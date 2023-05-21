Super Rugby countdown: Each New Zealand club's top 10 players of all time: No 3

We are onto the podium in Stuff’s countdown of the top 10 players for each of the New Zealand Super Rugby club teams as decided on by our rugby writers.

Once again, Marc Hinton has compiled the top 10 list for the Blues, Aaron Goile for the Chiefs, Phillip Rollo for the Hurricanes, Robert van Royen for the Crusaders and it’s Paul Cully for the Highlanders.

In case you’ve forgotten here ere are our previous selections for the countdown: No 4, No 5, No 6, No 7, No, 8, No 9 and No 10.

Photosport Michael Jones in the Super 12 final between the Auckland Blues and Natal Sharks at Eden Park on May 25, 1996. The Blues won the final 45-21.

BLUES

Sir Michael Jones

1996-99 – 36 games

No list like this would be complete without the ‘Iceman’, one of the greatest to have laced ‘em up in New Zealand rugby, and a fellow who left an indelible mark on this franchise through a wildly successful first three seasons of Super Rugby. Like others on this countdown, much of Jones’ best work was undertaken prior to the launch of professional rugby in 1996, but he remained a towering presence and gifted performer for the Auckland franchise as they won the first two championships, in ‘96 and ‘97, and were pipped at the post in their quest for a hat-trick in ‘98 by those pesky Crusaders. Jones was the pre-eminent No 7 in his prime, but reinvented himself as an effective 6 or 8 over the latter part of his career as knee injuries and general wear and tear took a yard off his pace. Still, he remained a steely, classy veteran presence for the dominant Blues and a key part of a pack that laid an awesome foundation at a time when the game was played at a furious clip. As good as it gets in this code.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Aaron Cruden made the switch from the Hurricanes to the Chiefs and helped steer the team to Super Rugby titles.

CHIEFS

Aaron Cruden

2012-2017, 2020 – 100 games

When Dave Rennie started his tenure as Chiefs coach in late 2011, he lured from the Hurricanes the little All Blacks first-five he’d coached at Manawatū and the New Zealand Under-20s. It was an absolute masterstroke, with Cruden proving to be a game-changing talent in the Chiefs’ driving seat, and able to expertly implement every inch of Rennie’s desired game plan. With a calm head, superb vision, first-class distribution, a coasting running style with a crafty eye for a gap, and never shirking putting his body on the line, Cruden was central to the club’s revolution, guiding them to what remains their only two titles, in his first two seasons. After making a one-season return between stints in France and Japan, he finished with exactly 100 appearances for the Chiefs, and remains their third-highest points-scorer, with 721.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG/Photosport Ardie Savea has become a strong figurehead of the Hurricanes team.

HURRICANES

Ardie Savea

2013-2023 - 128 games

An explosive loose forward and the team’s current captain, Ardie Savea has been a force for the Hurricanes for the best part of a decade. After starting out as an openside flanker before moving to the back of the scrum, Savea’s potential was clear from the beginning. The younger brother of Julian Savea was invited onto the All Blacks’ end of year tour as an apprentice after just three appearances for the Hurricanes in his debut season in 2013. He was an integral member of the Hurricanes’ team that won their only Super Rugby championship in 2016, making 17 appearances across the campaign including the full 80 minutes in their dominant 20-3 win over the Lions in the decider. Savea has a celebrity-like status in his hometown. Whenever the team list is read out before a game at Sky Stadium, Savea’s name always generates the biggest cheer and there are queues for his signature after. He recently became the highest scoring forward in Hurricanes’ history with 31 tries after bagging a hat-trick against Moana Pasifika this month. That three-try haul took his season tally to seven, making this Savea’s most prolific season to date. Savea will leave the Hurricanes next year to take a short-term sabbatical in Japan before returning in 2025.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Dan Carter is the greatest first-five of all time, but made it to No 3 on Stuff’s list of the top 10 Crusaders players of all time.

CRUSADERS

Dan Carter

2003-2015 - 141 games

Widely regarded as the greatest first five-eighth in history, Carter's 1708 points scored for the Crusaders is a mark likely to never be touched. A country mile clear of the next best - Morne Steyn scored 1488 for the Bulls - the Super Rugby record also dwarfs Richie Mo'unga's (1158) and Andrew Mehrtens' totals (990), two other franchise greats who featured in this countdown. Having started out as a second five-eighth, Carter's 36 tries remain the fifth most in team history, an impressive tally for the Christchurch Boys' High School gun, who grew up in the small Canterbury town of Southbridge. Carter was a silky-skilled player, one with brilliant vision, an uncanny ability to glide through gaps, and a sublime all-round kicking game. He was also arguably the greatest defensive No 10 in history, a textbook tackler who could cut down the bulkiest of ball carriers.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Waisake Naholo made scoring tries look easy during his time with the Highlanders.

HIGHLANDERS

Waisake Naholo

2015-2019 - 62 games

Almost unplayable at his peak, the brilliant Fijian winger carved out a special place for himself in Highlanders history. Even years after his exit, the famous 'Waisake Naholo' chant could still be heard emanating from The Zoo, the rowdy student enclosure at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. With a strike rate of 45 tries in just 62 appearances for the Highlanders, Naholo was a weapon on the right-hand side of the Highlanders attack, frequently burning defenders with his sheer pace and athleticism. He also stood up on the big occasions, scoring in both of the Highlanders' most famous wins - in the Super Rugby final against the Hurricanes in 2015, and against the British and Irish Lions in Dunedin in 2017. He was more than just a finisher, too, and had a lethal offloading game that he used to put others into space. With Naholo and Ben Smith running off Aaron Smith's bullet passes, the Highlanders were an outstanding attacking force from 2015 onwards. Naholo remains an enormously popular figure in the south, and he was still playing club rugby in Dunedin this year.

AT A GLANCE

Previous selections

No 4

Blues: Jerome Kaino

Chiefs: Sam Cane

Hurricanes: Julian Savea

Crusaders: Richie Mo’unga

Highlanders: Jeff Wilson

No 5

Blues: Doug Howlett

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie

Hurricanes: TJ Perenara

Crusaders: Kieran Read

Highlanders: Anton Oliver

No 6

Blues: Tony Woodcock

Chiefs: Sitiveni Sivivatu

Hurricanes: Dane Coles

Crusaders: Andrew Mehrtens

Highlanders: Josh Kronfeld

No 7

Blues: Sean Fitzpatrick

Chiefs: Sione Lauaki

Hurricanes: Beauden Barrett

Crusaders: Justin Marshall

Highlanders: Carl Hayman

No 8

Blues: Reiko Ioane

Chiefs: Stephen Donald

Hurricanes: Conrad Smith

Crusaders: Reuben Thorne

Highlanders: Tony Brown

No 9

Blues: Zinzan Brooke

Chiefs: Mils Muliaina

Hurricanes: Jerry Collins

Crusaders: Todd Blackadder

Highlanders: Nick Evans

No 10