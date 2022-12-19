Steve Mintz: Disappointing performances for Auckland Tuatara against Sydney Blue Sox

Steve Mintz is the Auckland Tuatara manager

OPINION: I’m very disappointed with the way we played in Sydney over the weekend and with the overall result.

Sydney is a much better team than their record so far suggests but we did not play anywhere near the level I expect from a team of our calibre.

We didn’t swing the bats well for most of the series and then on the last day, we made a defensive error that cost us the game. We pride ourselves on doing the basics and we had done a pretty good job in that department all season, but we certainly dropped our standards this weekend.

Our bats have been pretty central to our early season success, so it was really disappointing for almost all the line-up to be off at the same time.

We had a chance to really put a stranglehold on second place in the Northeast Division. We have a four-game lead over third placed Canberra, but that would have been a lot better had it been more like six or even seven games.

Our Christmas dinner won’t taste quite as good as it could have.

We have done a lot of the heavy lifting and we’re still in a very strong position. We have just the one trip across the Tasman to go – a four-game series against Geelong Korea early in the New Year – while we have three more home series to go.

It has been a challenging start to the campaign with weather disrupting our playing and training schedules, we have racked up a lot of hotel nights and flying miles and we have played some tough road trips.

The upside to all of that is that we have already ticked off a lot of challenges, but we need to remain focused and not think that the job is done. As we have seen here, one poor series and the whole situation can change very quickly.

The Christmas break comes at a really good time for us – it will be a chance for the team to have a bit of time to relax. The Kiwi players can get a chance to spend some time with family and enjoy what Christmas is all about while some of our international players are taking the break as a chance to explore New Zealand. There is a group headed to Queenstown and I know they are very excited about that.

We will be back at it from Boxing Day, working hard to get ready for a very good Adelaide Giants outfit.

We appreciate all the support we’ve had so far and want to wish #TuataraNation a merry Christmas and happy holiday season.