Not so many stars in All Star teams highlights how NRL treats rugby league in NZ

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Joey Manu are two of the big name players missing from the Māori All Stars team.

David Long is a senior sports reporter at Stuff.

OPINION: The All Stars games were supposed to be a special way to start the new season, but the NRL should be giving out refunds for those who’ve bought tickets.

With the games being played in Rotorua this weekend, it was giving a nod to the Māori teams that take part in these now annual fixtures against the indigenous All Stars, while also giving some top quality rugby league to a country that’s been starved of it for most of the past three years, because of Covid-19.

However, this weekend’s men’s and women’s games between the Indigenous and Māori All Star teams have lost a lot of their appeal, due to the large number of big name players who’ve pulled out.

READ MORE:

* New Year's Eve dog bite rules Nelson Asofa-Solomona out of NRL All Stars game

* NRL stars Joey Manu, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves out of All Stars match in Rotorua

* Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to play for Māori All Stars, but only two Kiwi Ferns in action



Joey Manu, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Dylan Walker, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Daejarn Asi, Starford Toa and Josh Addo-Carr are among the players who’ve pulled out since the squads were named a couple of weeks ago.

Kodi Nikorima, Kenny Bromwich, David Fifita and Andrew Fifita all played in last year’s fixture but weren’t named this time.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Josh Addo-Carr was pulled out of the All Stars game, saying he wasn’t ready ‘physically and mentally.’

Brandon Smith, Jesse Bromwich, Jahrome Hughes and Kalyn Ponga are missing too.

They’ve all been replaced by players that have now made it a bit of a stretch to call these teams ‘All’ Stars.

Yes, there are still some big names involved like James Fisher-Harris, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine, Latrell Mitchell, Nicho Hynes and Cody Walker, but particularly with the Māori team, the withdrawals means this game is a significantly weaker product than the one advertised.

Tickets aren’t cheap either. To stand on the grass bank costs $40, tickets to sit on a concrete step are $55 and for the main grandstand they’re $75. For what will be on offer, that much money seems excessive.

For those who’ve already forked out their hard earned cash to go to the game, they may now be feeling like they’ve been ripped off.

Of course, players get injuries which forces them to pull out of games, but the sheer number that have withdrawn raises suspicions that they’ve been told to pull out by their NRL coaches.

With the All Stars games happening the year after a World Cup this was inevitable. Bulldogs boss Phil Gould didn’t even pretend Addo-Carr was injured.

“It was always going to be an issue with the World Cup ending late last year, and then trying to fit in an All Stars game early in February,” Gould told the Sydney Morning Herald.

In 2018 there weren’t All Stars games, because of the World Cup at the end of the previous year.

After years of being asked, the NRL relented are taking the All Stars games in New Zealand, but did it in a year, following a World Cup.

It would be nice if this game was played in New Zealand again in 2024, when the teams will be stronger, but don’t count on that happening.

It seems to be a part of the NRL’s thinking that they expect New Zealand to accept a sub par product.

It was the same with the Auckland Nines. That first year in 2014, the likes of Ben Barba, Michael Ennis, Daly Cherry-Evans, Jason Taumalolo and Mitchell Pearce were just a few of the big name stars involved in it.

But by 2017, clubs were naming weaker teams and it wasn’t a surprise that crowd numbers fell away.

New Zealand league fans deserve more from the NRL than they get, especially when considering the large numbers of Kiwis playing in the league.

Every now and then, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo, will say something about a second team in the country, even though neither the NZRL or the Warriors are calling for one.

Despite all the talk from the NRL and the clubs about recognising the sacrifices the Warriors made by basing themselves in Australia for three years, only the Wests Tigers actually did anything about it, moving their home game against the Warriors this year to Hamilton.

As for the women’s All Stars game, the teams were selected during a time when there wasn’t any collective bargaining agreement for the players, so those who agreed to play, did so knowing they were putting their careers at risk. There are only two Kiwi Ferns who played at last year’s World Cup in the team, but it’s unknown how many players turned down the opportunity to play in this game, although Tamika Upton, Caitlan Johnston and Tallisha Harden all withdrew from the Indigenous team.

Of course, all those who’ll play in the games on Saturday will proudly represent their cultures and give their all. But these games could have been much more of a spectacle.

New Zealand deserves to be treated better by the NRL than they currently are and this weekend’s All Stars games demonstrates that as much as anything else.

AT A GLANCE

Players who’ve withdrawn from All Stars teams after selection