Super Rugby countdown: Each New Zealand club's top 10 players of all time: No 6

We are almost at the halfway point of Stuff’s countdown of the top 10 players at each of the New Zealand Super Rugby clubs. The tension is building to incredible levels as the nation holds its collective breath.

This week we’re onto the players ranked No 6, but our rugby scribes, with once again Marc Hinton selecting the Blues, Aaron Goile for the Chiefs, Phillip Rollo for the Hurricanes, Rob van Royen for the Crusaders and Paul Cully for the Highlanders.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Tony Woodcock spend nearly all of his rugby career with the Blues, but have a year with the Highlanders in 2013.

BLUES

Tony Woodcock

2002-12, 2014-15 – 137 games

Not the most glamorous of positions, not the most gregarious of personalities and certainly not the most successful of eras … there was, however, no doubting the ability of the man they called “Woody’ as a loosehead prop of the highest order. The north of Auckland farmer stood the test of time for both franchise and country and would emerge as one of the finest exponents of his craft on the planet. The third most capped Blues player in history (he also played 12 times for the Highlanders in 2013), Woodcock did his talking on the rugby field where he was an outstanding scrummager, rigid defender and could do his bit with ball in hand when called upon. His strike-rate of nine tries in those 137 appearances is not the worst for a player in his position. Played through the barren years, winning a championship in his second season as backup loosehead, and thereafter only making the finals twice more, when they were beaten semifinalists in ‘07 and ‘11, but one of the most consistent of performers in a front row that always measured up. Was also a two-time World Cup winner with the All Blacks for whom he won 118 test caps. And scored one of the most notable tries in the team’s history when he crossed for their only score of the excruciating 8-7 2011 World Cup final victory over France on his beloved Eden Park.

Bruce Mrecer/Waikato Times Sitiveni Sivivatui still holds the record for being the Chiefs’ leading try scorer.

CHIEFS

Sitiveni Sivuvatu

2003-2011 – 89 games

One of the biggest strike weapons in the history of Super Rugby. The Fijian flyer took little time to become a sensation on the left wing at the Chiefs, and to this day, still holds the club’s overall trys coring record, with 42. With an acceleration of pace from a standing start and a typically languid running style, Sivivatu could power past one defender, then sashay past the next, often creating absolutely plenty out of not much. After becoming the first Chief to score four tries in one match (in the 63-point stunner against the Blues), in 2009, he notched a double against the Reds the following week, then brilliantly set up the decisive try in the semifinal against the Hurricanes, only to miss the Chiefs’ maiden final appearance due to a dislocated shoulder. After three tests for the Pacific Islanders in 2004, he went on to play 45 for the All Blacks, scoring 29 tries, before heading offshore, to France, in 2011.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Dane Coles has had a knack of scoring plenty of tries, despite playing in the front row.

HURRICANES

Dane Coles

2009-2023 – 138 games

A master of the dark arts who loves to get under the opposition’s skin, wily hooker Dane Coles must be an absolute pest to play against. Remember when he scored against the Blues a couple of years ago and dragged former team-mate Beauden Barrett into the celebrations? But for the Hurricanes, the 2015 World Cup winner has been an extremely valuable, and loyal, member of their squad ever since his Super Rugby debut in 2009. Coles was captain when the Hurricanes won their only Super Rugby title in 2016, playing through a painful rib injury to lead the team to a comprehensive 20-3 win over the Lions in the final. Despite numerous injury setbacks throughout his career, including a torn ACL that ruled him out of the entire 2018 campaign, Coles has played a staggering 138 games for the team over the past 15 seasons, ranking him behind only Julian Savea and TJ Perenara on the club’s all-time list. Often found lurking out wide, Coles also benefited from an era of rugby where hookers have become prolific try scorers, dotting down 29 times himself to sit 10th equal on the Hurricanes’ all-time list with former winger Wes Goosen. Coles was nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year in 2016 after leading the Hurricanes to their sole championship but missed out to teammate Beauden Barrett. Now 36, Coles has announced the 2023 season will be his last meaning he will retire as a one-club player.

Don Scott/Stuff Andrew Mehrtens played rugby with panache and in a style rarely seen since he retired.

CRUSADERS

Andrew Mehrtens

1997-2005 - 87 games

Who could forget the sight of Andrew Mehrtens running amok at Loftus, flipping the bird at a feverish crowd after he'd sunk the Bulls with a last-ditch drop goal in Pretoria in 1999? It was one of many moments the classy playmaker delivered with his boot during his nine years with the team he won four Super Rugby crowns with. One of two Crusaders to feature in this countdown without being one of the franchise's 24 centurions, the first five-eighth remains one of the most iconic players in team history nonetheless. A deadly accurate kicker, it was Mehtrens who landed the long-range penalty at the death to sink the Brumbies in the 2000 final, a triumph which sealed their three-peat. Mehrtens remains the third highest points-scorer behind Dan Carter (1708) and Richie Mounga (1138) in Crusaders history, amassing 990 during his career.

Photosport Josh Kronfeld was popular among Highlanders and All Blacks fans.

HIGHLANDERS

Josh Kronfeld

1996-2000 - 42 games

One of the icons of the game's transition into professionalism, Kronfeld was a No 7 with an enormous appetite for hard work. Introduced to a global audience after his outstanding 1995 Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks, the flanker was a key member of the strong Highlanders side that went so close to a Super Rugby title in 1999. A brilliant support player, Kronfeld was rarely far from the ball and thrived in the attacking nature of Super Rugby, scoring eight tries during his time with the Highlanders and 17 tries during his parallel career with Otago. He left a strong legacy as the finest No 7 in Highlanders history.

