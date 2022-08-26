How Los Pumas can channel the energy of 2020 and upset the All Blacks at home

Marcelo Bosch played 39 tests for Argentina from 2007 to 2015, started every match he played against the All Blacks and was a club legend for Saracens

OPINION: During my test career, I played against the All Blacks nine times from 2011 to 2015 and never came away with a win. They seemed invincible in those days and went on to claim back-to-back World Cups.

The current All Blacks side is still trying to figure out what their best combinations are in different positions. It shows that there is some uncertainty, and what we are currently seeing is a New Zealand team which is beatable.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Marcelo Bosch of Argentina during the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool C match against the All Blacks.

New Zealand have recently been defeated by France, Ireland and South Africa, in different ways. Against Ireland, they were beaten by a ball-in-hand approach and against South Africa, with pressure coming from the aerial contest and kicking game, a high line on defence and the set-piece.

Still, you can never underestimate the All Blacks because when they are on, they are really on. They are trying to find that edge in their game and confidence among the playing group and coaching staff.

For Argentina, who are coming off a 31-point win against Australia, the first test in Christchurch is a big opportunity to show what they are capable of.

But in 2015, I played against the All Blacks in Christchurch and it was a tough test match. We had moments in the game but lost 39-18 in the end. We were in a period of transition because we were going from a defence and kick-dominated game style to a possession-based, ball-in-hand approach.

The All Blacks team from a decade ago had something special. It was not only in the sense of Ma’a Nonu, who was a powerful midfield runner, they also had Conrad Smith and Sonny Bill Williams on the bench.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Sonny Bill Williams runs between Argentina wing Horacio Agulla and centre Marcelo Bosch in the Rugby World Cup 2011 quarterfinal at Eden Park.

Smith's decisions on defence were so good but he gave a different sort of flair to that backline. You could sense that he had so much time with the ball in hand.

That All Blacks side created something very special. Most of that decade, for me, they were almost unbeatable and the best of the best. I’m not saying that New Zealand don’t have the players nowadays but the All Black teams I faced were special in the sense of the combinations, the leadership and their mentality.

Los Pumas lead the Rugby Championship after two rounds and I was impressed with their last two performances against Australia. However, Argentina have to work on the last quarter of a match. In the first test, they lost control too easily in the final 20 minutes but in the second, we saw one of the best performances from Los Pumas in the Rugby Championship so far.

The set-piece, something which Argentina had been struggling with over the last few years, has improved under Michael Cheika. When you do well at set-piece, it gives you a psychological edge.

Argentina have also introduced driving mauls from lineouts and have improved in terms of the kicking game and aerial contest. Emiliano Boffelli stands out in that sense. He has been fantastic under the high ball and on attack.

In the first two games, we have seen a bit of what Argentina can create with ball-in-hand. Los Pumas’ attacking structure is based on movement and every player having an impact on the game. This Pumas team is starting to play what’s in front of them and, when you watch the likes of Boffelli, Santiago Carreras and Juan Cruz Mallia with ball-in-hand nowadays, you can see that they are starting to play with more freedom and this is a Pumas team that is more organised and with options on the pitch.

Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images Pablo Matera, second left, and Argentina teammates celebrate after winning a Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies.

Los Pumas have never tasted victory in New Zealand but won for the first time against the All Blacks in 2020. To repeat that historic performance, Los Pumas need to have ball possession. If you give New Zealand possession, you have to play like South Africa in the sense of pressuring and suffocating them when they turn to attack.

But Argentina doesn’t have that in terms of intensity, detail in the kicking game and the set-piece. Los Pumas therefore have to employ a style of rugby that plays to their strengths.

Nowadays it suits them to have possession of the ball but you’re not only going to win games in that way. You need to utilise the ball well and I think that Argentina has started to do that. They create opportunities off the structure they are putting in place and the movement they have in attack.

Against the All Blacks, possession from set-piece play will be key and I must emphasise the importance of having a strong scrum and lineout. One thing that remains a question mark and needs improvement is Argentina’s defence. If they don’t defend well against New Zealand, it will cost them.

Lee Warren/Getty Images Caleb Clarke takes on the Springboks defence in Johannesburg.

When I was playing for Saracens, we used the Wolfpack defence. I believe Los Pumas want to apply pressure and go off the line but not as much as perhaps the way we used to do it at Saracens. That was another level of going off the line, putting pressure and suffocating the opponent.

When Argentina defend well, they hit in pairs so the collisions are way bigger than one-man tackles. They also pride themselves on going low and making chop tackles.

Two years ago, when Argentina made history by beating New Zealand in Sydney, they defended really well. They were also effective in the collisions and made good decisions at the breakdown – when to go and not go – and had numbers on-feet to get off the line.

This Pumas team will want to do that too but will have to be adaptable in approach because, if the All Blacks win the advantage line, they can prove a very dangerous side.