Stuff's sporting predictions for 2024

Will Lydia Ko retire in 2024, will she make it to the Hall of Fame? Stuff’s sports reporters are divided.

As we put 2023 to bed and no longer have to dwell on the World Cup disappointments of the All Blacks and Football Ferns, it’s time to move on and think about what 2024 has to offer.

Like 12 months ago, we have asked Stuff’s esteemed group of sports journalists to make their predictions for 2024 and it’s fair to say, there’s a fair bit of disagreement.

This time we’ve also take a look back at how everyone’s tips for 2023 went, but first all, let’s see what everyone is saying for 2024.

RICHARD KNOWLER

Will Jordan will add another dimension to the All Blacks' attack, from fullback. Scott Robertson will shift Jordan from the right wing, where he was used during the World Cup, to the No 15 spot. Unlike predecessor Ian Foster, who relied on the experienced Beauden Barrett to play at the back during the global tournament in France, Robertson will encourage Jordan to use his wheels and vision to add fire and lightning to the All Blacks' attack from fullback in 2024. Barrett may be used as cover on the bench for first five-eighth Damian McKenzie and fullback Jordan.

The Chiefs will win the Super Rugby Pacific title. Coach Clayton McMillan has had plenty of time to stew since the loss to the Crusaders in this year's final in Hamilton. He will be seeking retribution in 2024. Watch out. Even Sam Cane stuffing bags of yen into his pockets over in Japan, the Chiefs won't be stopped in 2024. Brodie Retallick is gone for good, but Josh Lord and Tupou Vaa'i are capable replacements. The departure of halfback Brad Weber (France) is a blow, especially for leadership reasons, but the Chiefs won't be stopped.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hawkes Bay celebrated hard after winning the Ranfurly Shield from Wellington this year.

Hawke's Bay keep the Ranfurly Shield in one piece. After the mad antics this year, when they celebrated their victory over Wellington by cracking the Shield in half during a party in the Bay, the Magpies won't be so loose in the future. The shield will stay in one piece as long as it remains in their possession. And, fingers crossed, the team that takes it off them will give the trophy the respect it deserves.

MAT KERMEEN

Shane van Gisbergen to find himself in an ugly early season Nascar confrontation. The three-time Supercars champ pushes the boundaries on and off the track but the Kiwi ace will find the Nascar drivers aren’t so shy in pushing back.

Selumiela Halasima to make his NRL debut for the Warriors. The young edge forward, who only turned 18 in September, is on a development contract but is a generational talent who has a massive future in rugby league.

David White/Stuff He win the belt, then loses, wins it again and loses it again, but can he get it back in 2024?

Israel Adesanya to win back his UFC middleweight belt. Adesanya suffered a shock loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney. But given his immense profile and history as a middleweight champ, expect him to be given the opportunity to fight the winner of Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, in the second half of the year.

ANDREW VOERMAN

Mostly dry ASB Classic. Less than 10mm of rain will fall in Auckland across the fortnight of the ASB Classic and both tournaments turn out to be crackers.

N/A/Stuff Can the Black Caps finally go all the way in a World Cup?

Black Caps to reach T20 semis, then lose. The Black Caps will make it to the semifinals of a white-ball World Cup for the seventh tournament in a row at the T20 event in the West Indies and United States in June, but for the fourth time out of seven, they go no further.

Team New Zealand fail to defend the America's Cup. With the action taking place on the other side of the world in Barcelona, the America’s Cup will barely makes a ripple back home, outside of those who delight in schadenfreude.

BRENDON EGAN

Carys Stythe becomes a Silver Fern. Highly-rated Mystics defender Carys Stythe will gain her first test cap for the Silver Ferns, debuting in September’s Taini Jamison Trophy series. The 20-year-old will earn her first national team call-up after shining in a starting role for the Mystics, who’ll defend their 2023 ANZ Premiership title. Stythe will make the most of her opportunities too and by the end of the international season will be viewed as a must-start player in the Ferns’ defensive circle.

Matt King/Getty Images Nathan Clearly and the Panthers have won the last three Premierships, but a fourth might be too much of a stretch.

Penrith Panthers miss out on NRL four-peat. The Penrith Panthers will come up short in their bid for a fourth NRL title in succession, losing in the semifinals. The Brisbane Broncos, who squandered a 16-point lead in the 2023 grand final loss to the Panthers, will gain redemption, capturing the silverware after beating the Melbourne Storm in the big dance. Broncos captain and halfback Adam Reynolds will win the Clive Churchill Medal for player of the final.

San Francisco 49ers end their Super Bowl drought. Led by star running back Christian McCaffrey and their brilliant defence, the San Francisco 49ers will prevail in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, overcoming Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers’ Super Bowl triumph ends a 29-year drought dating back to their last title in 1994. McCaffrey will score two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, while gun pass catchers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all prove too much for the Ravens.

