Mark Reason: How the Queen can teach the All Blacks to heal us

OPINION: “Sport has a wonderful way of bringing together people and nations.”

Those were the words of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we hope that they are sounding now as loudly as they have ever sounded. We hope that those words of reconciliation are ringing in the ears of all the leaders of New Zealand Rugby.

Because right now, this is a nation divided. There have been perhaps more fractious times during the Springboks tour of 1981 and the birth of professionalism in 1995. But those uprisings were provoked by an obvious cause. There are no such external excuses for the current malaise. Right now, New Zealand Rugby is eating itself from the inside.

Ben Okri, in his marvellous meditation on her reign in the Guardian, wrote of how Queen Elizabeth brought ‘the high maternal’ to a world broken by the toxic masculinity of Nazism and two world wars. He wrote of how Elizabeth occupied ‘the halfway world of dream’ and became a part of Britain’s subconscious.

Now, it would be silly to suggest that the captain of the All Blacks can occupy the same space in New Zealand’s subconscious, but I don’t think that it is too absurd to suggest that his role is sufficiently iconic for him to look to the Queen as a role model.

Where she has led, so captains like Wilson Whineray, Buck Shelford, David Kirk and Richie McCaw have been able to follow. And there have been a lot of All Blacks captain during her reign.

I think most of those men would have understood the Queen when she said at the start of her reign: “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be dedicated to your service.”

Yet one wonders if the modern All Black understands entirely the idea of such service. I am quite sure that he did in the past, just as I am sure that McCaw, who always had time for people and who played through extremes of pain, understood his duty to the nation.

But we live in times, for better or for worse, when the idea of service or duty, despite the heroic deeds of men like Willie Apiata, has a distant, almost melancholy tone. We all need ‘me time’. Male New Zealand internationals across all sports now frequently miss representing their country for the ultimate in ‘me time’, attending the birth of their children.

And it is in this fluid world that Sam Cane has to find his way of being New Zealand captain. He said early in his reign: “We have got amazing fans, but we also have got some pretty brutal ones. With that, you have to remind yourself that, hey, they might like to think they know a lot about the game of rugby, but really they don’t… People’s opinions that really matter to me are my team-mates and coaches.”

It was perhaps Cane’s annus horribilis. It was the moment when he veered dangerously towards becoming Captain Crasharooney Snoozefest, in Boris Johnson’s memorable description of Keir Starmer. The disrespect for the people to whom the All Blacks legacy belongs showed a callow misunderstanding of Cane’s role. The opinions that really matter are precisely those of the people.

The Queen always understood this. She spoke of how for her Christ was “a role model of reconciliation and forgiveness, he stretched out his hands in love, acceptance and healing.” But far more importantly, she lived those ideals.

She went to places where no British monarch before her had ever been. She welcomed Nicola Sturgeon, who wanted to blow up the Union. She welcomed Vladimir Putin, who some think wants to blow up the world. She spoke with care and concern with Irish Republicans who had blown up her relatives and probably still wanted to blow up her. She went to China.

No-one in the world was too unimportant or too hateful to be met with kindness and understanding. That was her most extraordinary achievement and it was why she and Nelson Mandela became such good friends. “Everyone is our neighbour,” she said, “no matter what race, creed, or colour.”

Those are words that New Zealand Rugby needs to embrace. The Queen visited Fiji and Tonga in 1953, 1970 and 1977. And yet the All Blacks have still not played an official test match on either of those island nations despite all the players from those lands that have worn the silver fern. How shaming is that.

This is a team that, more than ever, needs to reach out to its people. I remember talking to Graham Henry ahead of the 2011 World Cup and saying that above anything else his team needed to embrace the nation if they were to win. At previous World Cups the All Blacks had circled the wagons and been ruined by their own insularity.

Henry had already decided to reach out and I was but one of many opinions confirming him in his views. But the All Blacks made a conscious effort to be a part of the nation. It was no longer us and them, which has become increasingly the case with modern sport. They walked and talked among the people.

It saddens me to see golf eating itself from the inside. Listen up, Rory McIlroy. Her Majesty did not cast Saudi into the wilderness. She invited the de facto ruler to Balmoral in 1998 and then took the wheel and the prince, of a land that banned women from driving, for a bumpy spin around the royal grounds. Reconciliation is rarely the wrong choice of path.

So instead of getting grumpy with its critics, perhaps the leaders of the All Blacks should embrace them. Perhaps the old Sandhurst motto, one recognised by the Queen, of “serve to lead” is not a bad way to go.

When I look at Scott Robertson’s Crusaders, I see a team that has embraced the families of its players and the people of its city. I see inclusiveness. Sport has brought together wonderfully the people of Christchurch.

When I look at Ian Foster’s All Blacks, I see divisiveness. I see how sport has pushed apart the people of the country. So maybe Thursday’s test against Australia would be a good place to remember the Queen and start the healing. Instead of saying “our job is to keep growing”, something Foster has been repeating for three years without much herald of the spring at the end of winter, maybe the coach could say “our job is to play for the people of New Zealand”.

As Republican voices start to murmur, we have a choice. Death can bring people together, or it can pull them apart. It is time that the All Blacks, with all the wonderful people near its heart, became the ‘high paternal’ of New Zealand once again.

The Queen wore bright colours because “I have to be seen to be believed”. An All Blacks captain does not have that choice. He has to do, to be believed. This is the moment for Cane to grasp the fern and, in memory of the late Queen, bring some healing to the warming land.