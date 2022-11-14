Steve Mintz: Auckland Tuatara need to be better after losing series to Brisbane 3-1

Steve Mintz is manager of the Auckland Tuatara

OPINION: I’m disappointed with our first series of the season – more so in the way we played rather than the actual results. We need to be better across the park.

I’m sure there was some early season stuff there and the fact we have all been waiting so long to get back into competition, but we need to set high standards if we are to achieve our goals this season.

We need to find the strike zone more – we simply gave up too many walks against Brisbane and when you do that against a line-up as potent as they are, particularly in the smaller confines of Viticon Stadium, they will make you pay. They did!

READ MORE:

* Wyatt Hoffman hoping to spread the word of baseball during time with Auckland Tuatara

* Auckland Tuatara pick up first win of new Australia Baseball League season

* Tuatara sign one former Boston Red Sox player, in talks with another



We need to throw strikes and get ahead in counts and make the hitters work.

SMP Images The Auckland Tuatara won one of their four games against Brisbane last weekend.

While we showed flashes, particularly with the bat, in this series it felt like we were forcing things a little too much.

Our hitters need to not try and do too much at the plate with runners on base. We just need to stick to what works for us, be patient, make good decisions and let the game come to us a bit more.

The signs were there that we can be a potent offence this season, but we do need to be more disciplined. It needs to be a team offence not an offence of individuals,

I was really happy with the way our Kiwi players played. All of them did their jobs and contributed this series and that bodes really well for the season ahead.

This was always going to be a tough start to the year – back-to-back series on the road – but it has been a great bonding experience for us.

We head down to Canberra this week – we know they will be a challenge after an impressive opening weekend in which they swept Sydney, so we will need to make some big improvements before Thursday night.