ZOE GEORGE

Women the ones to watch at the Olympics and Paralympics. The Paris Olympics is set to be the first Games to have equal representation of male and female athletes. I’m predicting gold medal performances - or close to - from the women’s cycling team including Ellesse Andrews, the Black Ferns Sevens and from Paralympian shot putter and discus thrower Lisa Adams. I’d love to see any medal for Oceania’s fastest woman Zoe Hobbs in the 100m sprint, and Erika Fairweather in the pool, but I’ll be chuffed if they make the finals of their respective races.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Football Ferns have helped increase the popularity of the round ball code amongst girls and women.

Participation in football surges for girls and women. Drawing inspiration from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, more girls and women will lace up their boots and give football a go. Following the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France, the hosts reported 850,000 women and girls playing, with the biggest growth in teenage girls. The FA reported more than 2.6m women and girls actively participating in football.

Global women’s sport to hit commercial milestone. The world is starting to recognise what many of us already know … that women’s sport is worth investing in. Commercially, women’s sport will pass the $1b mark for the first time in 2024. Football and basketball are the biggest revenue makers, with growing commercial revenue coming from match day takings, broadcast and commercial sponsorships. Club sponsorships, partnerships and merchandise sales will also continue to climb.

IAN ANDERSON

No rowing gold for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics. For the first time since 1996, New Zealand’s rowers won’t be standing on the top of the podium at the Olympics. The sport has been the greatest medal-winner for this country in our Olympic history, with 29 medals. New Zealand won three rowing golds in Tokyo - through Emma Twigg, the women’s pair (Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler) and the men’s eight. Twigg will defend her title, but faces stiff competition from the Netherlands’ Karolien Florijn. Prendergast has retired and there won’t be a Kiwi eight in either class. Possessing world-class performers in the smaller boats will mean the sport won’t go empty-handed, but a win on the biggest stage will be out of reach.

Stu Forster/Getty Images The English Premier League will continue to be a hot topic of conversation in 2024.

A scandal will rock the EPL. The world’s biggest sporting league will be shaken to its foundations as the season reaches its climax. The race to be title-winners, the quest for a Champions League spot and the desperate battle to avoid relegation will be thrown into total turmoil over a complex issue involving multiple parties from which the only true winners will be a team of legal experts.

Lydia Ko hangs up her clubs. The New Zealand golfing superstar had a happy ending to the year, teaming with Australia’s Jason Day to win a low-key mixed teams event. But her LPGA season was a hugely disappointing one for Ko after being back to near her career-best in 2022. She admitted the pressure of needing to win another Major, or two regular tour events, to gain admission into the LPGA Hall of Fame had troubled her. Having already spoken openly about her plans to retire from the sport before turning 30, Ko will chase a third successive Olympic medal and is still good enough to contend in tournaments, but she’ll still call it a day before 2024 ends.

JOSEPH PEARSON

Another Super Round in Melbourne will be another flop. The city isn’t mad for rugby. AFL, cricket and rugby league are more beloved. Yet whoever is in charge of Super Rugby has decided to stage "Super Round" in Melbourne for a third successive year, despite (at best) modest crowds in its two previous editions. Whatever organisers say, thousands of empty seats throughout the six matches will tell you what Melburnians think of rugby.

England will win Euro 2024. I’m not one of those Englishman who wildly predicts that England's men's football team will win every major tournament. My Yorkshire roots will never allow it. But stuff it. I'm prepared to make an exception this time because maybe the outcome will be different. Led by one of the game's rising global stars, Jude Bellingham, the Three Lions will become European champions in Berlin in July and win their first title since the 1966 World Cup. France scare me though.

Ricardo Pinto/America's Cup Team New Zealand will keep hold of the Auld Mug, believes Joseph Pearson.

Team New Zealand will retain the America's Cup. The Auld Mug will be defended after a challenger series where Team NZ's five rival syndicates squabble with one another and lose sight of what matters: beating Team NZ. The challenger to emerge to race the Kiwis will be unsighted by the splashes, ripples and glimmering sunshine on the Catalonian waters, as Team NZ sail away for their third successive Cup win. After expensive campaigns, the challenger series will be a greater spectacle because tensions between each boat will be high. All aboard.

AARON GOILE

Henry Nicholls tons up to save his career again. The under-fire Black Caps batter – who has passed 50 just seven times in his last 49 test innings – retains his place in the side for February’s test tour by South Africa. And, against an understrength Proteas outfit, strokes a century in the second test in Hamilton to, for a fourth summer in a row, avoid the chopping block.

