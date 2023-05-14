Super Rugby countdown: Each New Zealand club's top 10 players of all time: No 4

We are down to the final four in Stuff’s countdown of the top 10 players of all time for each of the five New Zealand Super Rugby teams, as decided on by our rugby writers.

More legends of the game are selected this week by Marc Hinton for the Blues, Aaron Goile for the Chiefs, Phillip Rollo for the Hurricanes, Robert van Royen for the Crusaders and once again for the Highlanders it’s Paul Cully.

As a reminder, Here are our previous selections for the countdown: No 5 No 6, No 7, No, 8, No 9 and No 10.

Jason Oxenham/Fairfax Media Jerome Kaino was a force for the Blues with ball in hand.

BLUES

Jerome Kaino

2004-18 – 140 games

They don’t come much mightier than this impressive man (born in American Samoa, but moved to Auckland when he was 4), powerful loose forward and staunch competitor who stood the test of time for both franchise and country. He played through probably the most inglorious period of the franchise’s history, where they made just two semifinals (losing both) in 2007 and 2011, and endured a fair few lean seasons as the Blues morphed into decided also-rans for a decade or more. But that wasn’t this guy’s fault. Seldom playing sub-par at any level, Kaino was a constant, usually at No 6, occasionally 8, whenever he took the park, putting in bone-shuddering hits on defence, excellent in the air, strong on the carry and always getting through a mountain of work. Kaino finished his career as the Blues’ second most capped player, and that’s with a two-year stint in Japan with Toyota that revived him mightily. Probably saved his best for the All Blacks, for whom he was starting No 6 in both the 2011 and 2015 World Cup victories, and played 81 tests in all, many in combination with Richie McCaw and Kieran Read in a loose trio without peer. One of the greats, no doubt.

Jeremy Ward/PHOTOSPORT Ian Foster spotted Sam Cane’s talents at an early age.

CHIEFS

Sam Cane

2011-present – 145 games

Ian Foster was Chiefs head coach when he asked a teenager called Sam Cane to join the squad as an injury replacement in 2011. Sam who? It was a reasonable question for the Chiefs faithful to ask when they read the news in the local newspaper. Tanerau Latimer had been concussed against the Crusaders and wasn't fit to travel to South Africa, so Foster put the word out to openside flanker Cane to pack his kit and get ready for a trip to Johannesburg and Pretoria. When the NZ Rugby Almanack was published after 2011, the authors named Cane as one of their five players of the year by calling him a "precocious talent signed by the Bay of Plenty Union long before he had finished secondary school''. The almanack also made a bold call at the end of its summary on Cane: "At 1.89m and 105kg he is not too dissimilar physically to Richie McCaw. Watch him play and you will see many other similarities.'' Unlike McCaw, who rarely had his pedigree questioned, Cane has had his critics. He's endured. Foster made him his All Blacks captain in 2020, and whenever the No 7 has returned to his franchise he's put in honest shifts. Cane has won two Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs, but it will be his leadership and commitment to the franchise that will be fondly remembered long after his departure.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Julian Savea is one of the greatest try scorers in Super Rugby history.

HURRICANES

Julian Savea

2012-2018 2021-23 - 150 games

Ask any younger member of the Hurricanes who their idol was growing up and you will likely receive one of two answers: Ardie Savea or Julian Savea. Julian Savea, or Bus as he’s affectionately known in rugby circles, was a devastating winger at the peak of his powers, particularly for the All Blacks where he scored 46 tries in just 54 tests. He drew comparisons to the great Jonah Lomu due to his size and explosiveness when he burst on the scene in 2011. Incredibly, Savea actually went scoreless throughout his first 15 games at Super Rugby level but quickly developed into a try-scoring machine. Although Savea is no longer the dominant force he was before heading to France for two years, that hasn’t stopped him achieving two major milestones for his hometown team. He cemented his status as one of Super Rugby’s greatest try-scorers when he equalled Israel Folau’s record of 60 career tries with a double against Fijian Drua this season. Savea is also the club’s all-time leading appearance maker with a record 151 appearances, including one in their famous draw against the British and Irish Lions in 2017. Savea was part of the Hurricanes’ only championship win in 2016 and scored a crucial try in their semifinal win over the Brumbies in 2015. This season is expected to be his swansong before heading overseas again.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Richie Mo'unga is the Steph Curry of the Crusaders according to Scott Robertson

CRUSADERS

Richie Mo'unga

2016-2023 - 104

Rated the best Super Rugby player of all-time by former All Black Jeff Wilson, the slick pivot sure will be missed when he departs for Japan at the end of the year. Born and raised in Christchurch, Mo'unga is on a mission to guide the Crusaders to a seventh title in as many years under head coach Scott Robertson. Mo'unga debuted under Todd Blackadder in 2016, before his game went to another level the following year as the red and blacks' dynasty launched. Labelled by Robertson as his "Steph Curry" (NBA star), Mo'unga's ability to leave defenders in his dust with his electric running game is a huge part of their success. But he's also become a superb tactician, a gutsy defender, and possesses a better kicking game than some give him credit for. Headed into last night's game against the Blues, the Crusaders have a 78-9 record when Mo'unga plays since 2017. Having amassed 1153 points, he trails only Dan Carter (1711) for most points in franchise history, and is the Crusaders' joint record holder for most points in a game (31) with Tom Taylor.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Jeff Wilson made everything look easy for him on the rugby field.

HIGHLANDERS

Jeff Wilson

1996-2002 - 72 games

The Invercargill-born winger/fullback oozed natural talent - on the cricket field as well as the rugby paddock. Wilson almost made the game look easy at times as he rose through the rugby ranks, proving to be a prolific try scorer at every level. In 72 appearances for the Highlanders he scored 35 tries - and his strike rate was even better for the All Blacks. Wilson had genuine pace and read the game beautifully, and while he has carved out a notable post-rugby career in broadcasting, New Zealanders of his own generation will always associate him with Otago, the Highlanders and in particular the brilliant All Blacks sides of 1995-1996. Wilson also came agonisingly close to winning Super Rugby in 1999, before the Crusaders gatecrashed the 'Party at Tony Brown’s’.

AT A GLANCE

Previous selections

No 5

Blues: Doug Howlett

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie

Hurricanes: TJ Perenara

Crusaders: Kieran Read

Highlanders: Anton Oliver

No 6

Blues: Tony Woodcock

Chiefs: Sitiveni Sivivatu

Hurricanes: Dane Coles

Crusaders: Andrew Mehrtens

Highlanders: Josh Kronfeld

No 7

Blues: Sean Fitzpatrick

Chiefs: Sione Lauaki

Hurricanes: Beauden Barrett

Crusaders: Justin Marshall

Highlanders: Carl Hayman

No 8

Blues: Reiko Ioane

Chiefs: Stephen Donald

Hurricanes: Conrad Smith

Crusaders: Reuben Thorne

Highlanders: Tony Brown

No 9

Blues: Zinzan Brooke

Chiefs: Mils Muliaina

Hurricanes: Jerry Collins

Crusaders: Todd Blackadder

Highlanders: Nick Evans

No 10