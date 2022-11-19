Football fans blinded by the Fifa floodlights at Qatar World Cup

The 2022 World Cup has been surrounded by controversies ever since it was awarded to Qatar.

David Long is a senior sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: As you may know, the football World Cup begins on Monday (NZT), in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar.

The build up for a World Cup is usually a time of excitement, thinking who might win it, who’ll get the Golden Boot award, filling up your Panini sticker book, wondering which player will miss for England in a penalty shoot-out and rehashing the cliche that you can’t ever underestimate the Germans.

But this time the pre-tournament coverage has been on Qatar’s human rights records and the estimated 6500 migrant workers from countries likes India, Nepal and Bangladesh who’ve died from ‘natural causes’ while building the stadiums.

There’s also the fact that in Qatar, male homosexuality is still illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison or even the death penalty for Muslims under sharia law.

Those workers who built the stadiums earned around $2 an hour, while David Beckham, who is regarded as a gay icon, will earn as much as $300m as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup according to some reports.

Elsa/Getty Images Lionel Messi is one of the big names of this World Cup as he aims to help Argentina win the tournament for the first time since 1986.

There was also a story in the Times recently about Qatar World Cup officials paying fans from some European countries to come to the tournament, once they agree to sign a code of conduct deal which requires them to deliver positive messages about being in Qatar, to sing songs when told to and put out positive comments about the country on social media.

Less importantly, it’s going to cost around $25 for a beer.

There’s also the issue about why Qatar, a country with a population of less than three million, was awarded the hosting rights to this World Cup in the first place, with accusations of bribes paid for votes.

Spreading the game globally was put up as an argument for why this small Arabian country should be given the hosting rights, but surely there are plenty of countries that should have been higher up the list than Qatar.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP It has been reported that at least 6500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since it was awarded hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup

This World Cup is sports washing at its worst. Qatar is using the most popular game in the world, and around $400 billion, to improve its global image, never mind how many people have died to help get that message across.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who was recently in New Zealand for the draw of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, recently wrote to the 32 nations taking part saying “let football take the stage” in Qatar and stop talking about the other issues.

So how does a sports fan wrestle with their conscience when they’re excited about watching the World Cup, but also know everything else that’s going on?

Francois Mori/AP Activists protest against the World Cup and called for a boycott in a demonstration outside the Qatar Embassy in Paris last week. The protesters honoured migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament, and decried rights violations in Qatar.

Already football fans overlook the ridiculous amount of money top footballers get paid, their huge egos and lack of loyalty to anything other than themselves.

But to also turn a blind eye to all the wrongs of this World Cup, might be a step too far.

We all want to see how the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Gareth Bale and Aleksandar Mitrovic go at this World Cup and we’ll watch games that will stay with us for the rest of our lives.

The talk about everything that’s wrong with the tournament will die down once the action starts, but even so, still nagging away in the back of our brains will be the knowledge that this World Cup is wrong.

Really, we should boycott it and watch something else, but we know we won’t. It’s the World Cup for heaven’s sake, how can we not be sucked in by it and while the stories now about the World Cup are all negative, once it’s over our views on Qatar will be that it was the place where they had that wonderful World Cup and that’s why the $400 billion of sports washing will be worth it for the tournament hosts.

Enjoy the football.