No NRL coach gets the sack mid-season. The NRL is a wild world for coaches and their contracts, but, for the first time since 2016, all of them get through the season without being punted. There are some experienced heads who look secure, others who have proved themselves, and three clubs who start 2024 with new coaches at the helm so will be given time.

Paul Thomas Sam Cane’s last experience in an All Blacks jersey wasn’t his best.

Razor retains Sam Cane as captain, endures rugged first season in charge. The Scott Robertson All Blacks era kicks off with him opting to stick with Cane as skipper, feeling no need to overburden his Crusaders captain Scott Barrett, instead getting him to focus on being a world-class lock, in the absence of two departed world-class locks. In an arduous schedule which sees them play against high-quality opposition, in five different continents the men in black suffer three defeats in Razor’s first year at the helm.

MARC HINTON

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will make a blazing start. Robertson’s new-look team will roll England in back-to-back tests, defeat the world champion Springboks in South Africa and charge through a tough northern tour with signature victories over Ireland and France. Ian who?

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to their first NBA title last season.

Nikola Jokic will guide the Denver Nuggets to back-to-back NBA titles. The best player in the best hoops league in the world will once again remind us all of his freakish talents and that you don’t have to jump out of the gym to be a great basketballer.

Tall Ferns basketballer Mary Goulding to bounce back. Goulding will make it back on to the court in the Tauihi Aotearoa League for the Mainland Pouakai. After nearly losing her life in a horrific car crash in May 2023, her return will complete one of the great Kiwi sporting comebacks.

DAVID LONG

Matt Payne to finish top five in Supercars standings. Shane van Gisbergen may have gone, but Payne will emerge as the next Kiwi driver to succeed in Supercars. He showed his potential by winning the last race of the 2023 season, in Adelaide and in a good team at Grove Racing, he’ll be able to kick on and fill the void left by Van Gisbergen.

Shaun Johnson to retire at the end of the season. Yes, this prediction was also made last year and he went on to have one of the best seasons of his career. But Father Time will eventually catch up with him and even though he should play well again in 2024, the Warriors do need to give game time to Te Maire Martin, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Ronald Volkman, while Luke Metcalf will want to know what Johnson is doing before he re-signs.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Elina Svitolina has yet to make an appearance in a grand slam final, but that could end in 2024.

Elina Svitolina to win her first grand slam. The Ukrainian has never made it past the semifinals at any of the four grand slams before, but in her comeback after becoming a mother, Svitolina has changed her game style. She is a far more aggressive player and with 12 different players winning the last 17 grand slams, surely her time will come.

PHILLIP ROLLO

Football won’t be coming home in 2024. England’s Euros drought will continue. Kylian Mbappé will lead France to victory in Germany and England’s men will experience more major tournament heartbreak, resulting in Gareth Southgate’s exit.

Wellington Phoenix will win their first trophy before Auckland’s arrival, but it won’t be the men. After back-to-back wooden spoon finishes, the Phoenix have been flying high under coach Paul Temple and have the depth to go all the way in 2023-24.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Ellesse Andrews will be going for gold at the Paris Olympics.

Track cyclist Ellesse Andrews will be NZ’s top performer at the Paris Olympics and snare three medals. Three years after announcing herself with a silver medal in Tokyo, Andrews will be a force in France and strike gold in the keirin and sprint and claim another medal in the team sprint.

ROBERT VAN ROYEN

The Crusaders' run ends. They’ll be right in the mix, but the Crusaders won't be crowned champions for the first time since the 2016 season. Don't blame new coach Rob Penney - it's the loss of Richie Mo'unga that will ultimately doom them. As for who dethrones them, the Chiefs will nab their first title since 2013.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images In 2024 Ryan Fox will hope to be the second Kiwi to win a title on the PGA Tour.

Ryan Fox wins on the PGA Tour. Having fulfilled his long-time goal of securing PGA Tour status, the Kiwi golfer will go ahead and bag a win on US soil. He'll become the first New Zealander to win on the PGA Tour since Danny Lee in 2015.

Lydia Ko cracks the Hall of Fame. Forget 2023, the Kiwi pro puts a difficult 12 months behind her to fulfil her long-time goal of becoming eligible for the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame. Ko needs two points to reach the 27 required. Winning a major is worth two points, regular tournaments one point - the same as the player of the year award and Vare Trophy (lowest scoring average).

SAM WILSON

Lydia Ko to break her major duck. Yes, she had a horror 2023, but Ko has a habit of bouncing back and proving her doubters wrong. This year will be no different, with the resurgent 26-year-old capturing her third major and punching her ticket to the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Arsenal to win the Premier League. With Manchester City's quest to capture an unprecedented fourth title in a row faltering, this will be the year that the Gunners finally get their hands on the coveted trophy after several near misses over the past two decades.

