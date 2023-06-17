Athletics NZ's handling of Maclennan case shows when sports investigate themselves, the athletes suffer

Andrew Maclennan, who was former coach of New Zealand shotputter Tom Walsh.

OPINION: Were it solely left to an Athletics NZ investigation, its members would likely still be in the dark about the repeated transgressions of one of the sport’s high profile coaches.

Last week a court judgment finally outed prominent Christchurch athletics identity and fitness trainer, Andrew Maclennan, as the coach involved in a secret sexual relationship with a teenage athlete in 2008.

The facts of the case make for disturbing reading.

The judgment detailed how Maclennan “used his position as an athletics coach to manipulate [the teen] into forming and then continuing a relationship with her”. Maclennan, a former teacher, began mentoring the athlete when she was aged 15 and he was 39. The relationship turned sexual after she turned 17, resulting in her becoming pregnant and having an abortion.

The long-running case wound up before the Christchurch District Court after the Teaching Council’s Complaints Assessment Committee appealed a 2019 decision by the Teacher Disciplinary Tribunal, which dismissed serious misconduct charges against Maclennan, after concluding it did not have jurisdiction to rule in the case.

The committee appealed to the Christchurch District Court last November with Judge Chris Tuohy ruling Maclennan, now 56, had committed serious misconduct.

Tuohy found the tribunal had wrongly understood Maclennan, who taught between 1991 and 205 including at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School and Christ’s College, was not a registered teacher at the time he was involved with the teen.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Andrew Maclennan coaches a group of 10 elite athletes in Christchurch, including New Zealand sprint star Tiaan Whelpton (far right).

But part of the jurisdictional confusion was also down to Maclennan’s role as the girl’s coach.

As the original tribunal decision notes, the sole reason that Maclennan and the teen, referred to in documents as Student A, came into contact was through his position as an athletics coach outside any educational setting.

You might think, why weren’t Athletics NZ informed of this? Well, it was.

According to the agreed summary of facts in the case, the parents of the teen reported their concerns about Maclennan’s involvement with their daughter to the national body in August 2008.

The following month Athletics NZ sent two officials to investigate. Maclennan said it was the schoolgirl that initiated the contact, and he denied the relationship was sexual.

Athletics NZ declined to address questions as to why it did not take any action against Maclennan in 2008, preferring a vaguely-worded statement, in which it acknowledged the investigation “dating back 15 years ago was not conducted in the way it would today”.

The national body then went on to employ Maclennan in a fulltime performance coaching role in 2011, using taxpayer money – another boo boo, Athletics NZ admits.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Athletics NZ high performance director Scott Newman was chief executive of the organisation at the time Andrew Maclennan was employed in 2011.

That Maclennan is alleged to have gone on to have another sexual relationship with a young woman athlete during the time he was employed by the national body, raises serious questions about whether Athletics NZ has failed in its duty of care to athletes.

In an interview with The Press this week, the former top athlete detailed how Maclennan groomed her with subtle manipulation for two years before starting a sexual relationship with her when she was 20, and he was 45.

Next month, another coach will be before the courts in another case that exposes alarming gaps in child protection measures in sport. A swimming coach will be sentenced in a North Island court after pleading guilty to supplying one of his athletes - a teenage girl - with MDMA.

Swimming NZ investigated the matter in 2021 but in the face of the coach’s denials, the national body concluded that “there was no meaningful evidence to require any further investigation” and cleared him to coach even as Police continued its investigations.

These two cases, along with the myriad of other sports scandals that have emerged over the past five years support the need for an independent integrity body.

Included in the remit of the new crown entity, which will be operational from next year, is the responsibility for protecting and promoting the safety and wellbeing of participants. The agency will also be responsible for implementing a national code of sport integrity.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for sport and recreation Grant Robertson last year announced the government will establish an independent sports integrity agency, in response to a raft of alarming findings from successive reviews into the country’s elite sports environments.

There remain some in the sports sector that consider such a move to be “overkill” and that the mechanisms already in place are adequate.

But when such is the sophistication of sports investigations in this country it may be that one need only invoke the lyrics to Shaggy’s 2000 hit “It wasn’t me” and you’re in the clear... it’s hard to argue an overhaul isn’t needed.

The behaviour of these coaches is deeply shocking, but anyone that is shocked by the way their respective sports have handled the investigations clearly hasn’t read any of the stack of independent reviews into high performance sporting environments that have piled up over the last few years (I get it, it’s a lot of paperwork).

As Rob Koehler, the director general of athlete advocacy group Global Athlete, told Stuff in 2021 - when sports investigate themselves, the athletes suffer.

“Sports can’t self-regulate. [Sports] are built on systems where conflicts of interest are prevalent. There are money, trophies, power, and reputations at play, so if there are issues around harassment or abuse, sports can’t run investigations because the integrity of the process will be seriously compromised,” Koehler told Stuff.

Now Maclennan’s conduct has come to light through a four-year disciplinary process, Athletics NZ needs to look at itself.

