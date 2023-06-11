The case for allowing All Blacks to play for any Super Rugby Pacific team

Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett spent a week training with the Melbourne Storm during the Super Rugby season.

Phillip Rollo is a sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: How many Melbourne Rebels players can you name?

Don’t feel ashamed if the answer is not many. You are probably in the majority.

For as long as it has existed, Super Rugby Pacific been the most followed professional sporting competition in New Zealand.

But it has now reached a point where Sir Wayne Smith would rather watch an animal documentary than a late night fixture between the Highlanders and the Western Force.

All Blacks rest weeks are a bugbear, there are too many stoppages and one-sided scorelines, there is minimal player movement and barely any interesting storylines in between matches.

Super Rugby isn’t a dead competition, but it could be so much better with some very simple improvements.

Here is one way to make the competition more engaging for New Zealanders: allow New Zealand players to remain eligible for All Blacks selection regardless of what Super Rugby team they play for.

It would make every game more compelling regardless of who is playing.

I am sure the hardcore fans can rattle off last week’s Waratahs backline, but Super Rugby has a problem where the majority of New Zealand followers don’t really care about the Australian teams.

Take Wellington for example. Healthy crowds in excess of 16,000 showed up to Sky Stadium to watch the Hurricanes play the Chiefs and Crusaders this season.

The attendance was almost half that when they hosted the Brumbies, the only Australian team to finish in the top four.

That is a dramatic drop-off.

Remember when Canberra-born Tyrel Lomax left the Rebels and signed for the Highlanders so he could realise his dream of playing for the All Blacks?

If he is playing in the exact same competition, why shouldn’t Lomax be considered for the All Blacks?

Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson indicated he could be open to picking players from overseas.

But there is worry the floodgates will open and such a move will severely jeopardise the quality of Super Rugby due to the lucrative contracts on offer in countries like France and Japan.

This could be a happy medium that would actually benefit Super Rugby.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Argentina international Pablo Matera spent a season with the Crusaders last year.

If players seek a new experience overseas, why not let them play in Sydney or Suva, under the noses of All Blacks selectors, instead?

Aside from the Brumbies, the Australian Super Rugby teams just aren't that good either.

Their next best team, the Waratahs, finished the regular season 10 points behind the Hurricanes and lost more games than they won.

How much better would they be if they could sign an All Blacks star like Aaron Smith or Jordie Barrett, who spent a week training with the Melbourne Storm NRL team in season this year.

The idea of allowing players to remain eligible for international selection regardless of what Super Rugby team they represented was floated by Rugby Australia boss Hamish McLennan earlier this year but it quickly got lost in a debate about a draft.

A draft is a daft idea. Super Rugby Pacific involves 12 teams based in three different countries. You can’t force people to move, especially to another country.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Pete Samu swapped the Crusaders for the Brumbies so he could realise his Wallabies ambitions.

A draft works in the United States because it is common for people to disperse to different corners of the map to attend college and it has been part of their traditionally popular sports’ fabric for decades.

But it renders developing homegrown talent redundant and one of the greatest storylines in sport is seeing a hometown product rise through the ranks to star for their city. Take Ardie Savea for example.

You do not need a draft to sign a player from another team. You just need a team willing to show ambition.

All Whites James McGarry and Storm Roux just won the A-League Men football championship with the Gosford-based Central Coast Mariners and their presence guaranteed more engagement in New Zealand even though Wellington Phoenix weren’t there.

The NRL is full of Kiwis stars.

If the Highlanders can sign former England first-five Freddie Burns and the Crusaders can have Argentina international Pablo Matera play for them for a year, then why can’t David Havili head to the Reds?

People may argue this would not be in the best interests of the All Blacks, who would concede control over their talent.

Given New Zealand’s superior player depth, you would actually find this could increase the number of New Zealanders playing in Super Rugby and help strengthen the underperforming Australian teams. A win-win.

But anyway, it should be about what is best for the competition, not what is best for the national teams, if Super Rugby is to truly flourish and become the world’s premier rugby competition. Here’s one solution.