Moana Pasifika, Drua and now Matatū ... Aotearoa here we come?

OPINION: New Zealand has its first high-level professional sporting franchise with a full te reo Māori name, after Tuesday’s launch of the South Island women’s Super Rugby franchise Matatū.

While it is a remarkable marking out of New Zealand as no passive adjunct of England, Scotland, Ireland or Wales, but a country with its own a South Pacific identity, the Matatū were born 34 years after the Māori Language Act passed in Parliament.

Māori was declared an official New Zealand language in 1987, nearly a decade before any professional sporting franchise was set up.

But Māori influence has been largely restricted to logos and jersey patterns, unused in primary titles, with the Tasman Mako and Northland Taniwha doing most of the mahi for te reo.

A romp through franchise names for a range of top sports throws up the likes of Blues, Hurricanes, Crusaders, Highlanders, Pulse, Saints, Jets, Stars, Aces, Knights, Phoenix, Steel, Mystics, Breakers and Magic.

All are Anglophile in nature, with some a tribute to the colonial heritage of the region they represent. But until the Christchurch terror attack on Muslims in 2019, sports names were pretty much just that – an (often aggressive) name.

No longer can that be said, the Crusaders spent considerable money on a rebrand to remove the horses and swords from their logo, as that was a visual nod to the religious Crusades into the Middle East centuries back.

Super Rugby does have the Chiefs, with their stylish and stylised Māori themed jerseys, yet Chief itself is not a te reo word. Ariki might be better, as a nod to the esteemed Te Ariki Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

In the NRL the only New Zealand side – the Warriors – bear a Māori logo, but not a te reo name. Toa might roll off the tongue just as well as Warriors, taking New Zealand’s national tongue across the Tasman.

Matatū is an historic first, a celebration of changing times. It is a first for women rugby players in the South Island, a first for Māori, a first for Aotearoa.

Matatū is a name gifted to the team by Ngāi Tūāhuriri, one of the five primary hapū of the Ngāi Tahu iwi. They join the Blues, Chiefs, and Hurricanes in Super Rugby Aupiki in 2022.

Matatū is “an instructive command to remain steadfast with head held high, alert and ready to take on any and every challenge head on”, the launch imagery around the side ran.

As the lead franchise involved, the Crusaders deserve credit for the way they went about creating the side, its image and its kit. Iwi and focus groups were central to the branding.

Creating a new franchise allowed them a clean palette, an option not available when it comes to changing or rebranding an existing club.

With that in mind, turning the Northern Stars to Whetū or Matariki could be a fair way off.

Super Rugby 2022 will also see the debut of Moana Pasifika, a Pacific Islands franchise, and Fiji Drua – a drua is a double-hulled Fijian canoe.

In the national provincial championship of our national game, there are nods here and there to te reo Māori.

Northland men go by Taniwha and Tasman by Mako, but other areas with heavy Māori populations have nicknames related to cows, bulls and rams. And then there is Ngāti Porou East Coast.

So today Matatū, tomorrow Aotearoa?

Not so fast – a recent poll showed only 32 per cent support for a New Zealand rebrand.

Give it another 34 years, though, and who knows?