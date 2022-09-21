Mark Reason: Why it was fair to clamp down on Wallaby Bernard Foley for time wasting

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: It’s been a messy week.

It took a while to clean up the tea splatter off the living room wall. But just to be clear, the spray of astonishment did not occur when Monsieur Le Siffleur penalised a gold-shirted tortoise for time-wasting.

No, it came as a reaction to coach Ian Foster’s pronouncement that: “If people think that decided the test match, then you have to go back and analyse all the other decisions in the game too.”

Wise words indeed, but I choked on my cha because I do not recall Foster thrusting himself forwards towards the microphones when the All Blacks were whingeing about Romain Poite’s decision at the end of the 2017 Lions series. It seems that perspective is a one-way street in the town where Foster lives.

Indeed, there are times where you wonder if Foster could do with the sort of media advice that Steve Hansen sought when he took up the role of All Blacks coach.

What was Foster thinking when he decided to publicly call out Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan for poor decisions and a missed tackle. Public shaming has never gone down well with players.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Referee Mathieu Raynal, right, and Australia's Bernard Foley.

It also smacked of favourites. Rieko Ioane gave away a couple of foolish penalties and blew a try. Jordie Barrett had one of his cumbersome days at the back that included a huge defensive misread. So Foster’s need to comment on his junior players was decidedly odd.

But not perhaps as odd as the furore that has followed Mathieu Raynal’s decision to penalise Australia for time-wasting. The Frenchman was absolutely correct because of the context to his decision. Raynal had twice previously in the match urged Foley to get on with his kick as well as exhorting the Australian lineout to get to the mark.

On the eight occasions that Richie Mo’unga kicked a penalty to touch for the All Blacks, he routinely took 20 seconds from the time of the original whistle (barring delays for cards or the like). Foley started off taking a similar amount of time with his first three kicks but then it began climbing to well over 30 seconds on five separate occasions. In total Australia and Foley took five minutes of playing time out of the match in delays when kicking to touch.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Referee Mathieu Raynal speaks to Nic White and Bernard Foley of the Wallabies during the tense final moments in Melbourne.

We have had this sort of nonsense going on in sport and particularly in tennis for far too long. It is why tennis introduced the 25 second rule between points, a rule that is hopelessly abused by both umpires and players. I used to love watching Rafa Nadal, but he takes so long now that I just can’t be bothered.

And many people are just as fed up with rugby. So good on Raynal for pulling up Australia on blatant time wasting which is a form of cheating. He had given Foley previous warnings. Then during the final enactment he five times asked the Australian first-five to play, not to mention stopping the clock to give him a little more time.

Foley schmoley, what was he supposed to do. Pull up a sofa so the Aussies could have a cosy chat about what they might do in order not to blow a late lead as they had against France the season before. No, Raynal decided enough was enough. The Aussie midfield knew how absurdly Foley was behaving as they screamed at him to kick out the ball.

So shame on some Australians, the coach and starting captain nobly excepted, for reacting in the way they have done. Tim Horan called the decision a disgrace. Er no, the only disgrace is that Rugby Australia have chosen to write to World Rugby to challenge Raynal’s officiating. What sort of example does that set the game – the referee’s decision is final except when we don’t like it? No wonder there are so many refs abused in club rugby.

But should we be surprised when even a former MP and Australian ambassador to the United States attacked Raynal’s reffing. Bet Joe Hockey wasn’t so mouthy if Potus got up his nose.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Wallabies great turned TV commentator Tim Horan was outspoken on the Bernard Foley decision (file photo).

Former Wallaby Matt Giteau called the ruling the “worst decision” he had seen and Horan accused the referee of cracking under pressure and twice called the decision disgraceful. Is this the same Horan who in the first half had said: “A good call by Rob Leota just slowing the game down.” So the commentator, revered by many for the magnificent player he once was, endorses time wasting and then bleats when the Aussies get called out for it.

Horan accused Raynal of weakness whereas Nigel Owens, who knows a good deal more about officiating, said: “Sometimes the unpopular decisions are the correct decisions. To be fair to the referee, he’s made a strong decision… He’s clearly given warning, there’s a lot of time gone, the rest of the backline is shouting at Bernard to get the ball off the field…

“Bernard knows what he’s doing here. They are playing for time. People need to stop pointing the finger here because the player needs to take his own responsibility here in taking too long, particularly when the referee has told him a couple of times to get on with it. The referee is not wrong here.”

Quite. Raynal may have been wrong to give Australia the penalty in the first place because they had committed four prior infringements at the previous rolling maul, two for collapsing, one for offside and a further one for not supporting bodyweight. But hey, rugby is a devilish game to referee.

Darcy Swain should have been sent off. Foley’s pass for Andrew Kellaway’s try should have been ruled forward. And in both those instances perhaps the right decision would have been made if Australian television had shown the relevant angle when it was needed.

But of course, it didn’t. It hid the truth. That is one more reason why I would scrap the TMO altogether. It is prey to the director’s cut; it slows the game down; it is often wrong; and it is a subjective process because it does not intervene across the whole game. It also creates bifurcation between the professional game and the amateur game which does not have access to such resources.

There’s a clear way forward here. Remove the referee’s microphone; reduce the conversation with players which only leads to dissent and favouritism; abolish the TMO; reduce the lawbook, especially around scrum penalties which are a lottery; and for goodness sake, just get on with it.

Hopefully World Rugby, that craven body of obfuscators, will send Rugby Australia away with a flea in their ear and back their official. The 41-year-old Raynal, whom former Australian coach Alan Jones called “a pipsqueak from Paris” (he’s from Perpignan), did not cost Australia the Bledisloe Cup. They did it all by themselves.