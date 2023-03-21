Why this golfer isn't celebrating Danny Lee's $6.3m LIV Golf win

Kevin Norquay is a Stuff senior writer who plays golf

OPINION: Talk about mixed feelings.

When Kiwi Danny Lee on Monday won $NZ6.3 million on the breakaway LIV golf tour I felt: happy for him; ambivalence about the golf; mourning for a murder further buried by his brilliant final putt.

Never saw his putt drop, and never will. Some see LIV as a breath of fresh air in a staid and traditional sport. Some see it as funded by a murderous regime. There's a tension that causes a golf-mad stomach to swirl.

Money or morals? Celebrate golfer Danny Lee, or mourn murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi? It was a dilemma that was bound to arise. A PGA Tour win would have been celebrated unreservedly.

LIV was mooted in 2019, financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

One year before Saudi Arabia had lured Saudi journalist, dissident, author, Washington Post columnist Khashoggi into its Istanbul embassy and murdered him.

LIV founder Greg Norman characterised the murder as “we’ve all made mistakes”.

Hasan Jamali/AP Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018.

Make no mistake Greg, that was when this golfer picked up and walked off your course. Yes, I know who plays on the LIV, and they play 54 hole tournaments.

I don’t care to learn the names of the teams, where the tournaments are, or where to watch it.

LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith are now akin to Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer - household golfing names who have left the arena.

Old curmudgeon? Old yes, curmudgeon, no. Sport is but part of the world, not something that stands apart from it. Saudi Arabia is “sportswashing”, using golf to give it an acceptable face.

LIV is part of efforts by the Saudi monarchy, criticised for its corruption and human rights abuses, to improve its public image through sports. Lee’s putt helped do that, even as sports fans celebrated his win.



Khashoggi fought to make the world a better place. And died in the effort.

Six months before he disappeared he wrote of Saudi Arabia: "Women today should have the same rights as men. And all citizens should have the right to speak their minds without fear of imprisonment."

Are those words worth more than a $6.3 million dollar putt? You decide.

In October 2018, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents related to his planned marriage but was never seen leaving.

Saudi Arabia's attorney general eventually stated the murder was premeditated.

So as Danny Lee was carving out his epic win, this golf nut returned from an early morning shambles at Karori Golf Club to watch the final round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship.

Young American Taylor Moore won the wild finish, holding off compatriots Adam Schenk, and major winner Jordan Spieth. He was near tears.

Spieth and Schenk both sank putts, akin to the one Lee made - Schenk landed one that was more than 71 feet. It was gripping, and untainted.

Remove the human rights aspect, and distil it to just golf, the PGA Tour beats LIV (apart from the money).

While LIV has snared big names such as Johnson, Smith and DeChambeau, largely it is a lucrative refuge of golfers who have been struggling.

Lee followed American Charles Howell III as a LIV winner. Lee, once world No 34, is now outside the top 200. Howell, once world No 15 is now outside the top 300.

It has been almost a year since Lee had a top 10 finish on the PGA Tour. His only victory was nearly eight years ago. Howell last won in 2007, his last top 10 finish was 4 years back.

Not watching, never will.