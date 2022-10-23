Sedentary sports fans at saturation point as pre-Christmas couch watching reaches crescendo

A big crowd at Eden Park for the opening day of the Rugby World Cup. Many more New Zealanders will be glued to their television sets watching an unprecedented schedule of elite sport in the next few months.

Tony Smith is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Kiwi sports fans’ amply padded rears may soon need to be surgically separated from sofas after saturating themselves with a dizzying rota of red-hot sporting encounters.

Lush lawns will remain unmown and Christmas shopping will be left to the last-minute as a splendiferous schedule of television sport serves as a seductive honeytrap for sedentary spectators.

Take Super Saturday yesterday for remote possibilities.

Stationary sports tragics started the afternoon with the first of three Rugby World Cup games between France and Italy although grassroots rugby aficionados could then switch to the Heartland Rugby Championship Meads Cup final from particularly Pleasant Point where champions South Canterbury were hosting Whanganui.

Then the day’s biggie - the RWC clash between Professor Wayne Smith’s fast-learning Black Ferns and bonnie Scotland in Whāngarei.

No sooner had the Uber Eats delivery man exited the driveway after offloading Saturday night’s stodge, square-eyed oval ball addicts were channel-hopping between France and Fiji’s World Cup encounter and the NPC grand final rumble between Canterbury and Wellington.

Then, there was the 2023 Fifa World Cup women’s football draw live from Auckland’s Aotea Centre from 7.30pm.

Never has watching little balls being fished from a glass bowl been as riveting. A nation held its collective, Covid-recovered breath to see who the Football Ferns had drawn. The glittering draw gave Kiwis a glimpse into the scale of the biggest women’s sporting event ever to be staged in New Zealand and Australia.

After the footy feast finished, peepers were exclusively fixed on the Black Caps’ battle with Australia at the T20 World Cup where upsets have already spiced up the competition.

All over Aotearoa, bleary-eyed burghers were switching the telly off late last night some much-needed zeds before rising early Sunday to see the Kiwis canter home against Rugby League World Cup rookies Jamaica.

After reintroducing themselves to whānau members, they’ll then set up for three more Rugby World Cup matches, and the Heartland Championship’s Lochore Cup final then the Constellation Cup netball decider between the Silver Ferns and the Australian Diamonds.

Better stock up on sleep because there’s no let-up this summer.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Te Paea Selby-Rickit of the Silver Ferns catches the ball during a Constellation Cup match against the Australia Diamonds.

Look at this list:

The Rugby World Cup will rumble on till Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon get their mitts on the trophy on November 12.

There’s an All Blacks test against Japan next Sunday after an insufferably long break of five weeks or so, the first of four internationals Ian Foster’s team will play on their end-of-season northern tour through to November 20.

The T20 World Cup winds down on November 13, but India then heads to New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20 tussles while the White Ferns will host Bangladesh in early December for three ODIs and three T20s all around the motu.

Old Trafford’s Field of Dreams will host 70,000 fans for the November 19 Rugby League World Cup final between the Kiwis and someone else.

Dame Noeline Taurua’s Silver Ferns will have home court advantage in Christchurch for the Fast-5s world netball series on November 5 and 6.

The Football Ferns will play two games against South Korea in Christchurch on November 12 and 15, their first games at home in four years.

The action doesn’t let up in December. Football fans can watch the Fifa men’s World Cup in Qatar from November 20 through to the final on December 18, turning off in time to belatedly brave the late-night shopping gauntlet. Give me mauls over malls.

It all adds up to a challenging couple of months for dedicated sports watchers - and a costly one too with most of the above attractions live on pay-to-view channels, with later replays on terrestrial telly.

Not so another big event on the sporting calendar - the men’s Softball World Cup at Albany in Auckland from November 26 to December 4. All 50 games can be viewed on Whakaata Māori’s app, with all Black Sox games and every playoffs fixture screened live on its free-to-air TV channel.

All up, it looks like the only exercise sports nuts will be getting is wrestling the TV remote off fellow fixated fans before reporting to doctor surgeries in record numbers with occupational overuse of the channel-switching finger.

How long before sporting telecasts start with a public health warning – Get off the couch ... use it or lose it. Exercise routines between overs, anyone?

It’s safe to say there’s never been a sporting spring like it.