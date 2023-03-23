Mark Reason: Super Rugby Pacific woes suggest the rugged Kiwi male has disappeared

Mark Reason is a Stuff sports columnist

OPINION: The game was full of attacking skill, but where was the bone-hard crunch in the tackle. At one point during Saturday night's top game, a paper bag, carried on a stiff breeze, emerged from the south stand and burst through the Blues defence. It appeared that referee James Doleman had not only called for uncontested scrums, but also for uncontested ball carriers.

The tackling, or lack of it, was close to a disgrace. Many a great New Zealand novel, such as 'Man Alone', has been written about the singular ruggedness of Kiwi man. Where has he gone? Where are men like Colin Meads and Richie McCaw, guys who could stop traffic with little more than a narrow-eyed stare.

Maybe that’s why the NZR board has suddenly found the energy to appoint Scott Robertson. They needed a new Kiwi. They needed a man known for his defence. They needed a man nicknamed Razor because he could chop attackers off at the knees.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock had a monster game for the Crusaders.

It is just a shame that Sam Whitelock will be 35 by the time Razor takes over the All Blacks, because Whitelock was one of the few to come out of the Blues v Crusaders game with his head still held high. The lock was immense and played one of his greatest games for the Crusaders. Richie Mo’unga, too, made three heroic try saving tackles after the troops in front of him had deserted the line.

But few others escape censure. The first half was especially scandalous. I counted 30 missed tackles. That’s more than the All Blacks used to miss in a whole season. You might forgive the odd one when a player was pushing up fast on the outside of the line in order to drive the attacker back inside to the jackallers, like the Springboks defence of recent times.

But such misses were the exception more than the rule. Some of it was down to a sheer lack of pride and desire. But some of it was down to poor technique and game understanding. Great defence is as much of a skill as great attack. Some people are innately good at it, at reading the game and making the required move. Conrad Smith is one of recent times and the Springboks have several which is why they won the last World Cup.

And be under no illusion, whoever wins this year’s World Cup will have a great defence. No winner of the World Cup has ever conceded 20 points in the final. In the nine finals to date, the victors have conceded an average of 11 points and a mere five tries in total.

Curiously four of the five have been conceded by the All Blacks, but those winning New Zealand sides have each had a great defence. In 2015 the All Blacks conceded a total of three tries through the knockout stages and in 2011 and 1987 it was a scanty two tries at the pointy end of the tournament.

I am not sure you would be confident of the present squad emulating that defensive grit. In their previous 14 matches the All Blacks average 25 points a game scored against them. I kid you not. In only three of those 14 matches have they kept the opposition to less than 20 points and they have conceded 30 points or more in a game to France (40 actually), Ireland, Australia and Japan.

John Davidson/Photosport All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod.

That constitutes a defensive crisis to which there are surely only two answers. Either Ian Foster is selecting too many players who are defensively not good enough at test level or the defence coach Scott McLeod is not up to the task. McLeod curiously accused the current All Blacks of being not really fast learners.

Rugby union defences were revolutionised around the turn of the century when league coaches came in. John Muggleton was the torchbearer when Rod Macqueen asked him to help Australia. Under Muggleton Australia conceded one try across the six matches they took to win the 1999 World Cup and even that try, against USA curiously, still niggles.

Phil Larder then followed with the 2003 winning England team and so a cottage industry was formed. It is no surprise to see France flourish under the defensive guidance of Shaun Edwards and to see Ireland do so well when their head coach, Andy Farrell, was their former defence coach and is another league crossover. Curiously the All Blacks have yet to really go down the route of league defence coaches.

It is now 12 years since Graham Henry picked Cory Jane and Richard Kahui on the wings because he valued defence. While Ireland are now shadowing that decision with their own wings, New Zealand rugby and the All Blacks are in danger of becoming a shambles.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku of the Crusaders dives for a spectacular try at Eden Park.

The northern hemisphere jibe would be that they play basketball from one end of the court to the other. That’s harsh on basketball. Some of the great basketball teams are built around the defence.

The Blues lost on Saturday because their defence was pathetic. Defence coach Craig McGrath said at halftime: “We have to make some tackles, mate. We’re falling off tackles and doing things we don’t normally do. We haven’t got much energy on ‘D’... We’ve got to sort out our ‘D.’ D’s personal.”

Scathing. Even from the sideline Sam Darry had spoken about the need to “stay connected in defence” and “we’ve got to come together”. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Mark Telea and Caleb Clarke were all guilty of shooting up out of the line and creating doglegs which made it easy for the Crusaders to score through. And they are all All Blacks.

The Crusaders were not much better than the Blues. Their backrow was missing crucial tackles all over the place. Codie Taylor was brushed off a couple of times. And the midfield also missed their share of important tackles and doglegged the defence a couple of times.

A year ago the Blues won in Christchurch. During the match coach Tamati Ellison said: “It’s rugby. It’s pretty simple. You’ve just got to tackle. Tackle better than the other team, whether it’s under-10s or this level.”

It seems like nothing much has changed. Both the Blues and the Crusaders still miss way too many tackles, and so do the All Blacks. It’s supposed to be personal, as McGrath said. The singular Kiwi male against the wilderness and the world.

Sadly, the stoically rugged New Zealand man seems to have gone missing in recent times. If anyone finds him, please report the sighting to Ian Foster, care of New Zealand Rugby, Wellington.