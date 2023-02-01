Mark Reason: Aryna Sabalenka's grace shines a light on self-absorbed Novak Djokovic

Mark Reason is a Stuff sports columnist

OPINION: The women’s final of the Australian Open put the men to shame in so many ways. It was way more exciting. It was way more competitive. It was way more impressive for sustained shotmaking. And most beautiful of all, the women’s final had grace.

I’m not talking about grace of movement, although there was plenty of that. I am talking about grace of character and of behaviour. I’m talking about the blessings of generosity, mercy, forgiveness and serenity. Yes, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina were going to tear themselves apart in their efforts to win. But they weren’t going to tear tennis apart.

It was a truly beautiful match. Sabalenka chose to serve and opened with a double fault. We feared for her sanity. This was the woman who last year called herself “the queen of double faults”. In Adelaide in 2022 there were tears, underarm serves and defeat by a qualifier. She served 440 double faults in the season, 151 more than the next tennis basket case.

So we might have expected this gruesome opening to be the start of a fearful unravelling of the type once so cruelly experienced by Jana Novotna, who collapsed when poised to win the 1993 Wimbledon final and then wept on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent. A double-fault had been the signpost to Novotna’s existential crisis.

And such a fate now seemed likely for Sabalenka. Instead, she responded with an ace down the middle. The pattern repeated at the climax of the contest. Serving on match point, Sabalenka again double-faulted. But again she somehow became stronger, closing out the match with a virtuoso display of power serving and hitting.

You may think that she had spent days on the psychiatrist’s couch to reach this point, but refreshingly the opposite was true. She got rid of her shrink, “pulled herself together” and went to an expert in bio mechanics to sort out her serve. Sabalenka’s mind wasn’t the main problem. The main problem was that she had a physically frail technique that wouldn’t survive pressure. Nick Faldo once did the same thing in golf.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Aryna Sabalenka is overcome with emotion after winning the Australian Open title.

As the final built to a climax, we realised that we were witnessing one of the great matches in women’s tennis history. Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion, was playing superb tennis. She was serving at over 190kph and her shot making was sublime. One whipped top spin forehand off a low ball particularly filled the senses.

Yet it wasn’t enough. Sabalenka made 72 per cent of first serves in the second set and hit 21 winners. In the third set she made 62 per cent of first serves and hit 18 clean winners. It was an astonishing level of tennis and one that Rybakina so nearly matched.

Aaron Favila/AP Elena Rybakina played superb tennis before being eclipsed by Sabalenka.

The climax was absurd. Three championship points came and went. Rybakina set up a break point with some colossal hitting finished with a crafted cross court forehand. But each time Sabalenka stayed resolute as she found out what the support of the crowd can truly mean. The people weren’t against Rybakina, but they supported Sabalenka when she needed them and she thanked them for it afterwards.

The men’s final didn’t come close. Stefanos Tsitsipas is a heck of a player, but his mind can tumble into frailty. Yes, Novak Djokovic was magnificent in the first set, but his magnificence was abetted by Tsitsipas who did not serve well and who had nothing on his backhand. It was short and feeble.

The Greek’s tennis improved in the second and third set, but not his mind when it mattered. He collapsed in both tiebreaks. Djokovic wasn’t good, particularly in the second set breaker, but Tsitsipas folded like a blue and white striped deck chair.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

If there was little comparison in the quality of the matches, then there was even less in the quality of behaviour. The men were a disappointment. They try to say the right thing, but it does not come across sincerely. It sounds like they are reading off a corporate monitor.

During the match Djokovic was pushing the time boundaries as usual and was pulled up for it by both Mark Petchey and Brad Stine, the coach of Tommy Paul. “Time has stopped again,” said Stine wryly. “It’s not a good way to raise your kids.”

Djokovic was also manipulating the umpire who seemed in thrall to him. It was ludicrous near the end when Djokovic whipped up the crowd with his racquet, then delayed Tstisipas from serving because of the noise and demanded that the umpire ask for quiet.

The Serb is a heck of a player, a kind of super-Lendl. The depth, the accuracy, the defence, the return, the serve, he is a sporting miracle. But he is not always easy to love. I thought the Australian authorities treated him outrageously last year and it is absurd that ‘Novax’ still can’t enter America. But, and there often seems to be a but with Novak…

SKY SPORT Novak DJokovic wins the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

It’s always about him. The lack of humility at the moment of victory when he pointed to his head, his heart and his genitals was unfortunate. The raging in the box as he shouted against the world. The fall, to the floor as the emotions overwhelmed him. Me, me, me.

The Stone Roses song was going round in my head;

“I don't need to sell my soul

He's already in me

I wanna be adored

I wanna be adored.”

The night before was so very different. In Sabalenka’s moment of victory Rybakina walked to the other side of the net and embraced her. She laughed with Sabalenka during the speeches and she spoke with grace.

Then Sabalenka turned to the three coaches in her box and said; “You guys you deserve this trophy. It’s more about you than it’s about me. Thank you so much for everything you do for me. I love you guys.” And you could see that this came from the heart.

Moments earlier it was coach Anton Dubrov who had buried his head in a towel to hide his tears. Because last year he had offered his resignation. He had said he didn’t think he could do any more for Sabalenka. She turned him down. The woman from Belarus said the problem was in her head, not his.

Now the three coaches stood together in the box and each made a heart shape with their hands as they showed their affection for Sabalenka. It was a beautiful moment. If we have another final like this act of grace in 2023, then we will be truly blessed.