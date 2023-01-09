Steve Mintz: Auckland Tuatara have no one to blame but ourselves

Steve Mintz is the manager of the Auckland Tuatara

OPINION: Our season hangs in the balance now after another disappointing weekend and we have no one to blame but ourselves.

It is fair to say we are in a funk right now – winning three of our last 12 games is not good enough and now all that good work we did early in the season has been eroded.

We walked far too many hitters against Canberra to stay in those games – you just cannot be walking a dozen hitters in a game and expect not to get burnt by it.

The Cavalry are a good hitting side and we talked about not issuing them free passes but one after the other we kept losing hitters and they were good enough to take advantage.

On the flip side, the Cavalry pitchers were disciplined and didn’t offer us the same bonuses so when our hitters found a gap or hit one out, the damage wasn’t as big as what was being done to us.

We are now in a tie for second place in the Northeast Division and are in a head-to-head battle with the Cavalry for the last playoff spot over the final two weeks of the regular season.

If we are to make the playoffs, we will have to earn it by playing well these next two weeks so that is task for us now.

There were some positives to take away from this series – I think our bats definitely made some much-needed progress.

It was good to see Kiwi Jason Matthews back somewhere near his best, and it was special I’m sure for the family seeing he and cousin Clayton Campbell Jr hitting home runs in the same game.

Clayton continues to be our best situational hitter, coming up with quality at bats when we have runners on.

I was also impressed with what we saw from our latest addition – Greg Cullen. The Baltimore Orioles prospect gave us exactly what we hoped we’d get from someone of his calibre at the plate while he flashed some of his defensive skills in the later game as well.

The Orioles are very high on Cullen, and he is set to attend Major League Spring Training with the organisation in a few weeks’ time.

As is the case with all our affiliate players, the Major League organisation covers the costs of sending these players out because they believe the standard of the ABL is the best preparation for the season ahead for their players as well as knowing the Tuatara will look after their investment and give them personal development and some life experience.

We have a big week of training ahead and it looks like the Auckland weather will make life challenging for us again, but that is what baseball is all about – welcoming the challenges and finding a way to overcome them.

That starts this week as we prepare for a crucial series against Geelong Korea in our final road trip.