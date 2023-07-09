Women's tennis urgently needs new stars after lack of high profile players at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff was one of the biggest names in the women’s draw at this year’s Wimbledon.

OPINION: Wanted: A new face of women’s tennis.

Salary: A lot, but not as much as men’s players.

The early exit of Coco Gauff from this year’s Wimbledon highlighted a significant issue for women’s tennis, just at the time when the WTA is making noises about pay parity with the men’s ATP.

No, this isn’t an argument about whether women’s tennis is as good to watch as men’s. It is.

This is about the dearth of big name players in the women’s game right now and the long-term damage it could cause to the sport.

Over the past 20 years there has always been a more fluid top 20 in the WTA rankings, than on the men’s ATP side. But never before has there been a lack of star power, since Billie Jean King formed the WTA in 1973.

Going into this year’s Wimbledon Championships, the talk was about the ‘big three’ in the women’s draw; Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

There is a gap between those three and the rest of the field in women’s tennis at the moment. But with the possible exception of Swiatek, they’re not household names to your average sports fan and Gauff’s profile is higher than any of them, even though she’s yet to win a grand slam.

Other players like Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina and Jelena Ostapenko have strong personalities and the potential to become bigger stars, but they need to rack up more grand slam wins to take them to the next level.

This current vacuum has been caused by a combination of retirements, players losing form or struggling to deal with the mental strains of being on tour, plus the lack of others emerging with potential to win multiple grand slams.

Over the last few years Serena Williams and Ash Barty have hung up their racquets, the latter at age of 25. Barty and her husband Garry Kissick announced the birth of their first child, son Hayden, this week.

Caroline Wozniacki retired in 2020, at the age of 29, but is planning on making a comeback and will play at the Canadian Open in Montreal next month. Hopefully it goes well, but the track record of players making comebacks in tennis isn’t great.

Naomi Osaka appeared disillusioned with tennis and the off court demands that go with it for a couple of years, before announcing in early 2023 she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, other players have failed to kick on. 2019 French Open semifinalist, Amanda Anisimova is taking an indefinite mental health break, citing burnout and concerns over her mental health. Garbine Muguruza is also taking an extended break.

Emma Raducanu has struggled to live up to the hype that followed her win at the 2021 US Open and on the court she’s failed to make it past the second round at any grand slam.

At least the three operations she had in May, on her wrists and ankle, have allowed her to spend time away from the game and refresh.

The WTA aims to have equal prizemoney with the ATP for the 1000 and 500 level events (the top two tiers) by 2027, but to help achieve this it needs to create more stars.

However, those players with mass appeal have walked away from the sport and questions need to be asked about why that’s happening, as well as further processes put in place to improve the mental health of players.

Maybe this is just a temporary low point for women’s tennis. Osaka, Barty and Raducanu could all return.

Or a lasting rivalry could emerge between Swiatek, Rybakina and Sabalenka that compares with the Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer era in the men’s game.

Let’s hope so, because the gap between the profile of men’s and women’s tennis is getting bigger.

Just look at the prime time night matches at this year’s French Open. The one match evening session is almost exclusively played between men.

The only women’s match put on in that slot this year was between Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens. Some disgruntled tennis fans sold their tickets back, unhappy that Carlos Alcaraz v Lorenzo Musetti wasn’t in the prime time slot.

For all the talk there is about equal prizemoney, TV networks and spectators want popcorn matches and right now, there aren’t enough of them in women’s tennis.