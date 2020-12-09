Steve Thompson and Alix Popham's dementia struggles put rugby in the spotlight

OPINION: Every word of testimony from Steve Thompson and Alix Popham detailing their struggles with early onset dementia hits home like a sledgehammer.

The recent autobiographies by former England players James Haskell and Dylan Hartley are harrowing enough in their detailing of the battering that elite rugby inflicts upon bodies. Hips and knees, however, can be replaced. Brains cannot.

Former England hooker Thompson and former Wales back-row Popham are both in the early forties, with young families. As former professional athletes, they should be in the prime of their lives. Instead, tragically they are discussing forgetting their families' names, violent mood swings and their fears of needing full-time care before they even turn 50.

Their interviews will send a shudder down the spine of everyone involved in the game.

"It's watching the lights fading gradually in him," Popham's wife, Mel, told the BBC.

"My biggest fear is Alix ending up in a nursing home. And for my daughter, my biggest fear is her losing her dad; him being here but not being the same Alix. We had so many big plans for the future. We've got different plans now."

Craig Simcox/Stuff Ex-England hooker Steve Thompson, seen here against the All Blacks in 2005, can’t remember winning the World Cup.

Watching a player being knocked unconscious is the single worst sight in rugby. It is amazing to think that as recently as the 2013 Lions series, no-one batted an eyelid when George Smith played on after being knocked out. Or in 2014 when Toulouse coach Guy Noves entered the Toulouse dressing room to drag out a bloodied Florian Fritz, who was supposedly undergoing his head injury assessment protocols.

Rugby's authorities should be applauded not just for tightening up their concussion protocols but for changing the culture around head knocks and high tackles. Thankfully, the "game has gone soft" brigade is gradually diminishing.

Yet it was in the first generation of fully professional players after 1995 that so much damage was done. Players were treated like a "bit of meat" according to Thompson in those early days of professionalism.

"It was like: 'So what do we do now then?' It felt like the coaches were thinking: 'We'll just knock the hell out of each other. That's what we'll do.' And we did," Thompson told the Guardian.

"In the old days, it was a bit of a laugh. If someone got whacked in the head, it was: 'Oh, look at him, he's had a belt. He'll be up in a minute.' The amount of head bangs I had in training. I was known for it. 'Oh, he's having a little sleep, he'll get up in a minute'."

Nor is it just the knockout blows that did the damage, but all the minor head knocks – also known as subconcussive blows. Popham estimates that he sustained more than "100,000" such blows in his career and compared the effects of a dripping tap.

"If it drips once or twice there will be no mark on the floor, but if it dripped for 14 years, there would be a big hole," Popham told the BBC. "That is the damage that is showing on the scans."

People will say players knew the risk of playing the sport but chose to accept them. Thompson retired in 2007 but returned to play a couple more seasons. Michael Lipman, the former England flanker, who has been named alongside Thompson and Popham as one of the eight test cases, also carried on playing after being advised to retire after a run of five concussions in five months.

No professional player will emerge from their career without some form of long-term physical ailment or pain management. Many will wear those scars with pride. But that Faustian pact quickly becomes almost untenable once it involves chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a cruel neurodegenerative disease similar to Alzheimer's.

Rugby and many other sports have long sought to ignore or play down the link with CTE, which can only be diagnosed post-mortem. The discovery of CTE in the brains of 110 NFL players blew that pretence away in the United States and it was just a matter of time before that happened in rugby, too.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Michael Lipman has been named among the eight test cases in the legal claim against the sport's governing bodies.

The presence of eight former players under 45 suffering early onset dementia – as well as three more who have not joined the case – will act as that smoking gun. Whether it leads to an equivalent billion dollar payout remains to be seen.

Yet as Thompson and Popham both repeatedly emphasise, they are taking this action not for themselves but for their families.

"I don't want to be a burden on anybody. That's the thing that plays on my mind," Popham said. "The neurologist has given us a five to 10-year management plan, but how quickly the symptoms get worse after that, nobody knows.

"You end up talking about adapting the house, carers coming in, and as a 40-year-old, to hear that, was upsetting."