* Inside the implosion of the Black Ferns and the rescue mission ahead of the Rugby World Cup

* Black Ferns: Who will coach the team now Glenn Moore has resigned?

* Coach Glenn Moore resigns after Black Ferns review, rejects allegations



Yet the culture of see no evil, hear no evil, is one that still appears to exist at NZR despite previous scandals. And despite the fact that Black Ferns were repeatedly raising issues about their environment. It came to a head when hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate went public on social media, yet she was far from alone.

Laszlo Geczo/Inpho via Photosport Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore who announced his resignation from the role at the weekend.

Previously, at the end of 2020, a number of players (I am told that number is over five), raised concerns. Despite this, they were initially told that there would not be a campaign review. They then told New Zealand Rugby that they needed a review because there were big problems.

So all the right noises were made, but as usual so little happened that the players lost all confidence in the review process. Ultimately the NZR board is culpable for this devastating failure to support and look after its players.

If anything, matters became worse. The northern tour was a shambles with the Ferns losing their four test matches by an average of 30 points to England and France. They were woefully unfit compared to the opposition and lockdown was no excuse, because England and France had both been in far longer periods of lockdown.

They were smashed by England in the backs because their defensive line was passive and disorganised. I reckon Professor Smith will sort that out in a fortnight. And they were smashed by France in the pack through superior power and organisation.

James Crombie/INPHO/PHOTOSPORT Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate’s social media post about her treatment sparked a review into the Black Ferns culture.

Having been dropped from the team Ngata-Aerengamate broke down. Whatever the cause of her problems, she was a young woman clearly in need of support. Yet when the team returned to New Zealand and spent its seven days in managed quarantine, Ngata-Aerengamate received no support during her isolation.

In the wake of these results and social failings it is astonishing that the coach could have survived. And yet Mark Robinson, the CEO, still insisted that “Glenn was the right person to lead the coaching team.” It was poor judgment. Robinson’s error condemned Moore to his own days of trauma, anguish he would have been spared if quietly thanked and paid off a few months earlier.

Even the appointment of the review panel, who did a fine job, was not without controversy. The review team consisted of Muir, Tammi Wilson Uluinayau, Gilbert Enoka and Eleanor Butterworth with assistance from cultural advisers Luke Crawford and Saveatama Eroni Clarke.

It was hailed as an independent panel but it is nothing of the sort. Muir is independent, but the majority of the others are paid or have been paid by NZR. Maybe that is why they frequently preferred not to name the people responsible for the failings.

Looking ahead there are huge challenges. With 75% of the Black Ferns either Maori or Pasifika, NZR has to appoint at least one, and preferably more, of the new management team who reflect that ethnicity. Because at the moment the pale, stale model of male Pākehā is failing both the All Blacks and the Black Ferns. There is clearly a massive cultural separation.

The first big test for the Black Ferns’ future prospects is what shape are the players going to turn up in before their next test match. Fitness is literally a bottom line requirement when playing for your country, and yet New Zealand women teams are still failing in this area.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has made fitness a minimum requirement for team selection.

Not so long ago the Silver Ferns were being run off the court. Then Noeline Taurua came in and made fitness a minimum requirement. Those who were not fit enough, weren’t selected. You can’t beat Aussie teams if you are outrun and outmuscled by then.

Being outrun is what used to happen to the Silver Ferns and it is now happening to the Football Ferns (not to mention the cricketers who would have made the play-offs if some were quicker between the wickets).

The Football Ferns could and should have lost both their matches to the Matildas 6-0, but the truly shocking aspect of their twin defeats was an amateur hour failure to close space. One player might run at the player in possession, but her teammates weren’t cutting off the easy out pass to the support players. That’s not a press, it’s a concession.

It does make me wonder what would happen if Pep Guardiola came into some of these teams. When he arrived at Manchester City he made the players who weren’t fit enough, such as Samir Nasri, go and train by themselves. Does that fall into the category of body shaming, especially if it were to come from a man in women’s sport? Perhaps.

But it is the first area of recovery for the Black Ferns. Fitness is where they can help themselves. It is what Taurua calls a player’s “bread and butter.” Craig Twentyman, who worked with the Warriors, is the Black Ferns’ new fitness coach, brought in by Moore before his resignation. But a man appointed by a previous coach who has since been dismissed is already wearing shaky shoes.

I would rather see a woman in that space, but it has to be a person who has Taurua’s level of stern, loving empathy. John Herdman, now coach of the Canadian men’s team who has qualified for the football World Cup finals, learned his way forward in his time with the Football Ferns. Defender Kristy Hill told him; “You have to touch someone’s heart before you can take them by the hand.”

Someone should write that above the door of New Zealand Rugby.