Wellington Phoenix reaching the A-League Men's playoffs shows finals need a revamp

OPINION: Despite being hammered 6-0, 5-0 and 4-0 in the past six weeks alone, Wellington Phoenix secured their spot in the top six of the A-League Men with a game to spare on Thursday after a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

The result at the CommBank Stadium in Parramatta saw Ufuk Talay's side return to the playoffs after missing out last season as they aim to become champions for the first time in the club's 15-year history.

There was elation from players, management and supporters alike over the "miracle" of making the finals, when according to some pundits they have "no right to be there".

I hate to be a party pooper, but since when did finishing in the top-half of a 12-team division (they could yet clinch fourth spot) become an accomplishment worthy of such hyperbole?

It's true that the Phoenix have done it tougher than most this season, playing the vast majority of their games across the ditch, enduring a raft of Covid-19 cases and losing several key players to injury, including captain Alex Rufer. Yet injuries are a part and parcel of football, and other teams have also been badly hit by the virus.

Matt King/Getty Images Reno Piscopo is congratulated by team-mate Walter Sandoval after his strike that secured a top six spot for the Phoenix.

And the reality is that on the field the Phoenix have been wildly inconsistent, winning 12, drawing three and losing 10 of their 25 games, scoring 33 goals (only the bottom three have managed fewer) and conceding a league high 47 for a miserable goal difference of -14.

The fact they remain in contention for silverware with that underwhelming record is an indictment of both the current A-League Men's finals format and the lacklustre playing standard this season, with no teams really standing out from the pack.

Of course, it's not the Phoenix's fault that the forgiving playoff system gives them a shot at ending their trophy drought. On their day, they are a fine team with some talented young players, particularly Ben Waine, Reno Piscopo and Sam Sutton. They showed just how good they can be in their recent 4-1 rout of Western United, and the 3-1 defeat of Macarthur FC earlier in the campaign.

But those performances have been overshadowed somewhat by a string of embarrassing losses to Newcastle Jets (4-0, twice), Adelaide United (4-0), Melbourne City (6-0) and Central Coast Mariners (5-0 and 4-0) unworthy of a team challenging for the title.

With no threat of relegation, the A-League Men suffers from a lack of jeopardy, so some sort of playoff system is a necessity to maintain interest during the regular season – even if the team that finishes top of the ladder deserves to be recognised as the proper champions, not patronised with the second-rate Premier's Plate.

However, that doesn't mean that middling teams should be gifted an unlikely shot at glory just to keep the dollars rolling in.

To raise the bar of the competition, how about revising the finals format to only include the top four teams on the ladder, with first playing fourth and second facing third in one-off semifinals, the winners of those matches meeting for all the marbles in the grand final?.

The present, convoluted set-up needlessly draws the season out, and gifts undeserving sides a chance to tear up the form book and get their hands on the main prize.

And it's not like those teams ever grasp this unearned opportunity.

Since the A-League's inception in 2005, only one team that finished lower than second has won the grand final (the fourth-placed Melbourne Victory in the 2017-18 campaign), which makes you question the sense in involving the fifth and sixth best sides in the first place.

Going off past history, the Phoenix – one of only three teams to have never won the championship or captured the Premier's Plate – have little chance of making the A-League Men's showpiece on May 28, let alone ending their long wait for a trophy.

Hopefully one day in the near future they will finally get to call themselves champions – and have earned that label.