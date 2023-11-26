Let's not give in to the TikTok and T20 generation, save ODI cricket

A semifinal against India awaits the Black Caps after they made light work of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Mat Kermeen is a sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: What’s with the push to cancel one-day international cricket?

Following Australia’s dramatic victory in the final of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup – and even during the tournament – there has been a push to do away with, or at least shorten, the 50-over format.

There seems to be a narrative that it lacks relevance in this fast moving T20 world we now live in.

Granted, we all seem to be time-poor nowadays and seven-plus hours of cricket as a punter in the stands, or on the couch, might not always be achievable. But do we really need to give in to the TikTok generation and accept we’re now just living in the land of the Gen Z, or centennials, with attention spans the size of goldfish?

Talk to most people in the street, on the wrong side of 40, and they will label the ODI the second-best format of the game – behind test cricket, of course.

Andrew Cornaga Grant Elliott’s six to send the Black Caps into the 2015 World Cup final became an iconic sporting moment in this country.

Yes, like all sports, cricket is in the entertainment market. Broadcast dollars will always be king, and both franchise and international T20s are the moneymakers for most cricketing nations.

But surely ODI cricket can still be financially viable.

Read into what you will about some of the noise around the future of 50-over cricket coming out of England – the home of an ever shorter format in The Hundred and where test cricket is still profitable. Plus, it’s a nation still sulking from a disastrous campaign in the ODI World Cup in India. But there does seem to be a global push.

Even in New Zealand, there are those who think the 50-over format is dwindling to a slow and painful death.

Was 2015, when this country was bordering on obsession with the Black Caps and the ODI World Cup on our back doorstep, really that long ago?

Sure it was tough to take for Black Caps fans when Ben Stokes unwittingly slid his bat between the tiny gap of failure and what would have been New Zealand Cricket’s finest hour at Lord's in 2019, but wasn’t that one of the greatest games or even sporting events we’ve ever seen?

Clive Mason/Getty Images The ball rockets off Ben Stokes’ sliding bat in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand.

And what about Travis Head’s match-winning heroics for Australia this year? Or Glenn Maxwell’s 201 not out to help Australia beat Afghanistan?

If that’s too boring to continue, then some other sports administrators must be seriously concerned for their broadcast future.

We have T20 to thank for making ODI cricket more exciting, but that doesn’t mean we throw it away to watch more IPL and meaningless T20 international cricket while we wait for the biennial T20 World Cup does it? Surely not?

ODI cricket might drag for some viewers, but on the flipside, if a team loses three early wickets in a T20, the game is as good as gone in the first half hour. Some of us like to see a batter craft an innings and build toward a genuine total rather than the hit and giggle of the 20-over game.

Sure, the sporting landscape is always evolving, but right now, the narrative from some corners almost feels like we can compare the ODI World Cup to a once powerful talkshow host who has said something today that was acceptable 20 years ago but is no longer palatable. It’s like 50-over cricket is facing the investigation on leave with full pay while awaiting the inevitable outcome.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Australia's captain Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate their World Cup victory over India.

Despite this year’s ODI World Cup being full of upsets and teams such as The Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan no longer being there just to make up the numbers, there’s little doubt it dragged on for too long. The tournament schedule needs a shake up, with the teams split into two pools.

No, there wasn’t an abundance of last over cliffhangers but sometimes that happens in sport. Wouldn’t we rather see The Netherlands knock over South Africa in the 43rd over to cause a monumental upset by 38 runs rather than see the powerhouse Proteas win in the last over?

As for World Cup qualification, the example of the World Test Championship shows us there is zero need for a qualifying tournament.

Why can’t every ODI series be contested for qualification points like the WTC? In the most simple of terms, points would earn teams favours for qualification and pools.

Bringing more structure to the international ODI calendar should also, in theory, help ease the current congestion in the men’s international calendar.

The reality is we will vote with our fingers, on our devices and remotes to justify that all-important broadcast spend – more than we will with our feet by attending games – but for what it’s worth, long live 50-over cricket. It’s worth us cricket tragics fighting for.