Armin Durgut/AP He might have more money than he’ll ever know what to do with, but Cristiano Ronaldo will be thinking of his country in the Euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo to taste Euros glory again. He'll be 39 by the time the competition kicks off, but the Portuguese great still has plenty to offer at the top level, scoring 10 goals in Portugal's perfect qualifying campaign. Expect Ronaldo to shine in what could be his international swansong in Germany, where Roberto Martinez's free-scoring side will repeat their surprise 2016 triumph.

HOW DID WE DO IN OUR TIPS FOR 2023?

ANDREW VOERMAN

The Football Ferns get their first Fifa Women's World Cup win against the Philippines.

Correct.

Arsenal won't win the English Premier League despite being first at Christmas.

Correct, they finished second.

Trent Boult will be included in the Black Caps' Cricket World Cup squad. Correct.

ROBERT VAN ROYEN

Scott Robertson signs off with another Super Rugby crown.

Correct.

Ian Foster bows out as All Blacks coach with a quarterfinal exit.

Wrong, they made it to the final.

Black Caps fail to qualify for the semifinals.

Wrong.

PAUL CULLY

Jamie Joseph will be the next All Blacks coach.

Wrong.

Women's sport will rule again.

Correct, thanks to the Fifa women’s World Cup.

Super Rugby will improve, but a ref will decide the Rugby World Cup.

Correct.

RICHARD KNOWLER

James McDonald has stunning 2023.

Correct.

Six Nations remains a boring competition.

Correct, it was pretty much decided when Ireland beat France in round two.

Jordie Barrett locked in as All Blacks’ first choice second-five.

Correct.

SAM WILSON

England will finally win a football World Cup.

Wrong, England lost to Spain in the final.

Brendon McCullum's England to win back the Ashes.

Wrong.

Oleksandr Usyk will dethrone Tyson Fury.

Wrong, but the fight will happen in February.

ZOË GEORGE

New Zealand Rugby will hit their 40% board diversity quota.

Correct.

The Football Ferns will switch white shorts for black and start a global movement.

Correct.

NZ Rugby will close the gender pay gap … kind of.

Correct.

JOSEPH PEARSON

England to win the Fifa Women's World Cup and show the blokes how it's done (again).

Wrong.

France to win the men's Rugby World Cup after the All Blacks crash out in the quarterfinals.

Wrong and wrong

Ben Stokes returns to England's ODI team to win the men's Cricket World Cup (again).

Right and wrong. Stokes did return to the England ODI team, but they didn’t win the World Cup.

IAN ANDERSON

Lisa Carrington announces a surprise retirement.

Wrong.

Daniel Vettori named the Black Caps new coach.

Wrong.

Lydia Ko enters the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Wrong.

BRENDON EGAN

Australia edge the Silver Ferns in Netball World Cup final.

Right and wrong. Australia won the World Cup, but the Silver Ferns finished fourth.

Philadelphia Eagles triumph over Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.

Wrong, the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Wellington Saints rebound from 2022 stinker to win title.

Wrong.

TONY SMITH

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous jointly win Halberg Award.

Sort of right, they both won the women’s and men’s awards respectively, but the overall award went to Sadowski-Synnott.

Football World Cup gives Kiwis a glimpse of the huge potential of elite women’s sport.

Correct.

And, from the Fantasy Files, Ian Foster opens a press conference with, “four more years boys”.

Wrong, very wrong!

MAT KERMEEN

Israel Adesanya to gain a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and re-claim the belt he lost

Correct, but he did lose it again afterwards.

Crusaders signing Christian Lio-Willie to go to another level in Super Rugby Pacific.

Correct, he became a regular for the Crusaders.

Warriors miss out on finals.

Wrong, they reached the Preliminary finals

DAVID LONG

Shaun Johnson to retire at the end of the season

Wrong.

Iga Swiatek to dominate women’s tennis again

Wrong, Swiatek only won the French Open.

Shane van Gisbergen will win the Supercars title for the third year in a row and fourth overall.

Wrong.

FRED WOODCOCK

Football Ferns to make history and qualify for the knockout phase of the Fifa Women's World Cup

Wrong

Lydia Ko to qualify for golf's Hall of Fame at the age of 26 but not retire.

Wrong and right, she hasn’t qualified for the Hall of Fame, but didn’t retire.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott to clean up at the Halberg Awards.

Correct.

AARON GOILE

Nick Kyrgios wins a Grand Slam.

Wrong, he was injured for the entire year.

The Sydney Roosters stop a Penrith Panthers hat-trick.

Wrong.

Kane Williamson hits his highest test score.

Wrong, he scored 215 against Sri Lanka in March, but his highest score remains 251 against West Indies in 2020.