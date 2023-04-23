Super Rugby countdown: Each New Zealand club's top 10 players of all time: No 7

We are now one month into Stuff’s countdown of the top 10 players for each of the New Zealand Super Rugby clubs and with our writers making their No 7 picks we’re getting beyond those players who were on the borderline of the list and getting into some iconic players at the teams.

As usual Marc Hinton made his selection for the Blues, Aaron Goile does it for the Chiefs, Phillip Rollo for the Hurricanes, Robert van Royen for the Crusaders and Paul Cully for the Highlanders.

Joanna Carid/Photosport Sean Fitzpatrick only played for the Blues for a couple of years, but they during the era when the team dominated Super Rugby.

BLUES

Sean Fitzpatrick

1996-97 – 25 games

One of the very best to lace ‘em up for the All Blacks, and a legendary captain to boot, Fitzpatrick, like his old mate Zinny Brooke, only brushed the early years of Super Rugby at the end of his career. But what a couple of seasons they were as a stacked Blues team dominated the first couple of iterations of the competition. Their ‘97 season was one for the ages, as they went undefeated through round-robin (10 wins and a draw), smashed the Sharks 55-36 in the semi and rolled the Brumbies 23-7 on Eden Park to secure a second straight title. Fitzpatrick was surrounded by stars, but with his experience, hardness, leadership and dynamic play (in many ways he rewrote the parameters for a hooker with his mix of muscle in tight and hustle out wide) he very much set the tone for a special team. A chronic knee injury forced him to retire in ‘98, but not before he had racked up a record 92 tests for the ABs, 62 as captain, won a World Cup and for two special years helped the Blues become the standard-setters of professional rugby’s formative years.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Sione Lauaki, who sadly passed away at the age of 35, was a crowd favourite at Chiefs games.

CHIEFS

Sione Lauaki

2004-2010 – 70 games

Has there ever been a more damaging and dynamic ball-runner? The power-packed Tongan loose forward, who died in 2017, aged 35, often swatted tacklers away like flies as he hurled around his 1.94m, 115kg frame and provided Ian Foster with a whole heap of x-factor and game-breaking ability, from either blindside flanker or No 8. Sure, there were times of frustration – off-field indiscretions as well – where ill-discipline and errors could plague, but it was only because of how much potential Lauaki had. No better was that showcased than by his magical match-winning try after the siren to beat the Blues at Eden Park in his first Super season. After three tests for the Pacific Islanders and 17 for the All Blacks, Lauaki played a big hand in driving the Chiefs to their maiden final in 2009, and also went on to captain the side when filling in for an injured MIls Muliaina the following year, in what turned out to be his last at the club before shifting to France.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Beauden Barrett, like the bloke behind him, ended up at the Blues.

HURRICANES

Beauden Barrett

2011-2019 125 games

The star All Blacks playmaker could have featured more prominently on this list but Barrett tarnished his legacy by joining the Blues in 2020. Barrett’s contribution to the Hurricanes during his nine seasons was enormous though, almost single-handedly leading them to their first title in 2016 when he was at the peak of his powers. Barrett starred with 15 points in a man of the match performance in the Super Rugby final as the Hurricanes ended a 20-year wait for silverware by taming the Lions 20-3 in front of their own fans. Barrett scored one of the two tries in the decider, pouncing onto the loose ball after the Lions butchered a lineout steal in the pouring rain, and added 10 points from his boot. He was the competition’s leading scorer that year and ended 2016 as World Rugby’s Player of the Year - an award he won twice in the capital. Despite leaving for Auckland after the 2019 campaign, Barrett remains the Hurricanes’ all-time leading points scorer with 1238 points.

David Hallett/Stuff Justin Marshall was half of one of the best combinations of all time in Super Rugby

CRUSADERS

Justin Marshall

1996-2005 - 105 games

Half of one of the most successful halves combinations in Super Rugby history, it's difficult not to think of Andrew Mehrtens when discussing the abrasive halfback who won five titles with the Crusaders. That said, Marshall is one of the greatest halfbacks in history, one who supplemented his core duty with the ability to hurt opposing sides with his running and kicking game. A Southlander who later settled in Christchurch and debuted for Canterbury and the All Blacks in 1995, before he went on to be a foundation player with the Crusaders, Marshall was also a tenacious defender who had the ability to get under the skin of his opponents. Marshall was the first Crusader, and third player behind George Gregan (Brumbies) and Anton Oliver (Highlanders), to notch 100 Super Rugby caps.

Cameron Laird/NZPA/AAP Carl Hayman left New Zeland at the age of 26 and played overseas for the rest of his career.

HIGHLANDERS

Carl Hayman

1999-2007 - 81 games

The tighthead prop was one of the finest ever produced in New Zealand. Known for his technical prowess and raw strength at scrum time, Hayman was a rock for Otago, the Highlanders and the All Blacks during his time in New Zealand. Hayman was underrated around the paddock - he was a staunch defender and read the game well - but he really built his reputation around his set-piece excellence. Relatively tall for a tighthead, Hayman's straight back at the scrum set the standard for the tightheads who followed him in the black jersey. Sadly, Hayman is now paying a price for a long playing career that continued for almost a decade after he left New Zealand. Diagnosed with dementia and probable CTE, Hayman has joined a lawsuit against rugby's governing bodies.

