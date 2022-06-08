The sorry lot of a Warriors fan - when mediocrity loses its appeal

Warriors chief executive on the decision to cut their coach loose, after he wouldn't commit to a New Zealand move.

OPINION: It's fair to say it hasn’t been a banner year for the Warriors. The team has done it tough.

Exiled by a pandemic, the club hasn’t played at home for two years. They are on their fourth coach in three seasons.

A marquee signing quit mid-season to play club rugby after a bust up with club management.

A club legend was jailed for importing methamphetamine.

They might be the only team in the comp owned by a self-declared alpha male.

It’s been over a decade since their last grand final appearance.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during his last season with the Warriors sums up the on-field mood during another depressing moment for the Auckland NRL club.

It might be fair to say that this is the lowest point in Warriors history, which given their history of low points is saying something.

If you have been a Warriors fan for any length of time you will be used to defending your fandom at family barbecues and after-work drinks. Most people who ask the question assume it’s because you’ve taken more shots to the head than “Blocker” Roach. Only real fans know the truth.

Like any good junkie, Warriors fans are addicted to the highs and lows, elated by the ecstasy of theoretical tomorrows and brought low by the soul rending reality of unbelievable awfulness.

Being a Warriors fan is like belonging to a club where the price of membership is enduring mind-numbing incompetence and farcical performances in return for the meagre honour of being able to hold onto the tiniest sliver of hope.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jazz Tevaga of the Warriors looks dejected after defeat during the round 11 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the New Zealand Warriors in May.

At this point there’s almost a perverse pride in being able to stomach whatever abject mediocrity the club dishes up and still claim to be a fan.

Warriors fandom is the very definition of a sunk cost fallacy – there is demonstrable proof that decades of Warriors fandom have been an almost complete waste of time, but we all keep going on the somewhat slender proposition that they might come good one day. “Maybe next year bro!”

Maybe it’s because the majority of Warriors fans come from a working class background. We know that things just don’t work out easily for people like us and there is a simple, careworn joy to persevering no matter how dire the odds.

Despite their multi-decade commitment to mediocrity, there are no other sports teams in New Zealand that elicit the same devotion as the Warriors.

GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images These Warriors fans found something to cheer about – although admittedly it was more than 10 years ago, at their last NRL grand final appearance.

All Blacks fans love the ABs but it’s a chaste, respectful love built more on awe and appreciation than raw passion.

Black Caps fans know about exquisite highs and heartbreaking lows, but at least they have silverware to show for their suffering. What do Warriors fans have?

Worse still this iteration of the Warriors has committed the ultimate sin – they are boring. This team can’t even bother to be infuriating. They are just plain bad.

At some point it was decided that the only way the Warriors could move forward was rejecting their essential nature and aping the methodical but robotic rugby league of teams like the Melbourne Storm (ignoring the fact that the game has moved on and not even the Melbourne Storm are playing like the Melbourne Storm anymore).

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Warriors owner Mark Robinson, perhaps the only self-described alpha-male NRL club owner.

To be honest, most Warriors fans don’t even care if they win. If they cared about winning they wouldn’t be Warriors fans. They just want something to get excited about.

The club has been stuck in a cycle of reaching for quick fixes. Sack the coach, hire his replacement who promises a quick return to finals footy by turning over the roster and chucking out the playbook, and then when this doesn’t work as quickly as promised they repeat the cycle, resulting in a team without heart, passion or culture.

The way forward is pretty clear. They need to avoid being sold on quick-fix solutions and take this opportunity to rebuild the club from the ground up.

Find a coaching and management team with a vision for the club and give them the time and resources they need to make it happen.

Stuff Jarret Filmer, Warriors fan, writer and stand-up comedian aka Geoff Rissole

Invest in local juniors and make sure talented kids from Otara and Wainuiomata want to play for the Warriors, rather than the All Blacks or the Storm.

Make smart buys of high character veterans who want to be in Auckland and will set an example for youngsters about how to survive the NRL grind.

Rediscover their connection to Auckland and recapture the essential nature of Warriors football with an exciting brand of footy that will captivate the city again.

Most crucially they need to outline their plan to the fans and ask them to get on board. It might take three to five seasons to get the team where it needs to go but if it’s built on a solid foundation then it will be worthwhile.

They don’t need to worry about alienating the fanbase – if there is one thing Warriors fans are blessed with its patience.

Critics will ask why this time will be any different. The simple answer is that has to be.

For the first time in their history the Warriors could face a potential existential threat in the form of another NRL franchise in New Zealand.

If the NRL grants a licence to a talented and organised group who can identify the Warriors’ mistakes and commit to correcting them from day one, then the Warriors might find all those loyal fans who have toiled for decades without result might find it easier to keep the faith somewhere else.