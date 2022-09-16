Spectacular Van Gisbergen gave Pukekohe perfect hurrah

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: Shane Van Gisbergen had me vaulting clean out of my seat last Sunday, and this was Supercars action, not an All Blacks' test match.

His pass on Cameron Waters in the third last lap of the final race at Pukekohe on Sunday had to be one of the more spectacular moments in modern New Zealand motor racing.

To have the Australians lauding him made it even sweeter, especially winning from eighth place. It made up for the cricket losses at Cairns last week.

He wins almost every round with the Aussies not having won their championship since Jamie Whincup in 2017.

Van Gisbergen is a natural talent. Last year he jumped into a Toyota FT-16 and won the NZ Grand Prix after starting from pit lane; he won the Far North Rally in July and will compete in the upcoming NZ Rally.

He also does drifting and couldn't resist doing smelly burnouts on Sunday – the crowd of 36,000 applauded while he poisoned them with tyre smoke.

He wasn't so popular at Pukekohe in 2018 when he parked his supercar so close to fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin's that McLaughlin couldn't exit the door.

The crowd didn't like that and nor did Van Gisbergen's team boss.

With McLaughlin safely away in IndyCars, Van Gisbergen is the best driver in the series bar none and probably has the best team and the best car.

Unknown/Supplied Blake Dowdall's severely injured Spectrum Formula Ford set for a rebuild after the carnage at Pukekohe.

Terry Quinn, who owns the Hampton Downs, Taupō and Highlands circuits, also owns 40% of Van Gisbergen's Triple Eight team.

Quinn would probably like to see next year's Supercars round at Hampton, but like every other circuit it would need expanding at great expense, not that the pet food magnate is down to eating baked beans.

They will have to make it work because Auckland is where the fans are in the greatest numbers.

Manfeild in the 1980s was packed with 12,000, but it's smaller now and hasn't enough pit garages.

Taupō is too far from an airport to where the cars are flown in, Highlands Park is in the wops in Central Otago and Ruapuna (Christchurch) is undeveloped.

Mark Horsburgh/ Edge Photographi Shane Van Gisbergen wins Sunday's first race at Pukekohe Park on September 11.

Meanwhile, also at Pukekohe were the absorbing Formula Fords with two Palmerston North drivers.

One of them, 15-year-old Palmerston North Boys' High School student Blake Dowdall, was caught up in a frightening crash when race leader Zac Christensen spun after a mechanical failure.

Dowdall had nowhere to go and both cars were stranded in the middle of the track as oncoming cars clipped or ploughed into them. He has told me he's fine, ''the car not so much''.

Dowdall lies third in the North Island series and his team hopes to rebuild it before the next round on October 8, yes, at Pukekohe.

He can already claim a victory over SVG. It was in a KartSport NZ SIM (Simulator) Series round two years ago.

The other Palmerstonian in Formua Fords is 31-year-old Newbury School principal, Chris Symon, who has moved up from twice winning the NZ Formula First championship, a title his father Ross won four times when it was known as Formula Vee.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Coach Bryan Matenga deserves some praise for ‘getting thing done’.

King recruiter

Let's give passionate rugby coach Bryan ''Kingi'' Matenga his due; he gets things done.

He won the Hankins Shield with a patched-together College Old Boys this year and then put his name forward to be the Turbos' forwards coach and coach of the Manawatū under-19s and Evergreens.

Unwanted but undeterred, when the under-18 reps had no one he said he ''might as well'' take them on. He cobbled a team together and beat Wellington 33-26 last Saturday.

The 18s were for school-leavers without tapping into the Palmerston North Boys' High School and Feilding High School 1st XVs.

After nominations were called, he had only three Hato Pāora College players, two from St Peter's College and one from Awatapu College.

Unknown/Supplied Brian Matenga with the U-18 team he assembled.

So he went to the two big schools and Boys' High sent 18 school-leavers and he finally mustered 35 players.

The cash-strapped Manawatū Rugby Union had budgeted for only one game, against Waikato Saracens. Matenga went out and organised four more games.

He has heard Canterbury budgets $80,000 for their under-18s and last Saturday with zero budget, he assembled 30 boys for breakfast at Cafe Cuba and scrounged three 12-seater vans, one from Hato Pāora.

A parent hired two others and a friend paid for the fuel.

After beating Wellington, he and the other coaches paid for the players' meals on the way home. Among his fellow coaches are former Turbo Jade Te Rure and Ngani Laumape.

Manawatū Māori Rugby will pay for the 18s to play Taranaki at Hawera and in a tournament in Palmerston North.

Matenga mused that as a local rugby nurturer, if he had the Turbos he would stock it up and would bring Manawatū men back from overseas.

Who would put it past him?