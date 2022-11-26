Thanks for all you've done Michael Maguire, but it's time for Stacey Jones to coach Kiwis

Michael Maguire has worked wonders for the Kiwis over the past five years.

David Long is a senior sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: Michael Maguire should be thanked for all the great work he’s done with the Kiwis team over the last five years, but it’s time for New Zealand Rugby League to move on and give the head coach’s job to Stacey Jones.

With the dust settled on the Rugby League World Cup, plans need to be put in place quicker than normal as there are only three years before the next tournament begins in France.

As there will no longer be any mid-year tests, that just leaves the end of next season and the one after that to get the team ready to take on the Kangaroos again and become world champions for the first time since 2008. So possibly just eight tests between World Cups.

READ MORE:

* Andrew McFadden hoping to make a difference in second stint at Warriors

* Michael Maguire calls for more international rugby league after Kiwis' World Cup exit

* 'Super proud', Kiwis coach Michael Maguire reflects on Rugby League World Cup loss



The first decision the NZRL need to make is who will lead the team to France 2025 and while Maguire has done a magnificent job in turning around the Kiwis after the shambles of the 2017 World Cup, his time as the New Zealand head coach should probably come to an end.

The preference should always be that the Kiwis are coached by a New Zealander and if there’s no-one suitable, look for the best overseas option.

When David Kidwell departed after the 2017, there was clearly no New Zealand coach up to the job and Maguire beat out a number of other Australian coaches to get the job.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stacey Jones took over the Warriors head coach job under difficult circumstances this year.

Since then, he has improved the team’s culture, lifted performances and allowed senior players to take ownership of key elements around the squad.

Maguire will become an assistant coach at the Raiders next year, so theoretically should have more time on his hands to devote to the Kiwis than when he juggled the job along with being head coach at Wests Tigers.

He hinted after the World Cup semifinal loss to Australia that he’d be keen to carry on with the Kiwis, but perhaps moving into a different, overseeing type role might be more suitable.

There are precious few New Zealanders coaching in the NRL. Nathan Cayless is the head coach of the Eels’ NSW Cup team from next season, Slade Griffin will lead the Warriors’ team in the same competition in 2023, while Adam Blair will coach the club’s SG Ball team.

Benji Marshall will become an assistant coach at Wests Tigers next year and Stephen Kearney will work under Kevin Walters at the Broncos, but it continues to be a problem getting New Zealand coaches into top jobs with NRL teams.

Jones took charge of the Warriors’ first-grade team this year, under exceptionally trying circumstances, when Nathan Brown was let go after deciding he didn’t want to move to New Zealand next year.

Spark Sport Kiwis give a great account of themselves but are pipped by their trans-Tasman rivals in the semifinal.

No coach would have been able to come in when Jones did and make the Warriors team one good enough to be Premiership contenders and the losses the team suffered shouldn’t tarnish Jones’ reputation.

While performances lifted for games at Mt Smart, the players looked like they were over the whole experience when having to play away games.

Jones knew he was on hiding to nothing, but he did it anyway, because of his loyalty to the club.

He was able to get a valuable taste of what it’s like to be a head coach in the NRL and while he’ll resume the role of being an assistant next year, working under Andrew Webster, he has shown he’s ready to step up to a position like being the head coach of the Kiwis.

Of course, the top priority for the NZRL is to appoint a Kiwis coach who can win, but there is also a responsibility to give New Zealand coaches a helping hand.

If Maguire was willing to help out Jones in an advisory way or given some sort of director of rugby league job, then all the better.

But either way, it feels like it’s time to appoint Jones as the next Kiwis head coach.