Doubts remain over England's batting for test series against Black Caps: Boycott

Sir Geoffrey Boycott is a former England cricket captain and columnist for The Telegraph (UK).

OPINION: There is huge anticipation to see what influence the new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendan McCullum will have on the England test team given that most of the players are the same.

The inclusion of James Anderson and Stuart Broad should be huge plusses and improve the seam bowling because there is no substitute for experience and proven quality.

They know all there is to know about seam and swing so at their age all they have to do is stay fit and make sure their pace doesn’t slip.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images England batter Ollie Pope has plenty of talent but has yet to flourish at test level.

With injuries early in the season to Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson there is a question mark over the third seamer. Can Craig Overton, with only eight test matches behind him, finally cut it or, if the new boy Matt Potts gets to play, how will he handle his first test? And how many overs will Stokes be able to bowl with a wonky knee?

READ MORE:

* Paceman Matthew Potts set for England test debut against Black Caps at Lord's

* Why Kane Williamson's recent struggles count for nothing when the Lord's bell rings

* Sleeping with the enemy: Brendon McCullum joins long list of Kiwis to switch sporting camps

* Black Caps v England test at Lord's could have 20,000 empty seats - report



The new captain has changed the batting order, moving Joe Root from three to four and batting himself behind Jonny Bairstow. The biggest risk is elevating Ollie Pope to No 3 because he doesn’t bat there for Surrey and he has failed miserably so often for England.

Moving guys up and down the order is cosmetic because they are the same personnel. For some time now the England batsmen, as a unit, have let the team and themselves down. Every England supporter wishes them well and hopes for an improvement but with the best will in the world, deep down we have a lot of doubts.

Root is a super batsman and even when he has a slight hiccup in low scores his talent will always shine through. Nobody can say the same about Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope or, at the moment, Alex Lees. Crawley plays an occasional sparkling innings and then his impetuosity and a poor defence is exposed.

I have mentioned before about the talent, and technical ability of Pope. This young man has it all to excel at test level but that is no good unless he starts using his brain. He can find ways to get out you couldn’t dream up and that is his poor thinking and decision-making process.

Every cricketer can see Crawley needs to show more discipline around off stump. Pope needs to stop giving his wicket away and make the bowlers bowl him out with good balls.

Lees has proved he can defend but once the shine is off the new ball he needs to show he can move upwards into second and third gear and get a decent-sized score that affects the match.

How is that going to work with a new captain and coach who are known to like positive, attacking batting? Stokes is a pugnacious up-and-at-‘em cricketer and McCullum has a history of being an outrageous attacking batsman and a front-foot captain of New Zealand.

I can’t wait to see what their message to our players will be. If they ask our batsmen to be positive, and score quicker, will it galvanise them to bat better or will their faults be exacerbated?

Rick Rycroft/AP England's Ben Stokes will have the services of veteran fast bowler James Anderson for the series versus New Zealand.

Attacking batting sounds great and is good for media consumption to the public, but if that is the message, have the current England batsmen got the ability to do it successfully? It would be a big risk but you could also ask what have England got to lose?

It’s Stokes’ first test as official England captain. I don’t think there is much chance of him being a cautious captain. It’s not in his nature. All I would say is be yourself and remember test match cricket ebbs and flows. Don’t feel you have to live up to other people’s idea of you or the hype and attack all the time.

There are times when if you attack too much or for too long the game can get away from you very quickly so occasionally you need to show patience and go more defensive to dry up the runs.

Then, when you sense an opening, a moment in the match to attack, get after the opposition. It’s all about having a feel for the changing nuances of the game and grasping quickly whether to attack or defend. Just go with your instinct and hope you are lucky. If you are lucky as well as good then even better because the results will follow.

Teams tend to be led by batsmen but over the years I have come to the conclusion that all-rounders are in a better position to understand bowlers. Not every batsman-captain understands how a bowler thinks, how tiring it is bowling fast, how many overs is best for each bowler in a spell and how spinners prefer a longer spell than short ones to get into a groove. Root over-bowled Archer in New Zealand, getting him to bowl bouncer after bouncer from an already tired body.

If Stokes can stay fit and retain his enthusiasm then my gut feeling is he will take to the captaincy.