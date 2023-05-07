Super Rugby countdown: Each New Zealand club's top 10 players of all time: No 5

It’s down to the top five in Stuff’s countdown for the top 10 players of all time for each of the New Zealand Super Rugby clubs.

We are getting into rarified air now with the selection from our rugby writers, with Marc Hinton selecting the Blues, Aaron Goile picking the Chiefs, Phillip Rollo doing the Hurricanes, Robert van Royen the Crusaders and Paul Cully choosing the Highlanders.

As a reminder, Here are our previous selections on the countdown: No 6, No 7, No, 8, No 9 and No 10.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Doug Howlett scored tries at an incredible rate, for the Blues and All Blacks.

BLUES

Doug Howlett

1999-2007 – 97 games

Just one championship (2003) in his nine seasons with the Auckland franchise, but was there a more consistent, efficient finisher in this team’s history? The numbers suggest not. Howlett remains Super Rugby’s No 2 try-scorer all time, with 59 – 55 of them coming over his time with the Blues. The Auckland Grammar product began his career with a season apiece for the Highlanders (2 games, 3 tries) and Hurricanes (5 games, 1 try) but then made the breakthrough into his home-town team in ‘99, and never looked back. With his sprinter’s speed (he was a sub-11 100m guy in his youth), solid strength and high IQ, became a world-class wing who would also go on to score a (still) record 49 tries in his 62 tests for the All Blacks. As mentioned, just the single title with the Blues, but Howlett was a key figure in that campaign with 12 tries for the ‘03 season, including a crucial touchdown in the final. After bowing out of New Zealand rugby rather ingloriously in 2007 (with the All Blacks’ shock RWC quarterfinal exit and subsequent antics), went on to become a fan favourite at Munster for whom he made 112 appearances.

Damian McKenzie with that smile, before taking a kick at goal.

CHIEFS

Damian McKenzie

2015-2021, 2023 – 105 games

The most wondrous attacking talent to ever don the Chiefs jersey. The potential was blatantly clear during his time at Christ’s College, and after being lured north, the dynamic playmaker has most certainly gone on to fulfill it. After a debut at No 10 in round one against the Blues in 2015, where he bagged 13 points off the boot, he has hardly missed a match since (aside from the knee injury in 2019 and the season in Japan last year), becoming the club’s ninth centurion this year, with his involvements absolutely critical to his side’s chances. Having been chiefly utilised at fullback, McKenzie, who has also logged 40 tests for the All Blacks, would consistently break games open with his speed and evasiveness, while it’s more latterly where he has returned to his natural home of first-five, and with improved game management to throw in with the rest of his big weapons, has taken this season by storm. In round one he became the Chiefs’ leading points scorer of all-time (surpassing Stephen Donald’s 886), while with 33 he sits third on the try-scoring list, behind only Lelia Masaga (38) and Sitiveni Sivivatu (42). A title for the resume is now the big one.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images TJ Perenara performing a haka in the Hurricane’s game agaisnt the Rebels last year.

HURRICANES

TJ Perenara

2012-2020, 2022-2023 - 150 games

With 58 tries in 150 appearances, no player has scored more tries or played more Super Rugby games for the Hurricanes than the ultra-competitive halfback, though he has been matched in both statistics by team-mate Julian Savea since rupturing his Achilles while playing for the All Blacks last year. A highly-promising schoolboy out of Porirua’s Mana College, TJ Perenara had long been touted as the successor to Hurricanes icon Piri Weepu and it didn’t take long for him to make the No. 9 jersey his own, bagging a hat-trick of tries in just his third appearance in 2012, against the Force. Just two shy of the overall Super Rugby try-scoring record, Perenara has scored tries in every season he has played for the Hurricanes, including a team-high 11 in 2015, which sealed his place in the victorious All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad. Perenara was a key figure during the Hurricanes’ peak seasons in 2015 and 2016 and played all but three minutes in the 20-3 final win over the Lions in 2016. Although he was ruled out of the current campaign due to injury, the 78-test halfback is so determined to make it back before the end that he has been spending up to four hours a day doing painstaking rehabilitation in the gym. The only season he missed with the Hurricanes was in 2021, when he took up a short-term sabbatical in Japan with a team also named the Hurricanes.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Kieran Read was a player who did more than what back rowers are usually expected to do.

CRUSADERS

Kieran Read

2007-2019 - 156 appearances

The Crusaders will have to stumble across more than a gem if they're to ever be blessed with a better No 8 than Read, a weapon the Crusaders initially utilised as a blindside flanker. So impressive was Read when he moved to Christchurch, he was rushed into an already quality pack after playing just eight NPC games. He played in every match as a rookie in 2007, and played 48 straight matches to start his career - an unheard of streak in this day and age. Read was more than just a dynamic ball carrier with good ball skills, he was also a stout defender and an excellent lineout operator. He became the fifth captain of the franchise in 2013 and was considered a fine leader, although he had been replaced by Sam Whitelock as captain by the time (2017) the Crusaders added on to the first crown he helped win in 2008. Having signed off with three straight titles, Read departed the Crusaders as the second-most capped player behind Wyatt Crockett, a mark since surpassed by Whitelock.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Anton Oliver was the gritty, hard-nosed front rower you’d expect to play for the Highlanders.

HIGHLANDERS

Anton Oliver

1996-2007 - 124 games

A hard-nosed hooker and excellent leader, Oliver came to typify what a Highlanders forward should represent. He was tough, durable and hard-working, adding serious horsepower to the scrum on account of his size. At 111kg, Oliver was a preview of big hookers such as Samisoni Taukei'aho and Springboks Bismarck du Plessis and Malcolm Marx. His qualities were duly recognised by the All Blacks, whom he also captained, and despite the physical nature of his job Oliver never lost touch with his cerebral side, studying at the University of Oxford after finishing his long and successful rugby career. Oliver set the bar high for Highlanders hookers - what they would give for one like him now.

