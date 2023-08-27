Eden Park should be Warriors home for NRL playoffs, not Mt Smart

Steve Kerr is right behind the Kiwi namesake of his own champion NBA team.

David Long is a senior sports reporter at Stuff.

OPINION: For sentimental reasons it seems right for the Warriors to play finals footy at Mt Smart Stadium. However, the sensible and correct decision is to go to Eden Park.

As first revealed by Stuff, the NRL is considering using Eden Park as the Warriors’ home venue for the playoffs, rather than the club’s spiritual home.

It’s the NRL who decide and take the money from playoff games, and they pay each of the clubs involved a participation fee.

Some of the arguments as to why this game or games, depending on how the playoffs go, revolve around why the Warriors should have to change grounds when the team and their fans are so used to calling Mt Smart Stadium home.

Phil Walter/Getty Images New Zealand’s national stadium, Eden Park, would be able to hold significantly more spectators than Mt Smart Stadium.

Shaun Johnson said on Wednesday the team haven’t worked so hard to play at Eden Park and it is a fair point.

But they’ve worked this hard and played so well to have the opportunity to play finals footy in front of their own fans and many more of them will get the chance to do that at Eden Park than they would at Mt Smart.

When Warriors fans have been interviewed on TV or radio about their preference between Eden Park and Mt Smart Stadium, the vast majority of them say the latter. But the problem is, not all of them would be able to see them play at that venue and a more poignant question could be ‘would you rather see them at Eden Park, or at home on the TV?'

Eden Park holds 45,000 people, Mt Smart can fit in just under 25,000.

supplied Mt Smart Stadium has been the Warriors’ home since the club’s inception in 1995.

After 18 years without a playoff game in New Zealand, surely this should be about giving as many people as possible the opportunity to see the team they love play finals footy.

If some of the bandwagon jumpers enjoy themselves at Eden Park, they’d be more inclined to come to more Warriors home games next season and if the Warriors continue to be this popular, the argument could be made that they’ve outgrown their traditional home and the Eden Park move should be made permanent.

Some talk about the special atmosphere at Mt Smart Stadium when it’s full. But it would be even more phenomenal at Eden Park, as anyone who recently attended a Women’s World Cup game there can testify. Imagine one of those crowds, but being far more invested in who wins.

Pat Hoelscher/PHOTOSPORT Shaun Johnson wants the Warriors to play finals footy at Mt Smart Stadium.

Another argument against Eden Park is that it’s not a good venue for league, the stands are too far away from the action.

That’s true, but it’s also the case for Mt Smart Stadium. The East Stand is good, even if the building of it was never fully completed, but the West Stand has the remnants of an eight-lane running track between the front row and the field of play.

People also say the Warriors have a bad track record at Eden Park, and they do, with just one win from their previous six games there. But the Warriors used to be rubbish and they’re not now.

As we’ve seen under Andrew Webster, there’s no point dwelling on the past, let’s look at the now, see that this is one of the most exciting Warriors teams there has ever been and give as many people as possible the opportunity to see it.

And finally, there’s the point that the NRL owe the Warriors after the three years stranded in Australia and they shouldn’t put profit ahead of the fans’ wishes.

Indeed, it was dreadfully disappointing how clubs talked about recognising the Warriors’ sacrifice then did nothing about it, except Wests Tigers. But it is worth recognising that it cost the NRL a fortune to put them up in Australia for three years.

They didn’t have any other option but to do this, otherwise the league would collapse, but the ‘owing them’ argument doesn’t stand up.

It will be easy to criticise the NRL if the decision is made to go to Eden Park and say they’re just out to grab as much money as possible and they’re an organisation that talks a lot about helping New Zealand and growing the sport here but does little about it, like not allowing the Warriors to host the Anzac Day game.

But this time, it would be the right decision from them.