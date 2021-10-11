Tyson Fury is the best of his era but still lags behind the all-time heavyweight greats

OPINION: In the aftermath of his thrilling 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC world title, Tyson Fury declared himself “the greatest heavyweight in my era”.

And it's hard to argue with the Gypsy King’s typically frank assessment.

Fury showed incredible heart, poise and skill to recover from two knockdowns and end his trilogy with Wilder in emphatic fashion in Las Vegas on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

READ MORE:

* 'I'm the greatest,' Tyson Fury declares as Deontay Wilder reveals broken hand

* Tyson Fury wins epic trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight title

* Tyson Fury promises knockout finish to epic Deontay Wilder trilogy



The hard-fought victory extended his unbeaten run to 32 fights, with the only blot on his record a debatable draw with Wilder in their first encounter three years ago.

Now that the pretender to his throne Anthony Joshua has been humbled for a second time, there is no question that Fury is the best big man in the world today.

Yet in the excitement that followed what was undoubtedly a fight for the ages, some boxing writers reached for hyperbole and placed the big Brit among the all-time greats of the sport.

Not so fast.

Al Bello/Getty Images Tyson Fury declared himself "the greatest heavyweight of his era" but he still has a way to go to match the all-time greats.

At the post-fight press conference, Fury – himself a keen student of boxing history – ducked a question about where he sits among the fighters of the past.

“I’ve always been one of those people who says I can never fight people from the past. So I’d never disrespect anybody,” he said.

“I can only beat whoever is in my era, and I’ve done that all my life. I don’t like competing with other fighters from the past because it’s fantasy, it’s not reality.”

And while it’s true we will never know how the 6ft 9in, 125.6kg Fury would have fared in the ring against Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Jack Johnson, we can compare their accomplishments – and at this moment in time, Fury falls short of the very best.

For starters, the 33-year-old Fury has faced decidedly modest opposition compared to the legends of the past, who were renowned for taking on all comers as well as fighting more frequently.

The Ring Magazine Joe Louis made a record 25 defences of his heavyweight title, including this first-round KO of Max Schmeling in June 1938.

Ali, for instance, fought Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Ken Norton among others during his storied 61-fight career. Wilder and long-time champion Wladimir Klitschko aside, there are no standout names on Fury’s record.

In addition, the Englishman has thus far avoided most of the division’s leading contenders – namely Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz Jr and his good friend Joseph Parker – and is yet to unify all the division’s titles (Oleksandr Usyk is the man currently in possession of the WBA, WBO and IBF belts).

In fact, Fury’s win over Wilder on Saturday (Sunday NZT) was remarkably his first successful title defence (if you discount the mythical lineal championship).

He was famously stripped of the belts he won from Klitschko in November 2015 while he battled depression and substance abuse before making an improbable return to the heavyweight summit five years later.

Reaching the top is one thing – staying there quite another. That’s why consecutive title defences are a useful yardstick when judging a champion’s greatness.

Joe Louis holds the record with 25, with Larry Holmes and Klitschko not too far behind with 20 and 18 respectively. Ukrainian giant Klitschko lorded over the sport’s glamour division for 4382 days (around 9½ years) before he came unstuck against Fury, the longest cumulative heavyweight reign of all time.

Al Bello/Getty Images Tyson Fury ended his trilogy with Deontay Wilder in brutal fashion and now has fellow champ Oleksandr Usyk in his sights.

If Fury wants to be considered in the same breath as these hallowed names in heavyweight history, then he still has a long way to go.

So what is left for him to accomplish in order to achieve sporting immortality? Beating the winner of the rematch between Usyk and Joshua to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis would be the first step.

Next, Fury would need to defend those belts multiple times against the best of his era to remove any lingering doubts about his supremacy.

Only then can the man mountain from Morecambe join the pantheon of heavyweight greats.