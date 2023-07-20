Why Phil Mauger was dreaming about the 2026 Commonwealth Games being staged in Christchurch

Tom Walsh and Joelle King, flag Bearers of Team New Zealand, lead their team out during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Tony Smith is a senior Stuff sports reporter, based in Christchurch

OPINION: What was Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger thinking when he said Ōtautahi should step in to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games and fill Victoria’s void?

Why would a city still waiting for a 50m swimming pool and a much-awaited stadium – let alone road repairs – want to cough up to stage a sunset sporting event so soon?

As Dale Kerrigan said - often - in the classic Australian movie The Castle: “Tell him he’s dreaming.”

The issue has divided Christchurch city leaders, as reported in The Press. Some councillors said it was an opportunity not to be missed, others called it “impractical” and “super risky”.

Did Mauger know it cost Birmingham burghers $381 million - and UK taxpayers many times more - to stage the 2022 Commonwealth Games in a city twice the size of Christchurch? Where would Christchurch find that much moolah in a cost of living crisis?

A 2026 Christchurch Games would have to be held in spring because Te Kaha, the new $683 million stadium, is only due for completion in April ‘26. The $317 million Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre – where a 50m Olympic pool will be sited – is due to open in 2025.

It’s easy for a politician to snap out a soundbite, but fortunately the New Zealand Olympic Committee blew a ‘26 bid out of the water, saying it would rather wait for 2034.

If there still is a Commonwealth Games by then.

If the Commonwealth Games are to have a future they surely must be centralised or rotate around cities with existing sporting infrastructure.

Birmingham – bolstered by $1.6 billion from UK Government coffers – reportedly broke even in 2022 with an estimated $1.8 billion in economic benefits.

It tarted up its track and field stadium, built a new aquatic centre and sold a record 1.3 million tickets across all events.

Could Birmingham - which misses major sporting events outside the odd Edgbaston cricket test - become the permanent home of the Commonwealth Games, fulfilling the role played by Olympia, the venerated venue for the ancient Olympics?

Birmingham can clearly get bums on seats, and Britain boasts millions more bums than Christchurch, Auckland and most other parts of the far-flung Commonwealth.

It also makes environmental sense for the Games to be centralised to cut down athletes’ carbon footprints.

Phil Mauger suggested a Christchurch-hosted Commonwealth Games could see some events siphoned to satellite cities. There is some sense in that (especially as Christchurch does not have a first-class cycling velodrome) and plenty of precedent too (Birmingham’s track cycling events were held in the Lee Valley near London).

Instead of holding a macro Commonwealth Games in one city or country could individual sports be siloed to places where codes have a following?

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Katie Sadleir, Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive, in Birmingham in 2022.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive Katie Sadleir - a former New Zealand Olympic Games synchronised swimmer - now has one of the most difficult jobs in world sport - finding a new host for 2026.

Optimists will insist some city will step as Birmingham did in 2022 after the CGC stripped dallying Durban of hosting rights.

But if Victoria - arguably the Commonwealth’s sportiest state - is backing off for 2026 something is wrong with the current hosting model.

It’s hard to argue with Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews’ logic that “more than $A6 billion for a 12-day sporting event is just too high’’. Andrews said the cost would be twice what Victoria would reap in economic benefits.

The reality is the Commonwealth Games - unlike the Olympics - aren't a massive drawcard for overseas visitors beyond athletes’ families and friends and hard-core enthusiasts and television coverage is confined to the Commonwealth.

The sporting world was a much different place when the Commonwealth Games were born in 1930 under the Empire Games imprint. Only cycling regularly staged world championships then. Thus, the Commonwealth Games were seen as the pinnacle event outside the Olympics, especially for sports such as track and field and swimming which did not inaugurate world championships until the 1970s.

Not so now. Almost every sport now has its own world championships, some codes stage them every year. A world championship medal carries more kudos than a Commonwealth Games equivalent.

Staff photographer/Stuff Filbert Bayi (Tanzania), winner of the 1500 metres with John Walker (New Zealand) silver medal winner, at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.

The Commonwealth Games rarely produces world records now. Filbert Bayi’s breathtaking 1500m win in Christchurch 48 years ago saw the first three finishers, including New Zealand’s John Walker, shatter the world mark in the marquee event of a truly world-class track and field programme.

The 1974 ‘Friendly Games’ was noted for its homespun informality, and it also turned a profit. Athletes stayed in University of Canterbury halls of residence. Participants then were amateurs on leave from their day jobs. Now most Commonwealth Games athletes are professionals accustomed to gold standard facilities and treatment at every event. Asking a modern day cyclist, swimmer or runner to bunk down in a student gaff would likely result in rebellion.

Yet it is unconscionable, surely, in western nations beset by homelessness and child poverty to expect a Commonwealth Games host city to build new facilities for a 12-day chest-beating exercise and a risky economic benefit.

The CGF needs to give a think-tank a blank sheet. The movement’s visionaries must look at what is fit for purpose now, not hark back to the glories of Vancouver in ‘54, Christchurch in ‘74, Auckland in 1990 or Melbourne in 2006.